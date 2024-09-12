Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

DC All In Special #1 Does Something Remarkably Weird (Spoilers)

Remarkably weird for a mainstream superhero comic book, that is. The DC All-In Special, out in October but blowing minds already.

Remarkably weird for a mainstream superhero comic book, that is. One which is setting up a major new promotional drive and campaign for the next few years of DC Comics titles, across the publishing plan. Because that's what the DC All-In Special is. It is not the place where you expect the kind of experimental comic book storytelling techniques that Alan Moore, Robert Crumb, Bryan Talbot or Chris Ware would bring you.

And no, I don't mean it's a flip book. We have had flip books before, often for Free Comic Book Day titles which perform a similar role. Not even that they meet in the middle, sharing the centre page spread as the conclusion to both stories. I mean, I even did that in my Royal Wedding comic book a few years back, with Mike Collins' tale about Princess Kate and Gary Erskine on Prince William as they are now, their life stories meeting in the middle on their wedding day.

No, what the DC All In Special #1 has one of the stories peek through to the other. Break through the pages from one side to the other and reach through. Doing something a bit like, well, what Matt Feazell did in his classic Mr Spot strip.

A strip that gained extra fame through its use by Scott McCloud in Understanding Comics, if you were trying to work out where you had seen it before. And while this kind of thing might work as a gag for a major plot point in a major event launch comic book from a major comic book publisher that is deadly, deadly serious about it all… well, I really wasn't expecting it. And I doubt, even after all I have written, you will either.

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

