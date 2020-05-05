Dave Sim Goes Full Alan Moore Parody For Latest Cerebus In Hell.

Dave Sim and friends launches a new edition of their Cerebus In Hell free digital coronavirus-themed comic one-shots, this time going for a League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen parody, as League Of Extraordinary Corona. The one-shots have seen Cerebus rooming in Hell with the Coronavirus as Hell adapts to social distancing.

This new edition attempts to cram in all manner of Alan Moore-related storylines, including Marvelman, League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Watchmen and others, while continually focusing on the impact of lockdown on current society, media and political planning. Occasionally it goes beyond toilet paper gags as well.

It's still not a patch on his earlier Moore parodies, when Sim was able to draw and letter himself, such as this interview of Moore by a Gary Groth type from Cerebus: Guys. But, then, it is free, so what am I complaining about? Though you are encouraged to pony for posters.

Oh and it wouldn't be Dave Sim without some kind of conspiracy theory, and the common thread asking what all the fuss is about the coronavirus rears its coronated head.

Given that it is a) ten times more deadly than the flu b) there is no available vaccine like there is for the flu c) there is no widespread immunity for flu and d) in comparable timeframe, many more are dying from COVID-19, it may possibly not be that. Still Cerebus and the denizens of hell seem to be of a mind with Peter Hitchens and David Icke. Now, who wants to buy a poster?



The comic can be downloaded for free here, the previous three free Cerebus In hell digital comics are here, and here and here.

CEREBUS IN HELL: League Of Extraordinary Corona WHO SAYS THERE'S NO FREE COMIC BOOK DAY? (W) Dave Sim & Friends (A) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim Et Friends (CA) Benjamin Hobbs

NO Free Comic Book Day this year? DELAYED this year? That may be good for everyone else, but Aardvark-Vanaheim has other ideas. The Coronavirus (aka Covid-19) has teamed-up with a host of other viruses to form the villainous LEAGUE of EXTRAORDINARY CORONA! Includes the startling origin of MARVELVIRUS! A guest appearance by Alan Moor… errr, the ORIGINAL WRITER and Neil G. gets mentioned too. All the latest on CHEETOS, TOILET PAPER and OLIVE GARDEN. You get quizzed on just what stage of QUARANTINE you are in. SATAN explains it all (not to everyone's satisfaction). You also get the 1st appearance of DR. SILVER CEREBUS (unless you've been reading the daily strips at: momentofcerebus.blogspot.com and if you haven't then WHY haven't you?!?)

Online: Now SRP: FREE