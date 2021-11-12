Dave Gibbons, Alan Moore Watchmen #8 Original Art Page Up For Auction

I remember when Comic Showcase in London's Seven Dials district used to sell original artwork from Watchmen, V for Vendetta and Marvelman from £40 to £80 each. I picked up a couple of pages from Marvelman, only to have them stolen from me on the train home. Yeah, exactly. Anyway, that was the eighties for you, you could have bought the shop for the prices that one of those pages sells for now. And a page from Watchmen #8 by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is up for auction from Heritage Auctions right now, with bids of $18.500 at the time of writing and destined to sell for an awful lot more when it goes under the hammer between the 18th and 21st of November – which will also be Alan Moore's birthday. The page depicts the prison break of Rorschach by Nite Owl and Silk Spectre… the size of the first panel taking the top two tiers and the closest you'd get to a splash page before the final issue…

And, yes, this is still from the era where original artwork would be lettered on the board, here by Steve Parkhouse. And also demonstrates how the comic did not need sound effects to get the idea of a soundscape across…

.Dave Gibbons Watchmen #8 Story Page 16 Nite Owl and Silk Spectre Original Art (DC, 1987). The largest panel in the issue! Given that this series did not start each issue with a full-page splash, nor were these two-thirds panels used very often, the layout alone makes this one quite a prize. And the content is memorable too: who can forget the sedentary ex-heroes Silk Spectre and Nite Owl heading to the prison to liberate Rorschach? Ink over graphite on Bristol board with a matted image area of 9.5" x 15". Plexiglas front framed to 17.75" x 23.5". In Excellent condition.