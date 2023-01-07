Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 Preview: Teenage Wrath Ms. Marvel isn't trapped in Limbo with the demons in this preview of Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2... they're locked in there with her!

Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2

by Sabir Pirzada & Francesco Mortarino, cover by Marco Checchetto

LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she's left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620501100211

| Rated T+

$3.99

