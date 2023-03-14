Darkwing Duck #3 Preview: Launchpad Gets a New Job Launchpad has a new job as a sidekick to someone else in this preview of Darkwing Duck #3, and you won't believe who he's working for!

Welcome, comic book fans, to our preview of Darkwing Duck #3! In this issue, Launchpad has a new job as a sidekick to someone else, and you won't believe who he's working for! Joining me to provide the analysis is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I must caution you not to try to take over the world this time. What do you make of this preview?

DARKWING DUCK #3

DYNAMITE

JAN230614

JAN230615 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR B ANDOLFO – $3.99

JAN230616 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR C EDGAR – $3.99

JAN230617 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR D FORSTNER – $3.99

JAN230618 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR E KAMBADAIS – $3.99

JAN238115 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR T FOC STAGGS ORIGINAL – $3.99

JAN238116 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR U FOC HAESER ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing Duck…retired?! Mild-mannered Drake Mallard has had a crisis of conscience, and decides to hang up his cape and cowl in order to be a good dad to daughter Goslyn. But non-superhero life is not an easy thing for Drake to slip into…especially since he's convinced the conniving MORGANA to settle down with him into (boring) suburban living!

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $3.99

