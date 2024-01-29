Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, darkstalkers, Solicits

Darkstalkers' Jedah Gets His Own Comic in Udon's April 2024 Solicits

Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque are creating a Darkstalkers one-shot spotlighting Jedah in Udon Entertainment's April 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque helm a Darkstalkers one-shot starring Jedah.

Jedah, the young noble of Makai, stars in his own comic set for April 2024 release.

Darkstalkers' Jedah faces the ShadowSoul in an Earth and realm-threatening duel.

Art of Ménage à 3 hardcover artbook by Gisele Lagace also slated for April release.

Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque are creating a Darkstalkers one-shot spotlighting Jedah in Udon Entertainment's April 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as a hardcover artbook of Gisele Lagace's Ménage à 3 webcomics.

Jedah first appeared in Vampire Savior/Darkstalkers 3. 6000 years old, the youngest out of the three High nobles of Makai, he is a power-hungry arrogant supernatural being with the desire for a utopia to assimilate everyone into one being. Jedah also appeared in crossover games such as Capcom Fighting Evolution, Cross Edge, Project × Zone and the universe and comic book of the Marvel vs. Capcom with the crossover series known as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. But now he has a comic book all to his own. Ménage à un.

DARKSTALKERS JEDAH (ONE SHOT) CVR A PANZER

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB241806

FEB241807 – DARKSTALKERS JEDAH (ONE SHOT) CVR B ALBURQUERQUE

FEB241808 – DARKSTALKERS JEDAH (ONE SHOT) CVR C BLANK SKETCH

FEB241809 – DARKSTALKERS JEDAH (ONE SHOT) CVR D 5 COPY INCV PANZER

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Alberto Alburquerque (CA) Panzer

The Shinigami lord returns to threaten both Earth and the Darkstalker realm! But Jedah isn't the only one with a dangerous scheme, as the parasitic being known as the ShadowSoul has its own plans for power. It's a demonic duel that finds both Night Warriors and World Warriors caught in its wave of destruction!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

ART OF MENAGE A 3 HC (MR)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB241810

(W) Gisele Lagace (A / CA) Gisele Lagace

Ménage à 3 is an R-rated webcomic that follows Montreal roommates Gary, DiDi, and Zii's sexy hijinks, awkward moments, and wacky adventures. In the world of MA3, pretty much everybody is trying to bonk, shag, or nuzzle with everyone else! THE ART OF MÉNAGE À 3 showcases over 10 years of illustrations from series artist Gisèle Lagacé, collecting book covers, postcards, art commissions, posters, merchandise designs, early concepts, and more. Also included is a bonus gallery of tribute art from top industry artists, plus many all-new pieces from Gisèle herself.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!