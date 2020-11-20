Darwyn Cooke DC New Frontier Art Up For Auction Today At Heritage

Darwyn Cooke is one of the most gifted artists comics have ever seen, and his tribute to the history of the DC Comics Universe, DC: The New Frontier, was his greatest achievement. Full of deep cuts, reimagining, and the kind of whimsy that is missing from comics these days, Darwyn Cooke created the ultimate love letter to the DC Universe that frankly will never be topped as far as I am concerned. Collectors rightfully covet art from this series, and up for auction this afternoon is a splash page of art from the series. Heritage Auctions has the the page as part of Lot #7236, ending in just a few hours here. It is currently sitting at the very low, criminally low price of $1,550. You can see his tribute to Action Comics #101 from The New Frontier TPB down below.

We All Miss Darwyn Cooke, And This Is Iconic Work

"Darwyn Cooke DC: New Frontier Trade Paperback Pin-up Original Art (DC, 2015). Superman films the atom bomb test in this Darwyn Cooke homage to the cover of Action Comics #101. The image was used for a faux magazine cover, used in the intro to the New Frontier trade paperback. Ink over blue pencil and graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 12". Signed by Darwyn Cooke in the lower margin. In Excellent condition."

I wish I had the ability to buy this myself. If I could own art from any series, it would be his New Frontier. Maybe someday. For now, you can own this page, though, by placing a bid in Heritage Auctions Lot #7236 today. Click here to do so, and while you are there, check out the other items ending today and the stuff that is taking bids the rest of the week.