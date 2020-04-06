26 DC Big Books For 2020/2021, From Jim Lee to Stan Lee to Lee Bermejo

We looked at loads of DC Big Books. Boxsets and omnibuses coming from DC Comics towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. However, there's plenty of other interesting looking collections coming too. Right now, they do seem like dispatches from an alternate future at this point. We also get art books from Jim Lee and Lee Bermejo, as well as the second volume of Stan Lee's DC Universe titles. And thanks to Penguin Random House and Edelweiss catalogues.

We are also glad to see the two-issue Mindy Newell/Gray Morrow Lois Lane series get reprinted in DC's Greatest Detective Stories Ever Told. "When It Rains, God Is Crying," about missing children from 1986. DC left it out of Lois Lane: A Celebration Of 75 Years in 2013. And it is in the same collection as Waid's Detective Chimp story from the all ape issue of Secret Origins. That's some serious tonal DC Big Books whiplash. Here's a look at 26 of them.

Batman: Chalice 12 January 2021 200 pages

Batman: The Chalice with the addition of Batman: The Ankh Book One and Two brought to you by the acclaimed creative duo Chuck Dixon and John Van Fleet. First Batman learns that not only does his nobility extend deep within his ancestry, but also that some things are beyond the laws of science. In possession of what could be the Holy Grail, the Dark Knight Detective must come to terms with the ramifications of its existence while safeguarding the artifact from various attackers. Next when Gotham's wealthiest citizens start vanishing…along with some Egyptian artifacts. Batman must trace the crimes and try to unravel who is behind it all – and what their deadly agenda might be.

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol. 4 19 January 2021 328 pages

Batman's classic late 1980s adventures continue, with the Dark Knight against Clayface, the debut of Anaraky, and the funeral of the Penguin, In 1989, Batmania ruled the world, thanks to Tim Burton's original Batman film. The Batman comics at the time were characterized by the high-stakes adventures from writer Alan Grant and artist Norm Breyfogle, who added a horror tinge to Gotham City. Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol. 4 includes the four-part "The Mud Pack," a creepy story centered around the villainous Clayface, plus, Batman enlists the help of Etrigan, the Demon. Plus, a new vigilante named Anarky debuts, and Batman attends the funeral of…the Penguin? This volume also includes "Blood Secrets," a story co-written by comics superstar Mark Waid, with Batman taking on white supremacists. Collects Detective Comics #601-611 and Detective Comics Annual #2.

The Flash by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 2 19 January 2021 880 pages

Geoff Johns refined The Flash during his year-long stint writing the Scarlet Speedster, and in turn, his time on The Flash launched Geoff Johns into the multimedia star he is today. This omnibus collects the second half of his stint writing fan-favorite Flash Wally West, highlighted by the onslaught of new nemesis Hunter Zolomon—aka Zoom. Plus, a trip to Gorilla City, turmoil among the Rogues, and a meeting with Wonder Woman, as The Cheetah and Zoom team up against our heroes. It all reads to "Rogue War," as The Flash's greatest enemies battle each other, and Zoom's final—and very personal—attack against Wally. Collects The Flash #192-225, Wonder Woman #214, and The Flash: The Secret of Barry Allen #1.

Justice Society of America: The Demise of Justice 19 January 2021 256 pages

In this 1990s tale set in the 1950s at the end of the Golden Age of Comics, the world's first super-hero team, the Justice Society of America, must join forces one last time to stop the powerful Solomon Grundy and the immortal world-conqueror known as Vandal Savage. Collects Justice Society of America #1-8, Adventure Comics #466, and All-Star Comics #57

DC Comics: the Art of Lee Bermejo 26 January 2021 336 pages

DC Comics: The Art of Lee Bermejo is collected the boldest and most iconic work of comics legend Lee Bermejo. Known for his incredible work on BATMAN, LUTHOR, RORSHACH, and the JOKER—Lee Bermejo's list of work speaks for itself. Fans won't want to miss this beautiful and brilliant showcase of Bermejo's art.

Justice League International Book 2 26 January 2021 576 pages

Comic book legends Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire launched Justice League and did something unprecedented with the series—infusing the super-team with the effortlessly endearing chemistry of an ensemble comedy, while retaining the high-stakes action you'd expect from the title's pedigree. The fun continues in this second collection of the League's international exploits, including Guy Gardner vs. Lobo, the arrival of the Injustice League, Blue Beetle and Booster Gold hunting a vampire, and the Huntress teaming with the Justice League against Darkseid's forces.

Superman: Kryptonite Nevermore 26 January 2021 192 pages

Everyone knows Superman's major weakness: Kryptonite. But what happens when that's taken off the board, as a scientific experiment turns all the kryptonite on Earth to iron? Originally published in 1971, this story turned the Man of Steel's status quo on its head. When all Kryptonite has been destroyed, the Man of Steel is anything but invulnerable as his powers slowly begin to fade and a doppelganger Superman arrives on the scene with strange powers of its own—and any contact between the two might result in the destruction of the planet. Collects Superman #233-238 and #240-242.

Wonder Woman in the Fifties 26 January 2021 328 pages

DC collects the best of Wonder Woman's 1950s adventures for the first time ever. For the first time ever, DC collects the best Wonder Woman tales from the 1950s. In this decade, the Amazon Princess fought for justice against spy rings, robots, hidden societies of evil, supernatural beings, and much more. Plus, a female reporter uncovers Diana's greatest secrets on a trip to Paradise Island.

Robin: 80 Years of the Boy Wonder, on sale Sep 01, 2020 | 416 Pages

After 80 years, Robin has seen his share of trouble and adventures…being by Batman's side–anyone would. Finally, these incredible stories have found a home together. Travel through time with this collection of classic crime-fighting tales and modern mystery-filled stories–with Robin by your side, adventure is guaranteed. Collects Batman #368, Batman #410, Batman #411, Batman #466, Detective Comics #38, Detective Comics #394, Detective Comics #395, Detective Comics #535, Detective Comics #796, Robin #25, Robin #26, Batman Chronicles: The Gauntlet #1, World's Finest Comics #141, Star Spangled Comics #65, Star Spangled Comics #124, Teen Titans #14, Batman and Robin #0, Batman Incorporated #1, Super Sons #5

Booster Gold: Future Lost by Dan Jurgens, on sale Sep 01, 2020 | 400 Pages

BOOSTER GOLD IS THE HERO OF TOMORROW…TODAY. Booster Gold knows that being a superhero is a good business for three reasons: money, fame, and adventure. But Booster will have to learn that the easy life of super-heroics comes with results he could've never imagined. Follow along on Booster's incredible and time-bending adventures–but what happens when the golden boy of the present…returns to the future? If Booster Gold is going back to the 25th century…he's going to need some superheroic help…maybe even a partner? What will Booster's future hold? Collects Secret Origins #35, Action Comics #594, Who's Who Update 1987 #1, Booster Gold #13-25, Millennium #3-7

DC's Greatest Detective Stories Ever Told, On sale Dec 15, 2020 | 232 Pages

Batman may be the World's Greatest Detective, but he's hardly the only sleuth in the DC Universe. This new title collects key adventures starring Lois Lane, the Question, the Sandman, Detective Chimp, Slam Bradley, and everyone's favorite Caped Crusader, Batman. Batman may be the World's Greatest Detective, but he's hardly the only sleuth in the DC Universe. This new title collects key adventures starring Lois Lane, the Question, Slam Bradley, Detective Chimp, and everyone's favorite Caped Crusader, Batman. These tales span DC's history, from 1937 to today, and even include a special appearance by the granddaddy of all detectives, Sherlock Holmes. Collects Adventure Comics #51, Batman #441, Detective Comics #2, #329, and #572, Lois Lane #1-2, Secret Origins #40, and The Question #8.

DC Comics: The Art of Jim Lee Vol. 2 On sale Nov 17, 2020 | 296 Pages

Jim Lee's legendary career spans decades, characters, and movements within the comics universes he helped to define with his hyper-dynamic style and innovative approach to character and costume design. DC Comics: The Art of Jim Lee Vol. 2 continues to showcase the tremendous impact Lee has had on the DC Comics universe, including such superstar characters as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern. From past to present, this new collection will delight fans of all generations with beautifully presented art from one of comics' greatest creators.

Sgt Rock: Between Hell & a Hard Place Deluxe Edition HC On sale Dec 01, 2020 | 160 Pages

Eisner Award-winning author Brian Azzarello brings readers the story of Sgt. Rock. One that asks, is there room for humanity in war? This thought-provoking story presents a tale that calls into question the double standards of humanity and morality during wartime. In the midst of a covert World War II mission, Sgt. Rock discovers that four of his prisoners were brutally murdered during the night. With the fifth and only surviving prisoner on the run, the sergeant must determine if the cold-blooded murderer is a member of Easy Company or the German escapee. A moralistic murder mystery set against the backdrop of war, this book examines the fine line between being a soldier and a sadistic killer.

Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 2 HC On sale Dec 15, 2020 | 544 Pages

Superman is reinvented from the ground up in this omnibus collection of stories that defined the Man of Steel for decades Following the Crisis on Infinite Earths, comic book superstar John Byrne reimagined Superman for a brand-new era. Time has always been complicated, but Superman learns just how true that is when he and the Legion of Super-Heroes are caught in a pocket reality created by the Time Trapper. Facing off against aliens, gang violence, and super-villains…will Superman be able to do it all? Or will one of his adversaries be a match for our Man of Steel? Collects Action Comics #588-593 (1994-2011), Adventures of Superman #429-435, Legion of Super-Heroes #37-38 (1984-), Superman #5-11 (1994-2006), and Who's Who Update 1987 #2, #4, and #5 (1987-).

Super Friends: Saturday Morning Comics Vol. 2 On sale Dec 15, 2020 | 488 Pages

Inspired by the hit animated TV series, these 1970s tales are collected in a new volume of stories starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League of America. From the Hall of Justice come these tales of the Justice League of America, inspired by their hit 1970s animated TV series. In these 1970s tales, the Justice League of America assembles to battle villains including Felix Faust, Gorilla Grodd, and Sinestro, and face the threat of the aliens that stole Atlantis. These tales are written by DC editor and historian E. Nelson Bridwell with art by classic DC artist Ramona Fradon, best known for her work on Aquaman and Metamorpho. Collects Super Friends #27-47.

Batman: Gotham Knights – Contested On sale Sep 01, 2020 | 296 Pages

Batman: Gotham Knights made history as the very first ongoing Batman series to be launched by a woman, and now this popular series is collected together for fans of all ages to enjoy. Batman, Nightwing and a colorful cast of Gotham's greatest rogues tussle for dominance in this collection of fast-paced stories from the turn of the millennium. Written by DEVIN K. GRAYSON (Catwoman, Nightwing, Batman Chronicles) and masterfully illustrated by ROGER ROBINSON (Azrael: Agent of the Bat, Batgirl) this is a collection not to be missed. Contains Batman: Gotham Knights #14-24 and #29.

Hercules Unbound HC On sale Dec 08, 2020 | 224 Pages

From the creative mind of Gerry Conway, within the DC Multiverse, exists the fearless adventures of Hercules Unbound. In a post-apocalyptic future, Hercules breaks free from the trap set for him by Ares the God of War. After teaming up with a blind boy and his dog, Hercules heads off to find and face off with Ares. Along the way, however, Hercules encounters foes and engages in battles with mutants, Anti-Gods and Olympian gods–all within a world where the Atomic Knights and Kamandi also exist. What will be the fate of the Earth as these war games unfold? Collects Hercules Unbound #1-12

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 9 Apr 06, 2020

These stories from the early 1950s feature alternate versions of the Caped Crusader, as well as Batman's foes The Joker, Two-Face, the Penguin, and Catwoman. Along the way, the Dynamic Duo travel back in time to meet "The Batman of Yesterday," and encounter another Batman in modern-day Gotham City. Plus, Batman joins the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Catwoman stalks a beauty pageant, The Joker directs his own movie crimes, and more. Collects Batman #76-84, plus stories from Detective Comics #192-208 and World's Finest Comics #63-70.

Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 5 05 January 2021 248 pages

This collection ties together the tales of Batman as he faces off against adversaries like the Queen of Hearts, King Snake and the Ghost Dragons, and the Idiot. Jumping right in as Batman and Robin earn a spot in Hero World—but the celebration won't last long, once King Snake returns with a deadly vengence. Will the Caped Crusader be able to protect Robin? Or will King Snake finally get his revenge? Batman heads off to Rio de Janeiro in search of the Queen of Hearts…but the enemy he's about to discover is much more sinister. Will Batman be strong enough to defeat an enemy that aims to eat his mind? Collects Batman #466-473 and Detective Comics #639-640.

Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book Four 05 January 2021 352 pages

Setting the stage for the Green Lanterns' role in FINAL CRISIS comes Part 1 of "The Alpha Lanterns." Who are the Alpha-Lanterns? What bizarre cosmic surgery have they undergone? And how will they affect the future of the Green Lantern Corps? In the aftermath of the Sinestro Corps War, the Green Lanterns are undergoing an unprecedented reconstruction and reinvention, and the controversial Alpha-Lantern project is in full effect. Meanwhile, with Sinestro's true machinations for his war revealed to Earth's prime Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, debate rages across Oa as lines are drawn and crossed, new bonds are formed, and old ones broken.

The prelude to "The Blackest Night" also begins here. They come from a place of great anger and hatred. They are the Red Lanterns and they will have their revenge against the greatest Green Lantern—Sinestro. That is, unless the Guardians have theirs first. Collects Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1, Green Lantern #26-38.

Just Imagine Stan Lee Creating the DC Universe Book Two 05 January 2021 376 pages

A new collection of the 2001 event in which Stan Lee reinvented DC's greatest heroes. Back in print following the comic book legend's passing in 2018. Stan Lee, the writer who co-created Marvel's greatest superheroes, reimagines DC's greatest heroes with some of comics' greatest artists. Collects Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Byrne Creating Robin #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Gary Frank Creating Shazam. #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Scott McDaniel Creating Aquaman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Chris Bachalo Creating Catwoman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Walter Simonson Creating the Sandman #1, and Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Cassaday Creating Crisis #1.

Wonder Woman by George Pérez Vol. 5 05 January 2021 320 pages

Wonder Woman enters the 1990s in the latest collection of George Pérez's groundbreaking run on the series. In the latest volume collecting George Pérez's landmark run on Wonder Woman, Diana and Donna Troy team up, thanks to the manipulations of Circe. Plus, classic Wonder Woman villain Dr. Psycho returns, and Diana is wanted…for murder? Collects Wonder Woman #46-57 and Who's Who #3-4, #7-8, #13, and #16.

New Teen Titans Vol. 12 29 December 2020 312 pages

Marv Wolfman's legendary run on The New Teen Titans continues in this collection of late '80s adventures, featuring the team facing the threat of Brother Blood and more.

In the latest collection of Marv Wolfman's seminal run on The New Teen Titans, the Titans face a new threat—the Hybrid, a bizarre team created by former superhero Steve Dayton. The threats continue as Brother Blood returns, and the Titans fight the Brotherhood of Evil in Zandia. Can the team rescue Nightwing and Raven in time? Collects Tales of the Teen Titans #84-88 (1984-), The New Teen Titans #24-31, and The New Teen Titans Annual #2.

Legends of the DC Universe: Doug Mahnke 19 January 2021 400 pages

Known for his brilliant work with BATMAN, SUPERMAN, BLACK ADAM, GREEN LANTERN, and so many other iconic DC characters—Legends of the DC Universe: Doug Mahnke is a collection you won't want to miss.

Manhunter by Archie Goodwin and Walter Simonson Deluxe Edition 26 January 2021 112 pages

The cult-favorite Manhunter epic from the 1970s is collected for the first time in a Deluxe Edition hardcover. In 1973, revered comics writer Archie Goodwin teamed with rising star artist Walter Simonson for a short feature in Detective Comics called Manhunter. Conceived as a colorful contrast to the dark lead stories starring Batman, Manhunter was adventurer Paul Kirk, who criss-crossed the globe in an espionage caper, with the mysterious Council that trained him in pursuit. The story culminated in a team-up with Batman, during which Manhunter was killed in action. This brief but fast-paced epic won two Shazam. Awards, the 1970s equivalent of today's Eisner Awards. Collects stories from Detective Comics #437 – 443, plus the silent epilogue story first published in the 1990s.

Superman vs. Wonder Woman (facsimile edition) 08 December 2020 80 pages

The unforgettable clash of Superman and Wonder Woman from 1978 is reprinted in its original, tabloid-size format for the first time. This tabloid-sized epic from 1978 tells the tale of a forgotten chapter of World War II in which Superman and Wonder Woman cross paths while the United States stands at the brink of developing nuclear weapons. And while Superman sees their potential to stop the Axis, Wonder Woman is determined to destroy them before innocent lives are lost. But before this powerful twosome can settle their differences, they will have to face the super-powered menaces of Baron Blitzkrieg and the mysterious samurai known as Sumo.