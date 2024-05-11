Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman is Back with a New DC Direct Statue from McFarlane Toys

Gotham awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Direct statue as Batman comes to life from Detective Comics #1045

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back once again for their latest collaboration, capturing the Caped Crusader in his natural habitat. A stunning new 1/6 scale Batman statue has been brought to life and inspired by the artwork from DC Comics Detective Comics #1045. Illustrated by the talented artist Dan Mora, this meticulously crafted statue brings his artwork to life as it captures the Dark Knight leaping into action. Standing at 15.5" tall, the DC Designer Series statue is intricately detailed and showcases Batman in his black and gray costume while swinging from a rope. He is surely ready to defend Gotham City from the forces of darkness with this dynamic statue that will be a limited edition and is hand-numbered on the base.

It is always a treat to see new DC Direct statues arrive, as their releases are packed with detail and bring heroes and villains to life right from the comics. Batman is ready to patrol the streets of Gotham and your collection with this gorgeous release. McFarlane Toys and DC Direct has his bad boy priced at a mighty $249.99, and it is set for a November 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, so be sure to bring home one of these beauties for your Batcave while you can.

Batman by Dan Mora (DC Designer Series) 1:6 Scale Resin Statue

"From the pages of Detective Comics #1045, comes the next stunning DC Designer Series statue featuring Dan Mora's take on the caped crusader. This dynamic piece, features Batman flying through the air over the streets of Gotham City. Great sculptural detail highlights the cape and striking pose. This statue is a must have for any Batman collector."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 15.5" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Dan Mora

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!