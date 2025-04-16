Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, darkseid

Darkseid's Legion Attacks In DC Comics' Superman July 2025 Solicits

The debut of Satan Girl, and Darkseid's Legion attacks in DC Comics' Superman July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Ahead of DC Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations, here's the rundown for their Superman titles for July and beyond… including the Superman Treasury Edition 2025, which may have an unexpected surprise, Satan Girl debuting in Supergirl and and the return of the Absolute Universe Darkseid Legion, also seen in today's Summer Of Superman Special...

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All – On Sale July 2

Legends collide as the Man of Steel goes supersized for DC's Summer of Superman! In this all-new treasury edition, reminiscent in size and scale of DC's classic "tabloid" comic books, quintessential Superman writer Dan Jurgens pairs with dynamic artist Bruno Redondo and colorist Adriano Lucas to craft a larger-than-life story of power, tragedy, action, and, above all—hope. When a vicious armada of extraterrestrial extremists launches an all-out invasion of Earth, only Superman can stand in the way of total annihilation. But there's something different about this attack—it's deadly from both without and within. This is a tale so titanic it must be told at treasury size (10 1/8″ x 13 5/16″) to celebrate the Summer of Superman in style! This must-have one-shot features a main cover by Redondo and will feature images and info from the highly anticipated Superman movie from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures, a movie-themed photo variant cover, a variant cover by Dan Jurgens, and a stunning "friends and foes" variant cover by Scott Koblish (New History of the DC Universe).

Action Comics #1088 – On Sale July 9

Action Comics #1088 Takes DC's Boy of Steel to Smallville High. Writer Mark Waid and artist Skylar Patridge continue the evolution of the Boy of Steel into the protector of Metropolis and Earth's greatest hero. A lot can change in a summer, especially for Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superboy. After a disastrous debut in Metropolis, the Kents are worried that the world is not ready for their son and will do whatever it takes to protect him. Little do they know, they're about to send him to one of the most terrifying places on the planet…Smallville High! Action Comics #1088 features a main cover by Ryan Sook, with variant covers by series artist Patridge, Leonardo Romero, and Karl Kerschl.

Supergirl #3 – On Sale July 9

Supergirl #3 Debuts…Satan Girl!? Writer/artist Sophie Campbell gives readers the team-up they never saw coming in this series featuring an all-new Maiden of Might! Supergirl and the daughter of Lex Luthor, Lena, have come together to battle a common enemy posing as Midvale's very own Supergirl! Will Lena's brains and Kara's brawn be a match for the super-powered supergenius from Kandor? It's Supergirl versus Supergirl in a fight for the ages! Plus, the debut of Satan Girl?! In addition to interior art, Campbell provides the main and variant covers with Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Homare, and Joëlle Jones.

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #2 – On Sale July 16

Lex Luthor Meets Krypto in Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #2. As if he doesn't have enough to worry about, Krypton's last dog is about to meet one Superman's most infamous foes in this issue from writer Ryan North and artist Mike Norton. Krypto, the last dog of Krypton, has landed on an alien world called Earth after his shuttle test went catastrophically wrong. Krypto wanders into a city, scared and hurt…but this lost dog has found someone to take care of him. A young man, troubled, unkind, but ambitious. Krypto just wants to be loved, but that may not be something this boy, Lex Luthor, is capable of. Jae Lee provides the main cover, with a variant cover by Rafael De Latorre.

Superman Unlimited #3 – On Sale July 16

Superman Unlimited #3 Unleashes the Terror of Toyman! Writer Dan Slott and artist Rafael Albuquerque continue their story of Superman facing a world filled with Kryptonite! When the towering terror of Toyman once again menaces the streets of Metropolis, Superman and Krypto are on hand to save the day—but in this new world of Kryptonite, even Toyman's murderous mechanisms are supercharged with Superman's Achilles' heel! It's a twisted turn of events as the Man of Steel uncovers a game-changing new use for this deadly substance, and it has the capacity to…save the world? All this, plus some interesting changes to the Daily Planet staff and the scourge of Intergang flooding the streets of Metropolis! Series artist Albuquerque provides the main cover and a Gotham City Sirens-themed variant cover, with additional variants from Leinil Francis Yu, Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom, Tony S. Daniel, Ryan Benjamin, and Christian Ward.

Superman #28 – On Sale July 23

The Darkseid Legion Attacks in Superman #28. Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora put the Darkseid Legion front and center in this can't-miss issue! Superman #28 through #30 tells a definitive story… leading toward the next big DCU event! Since the start of DC All In, Darkseid's Legion has lurked in the shadows of the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! This critical issue reveals the Legion's deadly mission and kicks off the next phase of DC All In, setting up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe! Superman #28 features a main cover and spot foil variant cover by series artist Mora, with additional variants by Nathan Szerdy, Tula Lotay, Guillem March, and Salvador Larroca.

