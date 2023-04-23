DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next" This ad for Batman #900 will be running in this week's DC Comics for the Dawn of DC publishing initiative... "the unbelievable start of what's next!"

This ad for Batman #900 will be running in this week's DC Comics for the Dawn of DC publishing initiative. "Dark Knight Vs, Red Mask! The conclusion of 'The Bat-Man Of Gotham'… and the unbelievable start of what's next!"

Batman #900 is out in May. Or Vol 3 #135. However, you like to count things. Bleeding Cool had previously posted the very spoilerific first page, and it appears to show something major has happened to Bruce Wayne in the previous issue, Batman #134. Still stuck in a Gotham that never had a Batman, with this Batman improvising his own Batgear and Batsuit, without any backing from anyone, it looks like he has come a bit of a cropper.

Yup, someone's chopped Batman's hand off. His right hand as well. Now, as we have seen with Alfred Pennyworth, his home Gotham is quite good at attaching hands back to people, even after quite some time. This Gotham? No idea. Where's his hand? No idea. Will this be the look of Batman going forward? No… well, you get the picture. Especially after Batman heads off to electro-cauterise the wound. And Alfred Pennyworth (with both hands) steps up to find a better use for them… but is this the unbelievable start of what happens next?

Though by Batman #136 in which he presumably returns to his own Gotham, he seems to have his hand back. Or maybe he has a prosthetic? He does appear to be paying his right hand a lot of attention on the cover…

BATMAN #135/#900

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE HAWTHORNE, and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be

able to do it alone. The conclusion to the bestselling "The Bat-Man of Gotham" is so big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

BATMAN #136

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by BELEN ORTEGA

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!