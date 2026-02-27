Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Dave Baker, graphic novel, Nicole Goux, Punk’N Heads, Top Shelf Comix

Dave Baker & Nicole Goux Graphic Novel Punk'N Heads Exclusive Preview

Is getting an Exclusive Preview of Dave Baker and Nicole Goux's new graphic novel Punk’N Heads, Punk Or Not? #punk

Article Summary Get an exclusive preview of Punk’N Heads, a punk rock graphic novel from Dave Baker and Nicole Goux.

Punk’N Heads follows a ragtag horror-punk band, messy relationships, and creative struggles.

Explore coming-of-age themes, making mistakes, making music, and the realities of punk living.

Perfect for fans of raw, heartfelt stories about bands, breakups, and chasing punk dreams.

Punk'N Heads is a new punk rock graphic novel collaboration from Dave Baker of Mary Tyler MooreHawk and Nicole Goux of This Place Kills Me, both Eisner-nominated. Previous collaborations include F-ck Off Squad, Forest Hills Bootleg Society, Everyone is Tulip, and many more, and Punk'N Heads sees them get this very small band back together for a new graphic novel about a campy horror-punk band that plays together, lives together, and sleeps together. Like Common People. Punk'N Heads is published this April by IDW/Top Shelf Productions….

Punk'n Heads by Dave Baker, Nicole Goux

This band plays together, lives together…and unfortunately two of them are sleeping together. Whatever, I'm sure it's fine. Now put on your punk'n mask and let's rock! Hannah Lipsky isn't sure what's happening. She dreamed of becoming a fine art painter, but after breaking up with her girlfriend, she's suddenly dropped out of art school, moved into a flophouse, and gotten roped into singing in a campy horror-punk band. With costumes. To make things even more complicated, she might be hooking up with her housemate/bandmate/high school crush, Jerry. Wherever this is leading, it's going to be messy. Critically acclaimed, Eisner-nominated creators Nicole Goux (Forest Hills Bootleg Society, Pet Peeves) and Dave Baker (Everyone Is Tulip, Mary Tyler MooreHawk) join forces for a raucous and revealing new graphic novel about making music, making mistakes, facing your past, and choosing your future.

There's one preview on the Amazon listing... but a mostly-different one below.

"Punk'n Heads is a book for all the broken-hearted losers out there," said writer Dave Baker. "The kids who wanted to accomplish great things and then ended up playing shitty back-room punk shows. If you've ever broken up with someone in the back of a van, right before six idiots in Doc Martens are about to pile in, this is the book for you."

"For anyone whose journey hasn't been a straight path, Punk'n Heads might just bring you a little solace," said artist Nicole Goux. "Join Hannah, Jerry, Morgan, and Birdie in their quest to make something cool, make it big, or maybe just be a little less sad. Hannah's relationship is a failure, and so apparently is her budding art career. When she moves into a house with her past 'what if?' Jerry and his group of ragtag friends/bandmates, her life takes an unexpected direction. Will she follow the path or cling to the past?"

"Punk'n Heads is a coming-of-age graphic novel about playing in bands, living in a flop house, and kissing the wrong people," said Baker. "It's also about how everyone should be wearing pumpkin masks in 2026."try, and personal resonance.

