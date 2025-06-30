Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Dan Parent, san diego comic con

Dan Parent Goes Cruising With San Diego Comic-Con

Dan Parent goes cruising with San Diego Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol 2, setting sail from Tampe, Florida... make $200 for everyone who joins you

Article Summary Dan Parent headlines Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2, sailing from Tampa to the Bahamas in 2026.

Archie Comics artist Dan Parent creates exclusive artwork and hosts panels during the cruise.

Comic-Con: The Cruise celebrates Fantasy with unique theme nights and immersive experiences.

Earn $200 onboard credit per cabin by inviting friends to join this official San Diego Comic-Con event.

Well, last year's didn't sink and there was no outbreak of diarrhoea. So, the officially-licensed-from-San Diego Comic-Con, Comic-Con: The Cruise is back for Vol. 2 in 2026, travelling from former home of CrossGen, Tampa, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, from the 30th of January to the 3rd of February, 2026, onboard Celebrity Constellation. Dan Parent, best known for his work on Archie Comics, is the first featured artist in Artists' Alley. Dan is the official 2026 Theme Night Artist and has created one-of-a-kind comic book-inspired artwork for each night of the cruise. You'll find Dan hosting a booth in Artists' Alley, participating in the Artists' Alley panel, and out and about connecting with fans. And the First Theme Night Announcement will be Comic-Con: The Cruise Celebrates Fantasy. I wonder what fantasies Dan Parent will bring, with his Archie Comics creation, Kevin Keller?

Oh, and they have a way in which you can get $200 to spend on the cruise as long as you have no dignity and can persuade others to join you on the Cruise.

Once booked, you'll receive an email confirmation containing a unique link and promo code. Share your link or code with anyone you want to invite on this iconic, popular arts adventure! When your friends or family book a new reservation using your link or code, you both get $200 Onboard Credit (per cabin), Onboard Credit can be used to purchase Shore Excursions, Speciality Dining Packages and more, and they are cumulative. Get five cabins full of your mates and you'll have a thousand dollars to spend, and they'll only have $200 each, so there may be some economic disparity to deal with, leading to a Les Misérables-style revolution on board with everyone dressed as anime characters. This particular offer closes on the 15th of August…

