Das Pastoras Does Sal Buscema For Golem Of Venice Beach Kickstarter

Das Pastoras does Sal Buscema for The Golem Of Venice Beach Kickstarter with Frank Quitely, David Mack, Nick Dragotta, & Howard Chaykin

Article Summary Top artists contribute to The Golem of Venice Beach Kickstarter with work from Das Pastoras, Jae Lee, and more.

Book Two continues the Golem's saga, navigating gang wars and mystical resurrections in Venice Beach.

The graphic novel features exclusive prints, a hardcover edition, and a Frank Quitely wrap-around cover.

Chanan Beizer and Vanessa Cardinali deliver an epic conclusion to the award-winning tale of Adam the Golem.

Frank Quitely, David Mack, Nick Dragotta, Howard Chaykin, Dean Haspiel, Jae Lee, Das Pastoras, Juan Jose Ryp, and Stan Sakai are adding their names and their work to artist Vanessa Cardinali, writer Chanan Beizer, and letterer Ferran Delgado for the second and final volume of graphic novel The Golem of Venice Beach.

Picking up immediately after the Book One cliffhanger, Book Two continues and concludes the story about the adventures of a 400-year-old Golem spanning from 16th century Europe, to the horrors of World War II, to modern day Venice Beach, where the Golem has become entangled in a war between a gang and the police. Both volumes of The Golem of Venice Beach will soon be available on Kickstarter.

And Bleeding Cool has an exclusive excerpt, a homage/swipe of a Sal Buscema pin-up from 1973's Avengers/Defenders War by Spanish painter Das Pastoras of Metabarons

The Golem of Venice Beach: Book Two is a 184-page oversized deluxe hardcover and features:

A wrap-around cover suitable for framing by Scottish illustrator Frank Quitely (New X-Men, All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin)

(New X-Men, All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin) A four-page flashback sequence that completes the emotional depiction of the Golem's resurrection during World War Two that began in Book 1 by Jae Lee and colourist June Chung

A six-page vision quest sequence of existential exploration by David Mack

A homage to an iconic Sal Buscema pin up from 1973's Avengers/Defenders War by Spanish painter extraordinaire Das Pastoras

A nine-page Golem bonus story, featuring the combined talents of Dean Haspiel, Juan José Ryp, Nick Dragotta , Howard Chaykin and Stan Sakai.

, Howard Chaykin and Stan Sakai. Kickstarter Exclusive prints, 8" x 10" and ready to frame and hang, featuring art from each of the ten contributing artists in Book Two.

All seven prints from the artists in Book 1 (Michael Allred, Stephen R. Bissette, Vanessa Cardinali, Jae Lee, Nick Pitarra, Paul Pope, and Bill Sienkiewicz)

A Kickstarter Exclusive Hardcover that features a signature plate signed by Quitely.

In The Golem of Venice Beach: Book 1, Adam is a Golem, a creature of vengeance and destruction, of violence and death created 400 years ago in Eastern Europe. Today he spends his days adrift on the sunny boardwalks of Venice Beach, the only hope of release from his lonely existence being the clueless Jake Loeb, the sole remaining heir of the Golem's creator. But when Jake becomes involved with a mysterious tattooed woman and a drug-dealing death worship cult, things get complicated and dangerous for Adam. Golems are not meant to walk the Earth forever. Can Adam make a difference? Can he find peace in the California sun? And can a monster have a soul?

"Picking up immediately after Book 1's cliffhanger, in The Golem of Venice Beach: Book 2 we find Adam the Golem in the midst of gang warfare while trying to protect two runaway teens," said writer and creator Chanan Beizer. "To make matters worse, Jake comes under the scrutiny of the very same gang while Uncle Steph tries to mend a rift that has formed between Adam and Jake, and things come to a head when Stephan is kidnapped. It's up to Adam and Jake to save him—but first, Jake must first find a way to make Adam whole again and restore the Golem that has been part of his family legacy for over 400 years."

"We're excited to bring the conclusion of The Golem of Venice Beach to market," said Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz. "Chanan Biezer's sophomore release is bolstered by an amazing line-up of talent, and Vanessa Cardenali's art really shines!"

The Golem of Venice Beach Book 1 was named best graphic novel in 2023 by Rue Morgue Magazine.

