David Michelinie Returns To Venom With Gerardo Sandoval In May

David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom in 1988, is returning to the character again in the third of a series of retro-comics from Marvel.

David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom in 1988, is returning to the character again in the third of a series of retro-comics from Marvel, but this time with modern-day Venom artist Gerardo Sandoval, with Venom: Separation Anxiety #1 in May.

After two back-to-back hit Venom: Lethal Protector series, Venom co-creator David Michelinie triumphantly returns to deliver more epic tales set in Venom's early days this May with VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY! This time around, the legendary Amazing Spider-Man scribe will be joined by Venom and Death of the Venomverse artist extraordinaire Gerardo Sandoval for another heart-pounding saga starring a wilder, brain-eating Eddie Brock! In his latest retro Venom series, Michelinie will pit Eddie against a new foe with the power to alter reality itself—PURPLE MAN! When the iconic villain uses his terrifying mind control powers to torment Eddie and steal his symbiote for himself, everyone's favorite symbiote slugger may need to ask for unlikely help to get it back AND save his sanity! LONG LIVE…THE KING IN PURPLE! "I'm always delighted to write a new Venom story in a retro background," Michelinie shared. "With 'Separation Anxiety' as the required theme, the problem became how to do something that's already been done—have Eddie Brock separated from his symbiote 'other.' So I thought, what if there was a deeply creepy villain with a decidedly bloodthirsty agenda who was able to take bits of Eddie's symbiote away every time the two touched, with that enemy slowly growing stronger as Venom slowly grew weaker? And that was the nugget that became 'The King In Purple.'"

Paulo Siqueira's cover for Venom: Separation Anxiety #1 cover, out on the 15th of May, is a homage to Charles Vess' Web of Spider-Man #1 cover from 1985.

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 5/15

