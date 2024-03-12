Dav Pilkey Gives Away 50,000 Books Alongside New Dog Man Launch

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dav Pilkey, dog man

Dav Pilkey Gives Away 50,000 Books To Challenged American Communities Alongside The Launch Of The New Dog Man, The Scarlet Shedder

I'm currently at London Book Fair 2024, which has the USA as its special guest this year. Which is where I came across the nugget that Dav Pilkey, author of the best selling English language comic books in the world, Dog Man and Cat Kid, is to donate 50,000 books to support Little Free Libraries project, across all fifty states of the USA.

Focusing on literary-underserved communities, Dog Ma publisher Scholastic, and the Little Free Library non-profit organization whose mission is to expand book access, have announced their "Power Up with Reading" initiative to grant Dog Man–themed Little Free Library book-sharing boxes to sites catering to children and families, donating 50,000 books to support these libraries and help encourage kids to read.

The first Dog Man Little Free Library will be unveiled at a school in Cleveland, Ohio, Pilkey's birthplace, on the 19th of March, which is handily also also the global publication date of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the newest book in the series. It will likely be the best-selling graphic novel of the year and one of the best-selling books of the year as well. Additional Dog Man Little Free Library installations are planned for Washington, DC, New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Madison, and San Francisco, with more cities to be announced.

Each Dog Man Little Free Library box will include free copies of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, as well as a wide assortment of children's titles from Scholastic's The Power of Story' collection which aims to highlight books featuring diverse characters and stories. The book giveaway, provided by and courtesy of Dav Pilkey, will reach communities that are part of Little Free Library's "Impact Library" program which focuses on granting book-exchanges in under-resourced communities.

In a statement, Dav Pilkey said, "When I was a kid, I have fond memories of going to the library where my mom would let me pick out whatever books I wanted to read. This is how I came to associate reading with love. I'm grateful to the many librarians, teachers, and the teams at Little Free Library and Scholastic. Their commitment and dedication to getting books into the hands of kids, especially those in underserved communities, is life-changing. They are real-life superheroes."

Dav Pilkey's artwork on the Little Free Library boxes includes the "Power Up with Reading" message and features Dog Man, along with other well-loved characters in his bestselling Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club series.

You are also invited to bring a Dog Man Little Free Library to your community, as well. Child-focused organizations in the US are encouraged to apply to receive nearly 1,000 Scholastic books. Fill out the application form to be considered. There is also a competiton to win a copy of Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder if you live in the U.S. and Canada, with 1,200 copies being given away here. Each package includes:

Fully-assembled, custom Dog Man library (see photos)

Standard charter sign

Wooden post kit for outdoor installation OR a set of legs for indoor installation

Roughly 1,000 new Scholastic books (sent in one shipment)

Bundle of Dog Man swag – details TBD

Steward's Guide and support materials

"As Dav Pilkey's longtime publisher, we have seen how his books have inspired a generation of children to love reading. Over the years, we have also seen firsthand Dav's personal commitment to schools, libraries, bookstores, and organizations that support kids and communities in need," said Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade. "We are proud to collaborate with Dav and Little Free Library on this exciting new initiative that celebrates book joy and highlights the importance of book access for all children."

"It is an honor to be working with such global children's literature brands as Scholastic and Dav Pilkey's Dog Man," said Little Free Library Executive Director Greig Metzger. "At Little Free Library, we strive to be the connective fiber between book resources, community partners and book access points. Our collaboration with Scholastic, Dav Pilkey and over 50 local partners across the country is a wonderful example of how our mission is realized and delivered. We hope that through this project, more children will be inspired to grab a book and read."

