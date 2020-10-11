Dave Sim On Redrawing Todd McFarlane's Spawn #10

In 1992, shortly after the initial launch of Spawn by Todd McFarlane from Image Comics, McFarlane invited Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Frank Miller, and Dave Sim to collaborate with him on a string of single issues. At the time, Dave Sim was riding high on his own wave of success and popularity with his groundbreaking, award-winning series Cerebus and he wasn't making people sign a pledge that he was not a misogynist before dealing with him. Yet. Sim accepted McFarlane's offer (as did Moore, Gaiman and Miller) and the collaboration appeared in issue Spawn #10 in 1993.

McFarlane drew the story written by Sim, bringing together their characters in a tale about Creator's Rights. I had a cartoon with Spawn, Cerebus, Rorschach, Sandman and Marv published in the letters pages in the back.

Now, in 2020, Dave Sim and Aardvark-Vanaheim have partnered with The Waverly Press to publish Sim's new modified version of this tale, expanded with new content and rarities but missing my cartoon.

While the original edition of Spawn #10 was published in colour, this special edition – at Dave Sim's insistence – presents the story in black and white. Dave Sim also says that more people saw Todd McFarlane's version of Cerebus that one month than had seen his Cerebus in the prior decade. Working around his career-ending wrist ailment, Sim fulfilled what he calls a "last ambition" to render the Kitchener Sequence as he originally pictured it, to produce three new covers and to redraw Cerebus throughout the issue, with his version replacing Todd's. "Twenty-three of them which would have taken me a few hours in 1993 took me three weeks in 2020."

Spawn #10: Remastered & Expanded features three brand- new covers by Dave Sim, in addition to an updated version of Todd McFarlane's original 1993 cover, making this the most significant Cerebus project illustrated by Sim in sixteen years.

Alongside the remastered Spawn #10 is a 24-page Supplement that features all of Sim's new art isolated from the remastered edition, in addition to other related rarities from the Cerebus Archive.

Additionally, every copy of Spawn #10 comes with one of nine new limited edition "Cerespawn" trading cards drawn by Sim.

Each cover will be offered in multiple variants ranging from premium Signed editions to a widely accessible $10 version. Spawn #10 will be printed on premium, heavyweight, acid-free paper and will only be available on Kickstarter and from Cerebusoverload.com from this Wednesday, with a Signed & Numbered Preview Ashcan Edition will be available on Tuesday at cerebusoverload.com, for 24 hours and limited to the number of copies sold during the pre-sale window.

There will be one-time-only discounted quantity bundles available for comic shops and dealers during the Kickstarter campaign.