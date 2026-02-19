Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Green Arrow, absolute universe, comicspro

DC Announces Absolute Event For 2026, Catwoman & Green Arrow Solicits

DC Comics announces an Absolute Universe Event for 2026, as well as Absolute Catwoman and Absolute Green Arrow solicits

Article Summary DC Comics reveals its first Absolute Universe event, launching a major storyline in late 2026.

Absolute Green Arrow reimagines Oliver Queen in a killer-led urban horror by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque.

Absolute Catwoman explores Selina Kyle's rise as the world's greatest thief, from Gotham to around the globe.

Exclusive story details, creative teams, and release info for both Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event being held at Glendale, California, ten minutes from DC Comics' offices in Burbank, we had Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy taking the lead at a retailer event. DC Comics announced a new Absolute Universe series, unnamed, for later this year. "It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way, this is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You're not going to have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil, we got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries."

As well as details and art for Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman. And Chris Conroy telling us that Oliver Queen may have died, but "The Green Arrow is not dead. A serial killer called the Longbow Hunter is hunting down the billionaires responsible for Oliver Queen's death. Nobody knows who the Longbow Hunter is, but it is down to Agent Dinah Lance to find out. This is a slasher horror series." Absolute Green Arrow #1 from Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque, 6 issues from June 2026.

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #1

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

After the shocking events of Absolute Evil, Green Arrow returns to the Absolute Universe thanks to Eisner Award-winners Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque.In Absolute Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer's mythos is re-imagined as a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery where the only clue in a slew of corrupt billionaires' deaths are the green arrows sticking out of their bodies…On-Sale Date: 5/20/2026 FOC: 4/27/2026 6 Issues

And then Absolute Catwoman, with "Selena Kyle on the run, it teaches you about her missing years in the time after she first left Gotham… you're gonna see the crews she ran with, you're gonna see how she came up, how she made her fortune and you're gonna see all of the people that she pissed off all along the way. This has incredible, incredible art by Bengal, a progressive motion spread, and just packed with character, packed with surprise Absolute Universe reveals."

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1

Written by Che Grayson and Scott SnyderArt by Bengal

Spinning out of Absolute Batman, Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, and Bengal delve deeper into the life of the Absolute Universe's Catwoman.Through her ingenuity and skills, Selina Kyle has become the greatest thief the world has ever known. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around her and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe!On-Sale Date: 6/10/2026FOC: 5/18/2026 6 Issues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!