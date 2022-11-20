DC Cancels Aquaman: Andromeda & Shazam Power of Hope Hardcover Orders

More victim of DC delays, printing schedules, printing paper shortages are hitting. And as Bleeding Cool previously reported, it's the more high-end titles that will be suffering the most. DC Comics has decided to cancel all retailer and comic store orders for two such titles, the Aquaman: Andromeda hardcover and the Shazam! Power Of Hope hardcovers, both due to have been printed and published before the upcoming cinematic presentations, will now be resolicited at a later date, and existing orders will be cancelled. The Amazon listing for Aquaman Andromeda is still for next week, but Power Of Hope has already been shifted to September 2023…

Aquaman: Andromeda Hardcover – November 21, 2023

by Ram V and Christian Ward

Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, rising superstars Ram V and Christian Ward team up to put Arthur Curry through an exercise in psychological terror that could break the will of even a king! Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them… DC Comics

Shazam!: Power of Hope Hardcover – September 12, 2023

by Paul Dini and Alex Ross

In a personal story told from the hero's point of view, both young Billy Batson and his alter ego, Captain Marvel, devote themselves to keeping hope alive by granting the requests of a local hospital's children–in a sense, making their wishes come true. From the fan-favorite team behind SUPERMAN: PEACE ON EARTH and BATMAN: WAR ON CRIME comes the third entry in the oversized tabloid format series that has revolutionized comics. SHAZAM!: POWER OF HOPE marks the latest collaboration between Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Paul Dini (BATMAN: HARLEY QUINN) and multiple award-winning Alex Ross (KINGDOM COME, UNCLE SAM). Perhaps no classic comic-book character embodies the spirit of youth and optimism as thoroughly as Captain Marvel–the wish fulfillment of every child who ever dreamed of having super powers and taking flight. In a personal story told from the hero's point of view, both young Billy Batson and his alter ego, Captain Marvel, devote themselves to keeping hope alive by granting the requests of a local hospital's children–in a sense, making their wishes come true. Powerfully written by Dini, with staggering painted art by Ross that combines traditional comic-book storytelling and the illustrated-text format of storybooks, SHAZAM!: POWER OF HOPE finds our hero taking a direct hand upon meeting a boy who has been injured by domestic violence. Deeply affected by the encounter, our story shows just how human the World's Mightiest Mortal truly is. DC Comics