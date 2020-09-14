Dave McKean and Jorge González Announce Collaboration Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Dave McKean and Jorge González will be talking about an upcoming collaboration between the pair. Huberty & Breyne art gallery in Paris and Brussels is hosting a Facebook Live event between the two, at 6pm European time.

Dave McKean is a World Fantasy Award-winning comic book creator, illustrator and filmmaker. Best known for the comic books Cages, Black Dog, Violent Cases, Arkham Asylum, and the film MirrorMask, and was a concept artist on the movies Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He also founded the record label Feral Records with saxophonist Iain Ballamy.

Jorge González from Buenos Aires has lived in Spain for almost twenty years. His grpahic novel Fueye/Bandonéon won the 2009 FNAC-Sinsentido First Prize for Graphic Novel. He also published the children's stories La Cueva del Bandolero and Kinú y la ley de Amarok, graohic novels Hard Story and Hate Jazz and more. He is also the creator of the animated short film Jazz Song.

What they have cooked up together, we have yet to discover. Anyone else fancy popping by tomorrow?

Specializing for nearly 30 years in original comic book artwork, Alain Huberty and Marc Breyne have galleries in Brussels and Paris, with displays of original work signed by the greatest masters of the line such as Hergé, Franquin, Martin, Hubinon and Schuiten. Huberty & Breyne is the exclusive representative of Milo Manara and is also committed alongside contemporary artists like Philippe Geluck, François Avril, Jean-Claude Götting, Loustal, Miles Hyman and Christophe Chabouté. The gallery takes part in major art market events by participating in international fairs such as Brafa (Brussels Antiques & Fine Arts Fair), 1 – 54 London, Art Paris Art Fair or Drawing Now, and act as comic book art experts at Christie's.