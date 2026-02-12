Dave Gibbons Digitally Signs Watchmen For Neon Ichiban From $150 Each

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, DSTLRY, Neon Ichiban, Watchmen

Dave Gibbons digitally signs copies of Watchmen for Neon Ichiban, on sale from $150 each

Neon Ichiban, the new Comixology replacement digital comic book publisher and distributor by former Comixology exec Chip Mosher and Comixology founder David Steinberger, has marketed itself not just by selling digital comic books, but also by offering a digital marketplace for comic books, so that readers can buy and sell their downloads to each other. And that includes creating a scarcity of digital content involved, and for creators to "remarque" digital versions of their comics and sell them individually. Such as these digitally sketched on digital copies of Watchmen from Dave Gibbons. For sale from $150 to $75 each.

And maybe if they sell enough of them, they'll be able to get Dstrly off the ground again… Neon Ichiban's Remarques promise to bridge the gap between traditional comic collecting and the digital age by allowing fans to personalise their virtual libraries with creator sketches, signatures, and custom art. Even if it's digital. They position "Remarques" as the digital equivalent of physical comic book enhancements like sketched covers, artist signatures, or convention-exclusive remarks, those hand-drawn additions that make a book unique. And in this case, make your digital file unique and able to be sold on, using the Neon Ichiban marketplace structure. The feature began with sketch covers for eligible titles, and users can also opt to have other covers signed or remarked in this way.

Launched worldwide in November 2025, after a beta period, Neon Ichiban positioned itself as an alternative to the fragmented digital comics ecosystem following the decline of Comixology. Users can read comics online or offline, with downloadable local copies where publishers allow, often watermarked. It supports web access, with iOS and Android apps available with same-day-as-print digital releases, weekly pull lists and both Marvel and DC Comics signed up, as well as Dark Horse, Kodansha, IDW, Dynamite, Oni Press, Vault, Rebellion, and more.

