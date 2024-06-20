Dave McKean & Bobby Joseph Judge The Week Junior Book Awards

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bobby joseph, dave mckean, graphic novel, the week

The Week Junior Book Awards, run in partnership with The Bookseller, alongside WHSmith, World Book Day, and LoveReading4Kids, have launched the shortlists for this year's awards including Children's Graphic Novel Of The Year. Judges include graphic novelists Dave McKean, Comics Laureate Bobby Joseph, Ricky Boleto, Joseph Coelho, Sophie Dahl, Jess French, S F Said, Nadia Shireen, Jeffrey Boakye, Bobby Seagull, Lucy Bannerman, Sally Hamerton, Lizzie Huxley-Jones and Amanda J Brettargh.

The Week is a weekly news magazine founded in 1995 by Jolyon Connell. Dennis Publishing, founded by Felix Dennis, publishes the UK edition. A children's edition, The Week Junior, has been published in the UK since 2015, and the US since 2020.

The Week Junior readers will have a chance to have their say in the awards as they are invited to vote for Book Cover of the Year and the Children's Choice Award, the overall winner of the shortlist in all categories. All of the shortlisted books will be shared with The Week Junior readers and their families through a 12-week promotional campaign.

Children's Graphic Novel of the Year

Bumble and Snug and the Shy Ghost written and drawn by Mark Bradley (Hachette Children's Group)

Bunny vs Monkey: Multiverse Mix-up written and drawn by Jamie Smart (David Fickling Books)

Dog Man 11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea written and drawn by Dav Pilkey, illustrated by the author (Scholastic)

Drawn to Change the World Graphic Novel Collection: 16 Youth Climate Activisits, 16 Artists written and drawn by Emma Reynolds, Ann Maulina, Natsha Donovan, Teo DuVall, Devon Holzwarth et al (HarperCollins)

InvestiGators: All Tide Up written and drawn by John Patrick Green, (Macmillan Children's Books)

Juniper Mae: Knight of Tykotech City written and drawn by Sarah Soh (Flying Eye Books)

Mexikid written and drawn by Pedro Martin (Guppy Books)

Here are the other shortlists in the Awards

Children's Book of the Year: Animals and Nature Amazing Animal Journeys by Philippa Forrester, illustrated by Tim Smart (DK)

Animal FACTopia! by Julie Beer, illustrated by Andy Smith (Britannica Books/What on Earth Books(

Please Don't Bite Me: Insects that Buzz, Bite and Sting by Nazzy Pakpour (Flying Eye Books)

The Tyrannosaur's Feathers by Jonathan Emmett, Dr Adam S Smith, illustrated by Stieven Van der Poorten (UCLan)

Weird Sea: Zombie Starfish, Underwater Aliens and Other Strange Tales of the Ocean by Sophie Burrows (Penguin Random House)

Children's Audiobook of the Year Animal Tales from India: Ten Stories from the Panchatantra by Nikita Gill, narrated by the author (Nosy Crow)

Billy and the Giant Adventure by Jamie Oliver, narrated by the author (Penguin Random House Group)

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell, narrated by Samuel West (Bloomsbury Children's Books)

Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Ruling the World by Louie Stowell, narrated by Ben Willbond (W F Howes)

Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels by Tọlá Okogwu, narrated by Nneka Okoye (Simon & Schuster)

Stink: Fairy vs Boy by Jenny McLachlan, narrated by Caius Nicholas (Farshore) Breakthrough Book of the Year, sponsored by World Book Day Digging for Victory by Cathy Faulkner (Firefly Press)

Greenwild: The World Behind The Door by Pari Thomson, illustrated by Elisa Paganelli (Macmillan Children's Books)

My Name is Sunshine Simpson by G M Linton, illustrated by Fuuji Takashi (Usborne)

The Kingdom Over the Sea by Zohra Nabi, illustrated by Tom Clohosy Cole (Simon & Schuster)

The Nowhere Thief by Alice M Ross (Nosy Crow) Cover of the Year Animal Tales from India: Ten Stories from the Panchatantra by Nikita Gill, illustrated by Chaaya Prabhat, designed by Manda Scott (Nosy Crow)

Bite Risk by S J Wills, designed by Jose Real Art (Simon & Schuster)

Boy Underground by Isabelle Marinov, illustrated by Paula Zorite, cover design by Sophie Jones (Sweet Cherry Publishing)

Cloudlanders by Christopher Mackie, illustrated by Hoang Giang, cover design by Leah McDowell (Floris Books)

Kyan Green and the Infinity Racers by David Wilkerson, cover illustrated by David Wilkerson and designed by Rose Gerrard (Bloomsbury Children's Books)

My Name is Sunshine Simpson by G M Linton, cover design by Fuuji Takashi (Usborne)

The Kingdom Over the Sea by Zohra Nabi, cover designed and illustrated by Tom Clohosy Cole (Simon & Schuster)

Children's Book of the Year: Fiction Older Finding Bear by Hannah Gold, illustrated Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins Children's Books)

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell, illustrated by Tomislav Tomic, Virginia Allyn and Daniel Egneus (Bloomsbury Children's Books)

Kicked Out by A M Dassu, illustrated by Daby Zainab Faidhi (Old Barn Books)

Kofi and the Rap Battle Summer by Jeffrey Boakye (Faber)

Man-Man and the Tree of Memories by Yaba Badoe, illustrated by Joelle Avelino (Head of Zeus)

Monster in the Woods by Dave Shelton (David Fickling Books)

Safiyyah's War by Hiba Noor Khan (Andersen Press)

Adventuremice: Otter Chaos by Philip Reeve & Sarah McIntyre (David Fickling Books) Children's Book of the Year: Fiction Younger Faith Muntu and the Lost Elephant by Lela Burbridge, illustrated by Claire Pinfold (The Lela Initiative)

Michael the Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog by Terrie Chilvers, illustrated by Tim Budgen (Firefly Press)

Pizza Pete and the Perilous Potions by Carrie Sellon, illustrated by Sarah Horne (Guppy Books)

Cracking Cricket by Robin Bennett, illustrated by Matt Cherry (Firefly Press)

Noodle Juice Rhinoceros Can't Draw, But You Can! by Luke Newell, illustrated by Newell and Mr Griff (Noodle Juice)

The Football School Encyclopedia by Alex Bellos and Ben Lyttleton, illustrated by Spike Gerrell (Walker Books)

The Handbook of Forgotten Skills by Natalie Crowley and Elaine Batiste, illustrated by Chris Duriez (Magic Cat Publishing)

What Can I Do With a Cardboard Box? by James Maclaine, illustrated by Harriet Noble and Erin Wallace (Usborne) Children's Book of the Year: Non-Fiction Guinness World Records 2024 by Craig Glenday (Guinness World Records)

Infographica by Valentina D'Efilippo, Andrew Pettie and Conrad Quilty-Harper (Britannica Books / What on Earth)

Noodle Juice Little Book Big Idea: What is philosophy? by Sarah Walden, illustrated by Katie Rewse (Noodle Juice)

Very Short Introductions for Curious Young Minds: The Amazing Power of Activism by Lily Dyu (Oxford University Press)

Welcome to Our Table: A Celebration of What Children Eat Everywhere by Ed Smith and Laura Mucha, illustrated by Harriet Lynas (Nosy Crow) Children's Picture Book of the Year Amy Gets Eaten by Adam Kay, illustrated by Henry Paker (Puffin)

Can I Come Too by Owen Davey, illustrated by the author (Rocket Bird Books)

Gigantic by Rob Biddulph, illustrated by the author (HarperCollins Children's Books)

The Bowerbird by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Catherine Rayner (Macmillan Children's Books)

Thunderboots by Naomi Jones, illustrated by Rebecca Ashdown (Oxford University Press)

Wee Unicorn by Meg McLaren (Hachette Children's Group) Children's Poetry Book of the Year A Dinosaur at the Bus Stop — Poems to Have Fun With! by Kate Wakeling, illustrated by Eilidh Muldoon (Otter-Barry Books)

A Whale of a Time by Lou Peacock, illustrated by Matt Hunt (Nosy Crow)

Balam & Lluvia's House by Julio Serrano Echeverría, illustrated by Yolanda Mosquera (The Emma Press)

The Final Year by Matt Goodfellow, illustrated by Joe Todd Stanton (Otter-Barry Books)

Wider Than The Sea by Serena Molloy, illustrated by George Ermos (Hachette Children's Group) Children's STEM Book of the Year How to Spaghettify Your Dog by Hiba Noor Khan, illustrated by Harry Woodgate (Bloomsbury Children's Books)

Izzy the Inventor and the Unexpected Unicorn by Zanna Davidson, illustrated by Elissa Elwick (Usborne)

That's Mathematics by Chris Smith based on lyrics by Tom Lehrer, illustrated by Elīna Brasliņa (Mama Makes Books)

Where Are You Really From? by Adam Rutherford, illustrated by Adam Ming (Hachette Children's Group)

Wonderfully Wired Brains by Louise Gooding, illustrated by Ruth Burrows (DK) Children's Wellbeing Book of the Year Friendship Survival Guide by Caroline Young (Usborne)

Growing Up: An Inclusive Guide to Puberty and Your Changing Body by Rachel Greener, illustrated by Clare Owen (Nosy Crow)

My Family, Your Family: Let's talk about relatives, love and belonging by Laura Henry-Allain, illustrated by Giovana Medeiros (Penguin Random House)

Roots of Happiness by Susie Dent, illustrated by Harriet Hobday (Penguin Random House)

The Bedtime Boat by Sital Gorasia Chapman, illustrated by Anastasia Suvorova (Farshore)

