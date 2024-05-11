Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, the lion king

LEGO Debuts a New Slimy Yet Satisfying The Lion King Simba Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new set from The Lion King

Article Summary LEGO celebrates The Lion King's 30th with a new 222-piece Simba set.

Buildable and articulated Simba allows for movability and display.

Priced at $19.99, the set is a tribute to Disney’s classic movie.

Aiming for a June 1, 2024 release, perfect for Disney collectors.

It is time for the sun to rise on the Pride Lands once again as LEGO helps celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King. A new and adorable set is on the way that comes in at 222 pieces and features a buildable Simba. The beloved lion cub will be fully articulated as well, with a movable head, tail, and legs. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this LEGO version of Simba captures the essence of the iconic cub from the animated classic. LEGO is also embracing the motto of Hakuna Matata here as Simba will also come with a leaf accessory that will come with some bugs to munch on that are slimy yet satisfying.

LEGO has been creating some impressive bailable figures like this recently, and it is nice to see an expansion beside Marvel, DC, and Star Wars. Giving The Lion King fans a buildable and articulated Simba is a great collectible for the Disney film's 30th anniversary. The future king of the Pride Lands is priced at only $19.99, and he is set for a June 1, 2024 release. Now let's see them bring Timon and Pumbaa to life to really give The Lion King fans the full Hakuna Matata experience.

Simba The Lion King Cub Arrives at LEGO

"Appeal to kids and The Lion King fans aged 6+ with this fun gift of a LEGO® ǀ Disney Simba the Lion King Cub (43243) play-and-display building toy, featuring a buildable character model that celebrates The Lion King's 30th anniversary. The precocious baby Simba LEGO ǀ Disney animal figure from the hit movie has a rotating head and movable legs and tail, and it comes with a leaf and 4 'bugs' for 'food'."

Celebrate a milestone – This kids' building toy features a Simba LEGO® ǀ Disney animal figure from The Lion King, plus a small leaf build with 4 'bugs', to celebrate The Lion King's 30th anniversary

Moving parts – The buildable toy Simba LEGO® ǀ Disney animal figure has a rotating head and movable legs and tail, and it can be posed either standing up or sitting down

Building set for kids – Create Simba and his 'food', play out fun stories and then set the model on display in a variety of poses, standing, sitting or lying down, once playtime is over

