Darkwing Duck by Daniel Kibblesmith, Ted Brandt & Ro Stein in 2025

Explore Darkwing's daring past as the fowl heroes answer key questions about his legendary feats.

Creator Tad Stones joins with exclusive covers and collaborates with other artists for variant covers.

Dynamite Entertainment promises fresh tales packed with humor and adventure, true to the original series.

Darkwing Duck is returning to comics from Dynamite Entertainment, written by Late Show's Daniel Kibblesmith, his first ongoing series for Dynamite, with art from Ted Brandt and Ro Stein and covers from Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones.

"I am the writer who scripts in the night. I am (writing) Darkwing Duck. And I couldn't feel luckier. Let's get dangerous — and let's get pre-ordered!" said writer Daniel Kibblesmith. The fowl that felons most fear is back in action each and every month, upping the ante for Dynamite Entertainment's new era of comic book tales following the escapades of Disney's world-famous ducks. This new series takes a fun approach, courtesy of writer Kibblesmith, seeking to ask and answer all the essential questions about the beloved star. How did this avian exemplar develop his redoubtable reputation? What lessons did he learn in his earliest days of foe-foiling? His legion of fans, both within the story and reading these comics, as well as his adopted daughter, Gosalyn, want the lowdown on all these key questions. Darkwing is more than happy to revisit the highlights of his crime-busting career — though there can be no promise that these chronicles will not be embellished, organized, chronological, or verifiable in any way. But they will be a blast!

As fans return to the rooftops of St. Canard, they will learn that an unreliable narrator is better than no narrator at all. Readers are invited to revisit Darkwing Duck's formative years, and his most famous feats. It's up to them to determine what they can believe! Joining the creative team of Kibblesmith, Brandt, Stein, colorist Dearbhla Kelly, and letterer Fabio Amelia, is the character's legendary original creator from the early 1990s. Artist, animator, writer, director, and producer Tad Stones is back with his most signature work. The debut issue of the new series sports an incredible cover newly illustrated by Stones. "I was delighted with Dynamite bringing Darkwing Duck and family back to comics with three, count 'em three, titles featuring his super pals and his ultimate nemesis, and then they dragged me into the craziness for a bunch of variant covers on this new series," character creator Tad Stones said. "The stories and art I've seen have captured the comedy and adventure of the original series while bringing a fresh take on it all. Thrilled to be a part of it!" On the variant covers front, Tad is joined by Mark Bagley, Nicoletta Baldari, Ciro Cangialosi, and Brandt & Stein.

