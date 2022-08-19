Dave Sim Does Keanu Reeves & Frank Miller In Cerebus In Hell BTVRK #1

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Benjamin Hobbs, Sean Michael Robinson and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation.

CIH PRESENTS BTVRK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

SEP221283

(W) Benjamin Hobbs, Dave Sim (A) Benjamin Hobbs, Gustave Dore (A / CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Not to be confused with Keanu Reeves or the Keanu Reeves comic book with all of its vowels missing which Keanu Reeves wrote and signed a bunch of and had like a zillion Keanu Reeves variant covers all of which sold an absolute Keanu Reeves ton! This one even more closely riffs on Frank Miller (which – correct us if we're wrong – that other vowel-less comic book was doing). We should just pass a law that everyone drawing a comic book has to do their best Frank Miller in doing so! Comics would sell a lot better, Just sayin'.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4

And now he is doing Keanu Reeves' comic book for Boom Studios, BRZRKR as BTVRK. Though as the cover says, "absolutely nothing to do with Keanu Reeves". Just in case anyone thought it might. I mean, to be fair, I wouldn't put it past him, would you? And it's more about Frank Miller. Here's what the original Rafael Grampa cover looked like.

