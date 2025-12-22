Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne, phillip kennedy johnson

DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (And His Dad) Comic After Only 30 Issues

Article Summary DC Comics cancels Batman And Robin with issue #30, ending Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s run in February 2026.

No Batman And Robin #31 appears in the March 2026 DC Comics solicits, confirming the series' conclusion.

Damian Wayne is missing from the March 2026 DC solicitations, raising questions about his future in Gotham.

The final issues pit Batman and Robin against Scarface, Two-Face, Penguin, and a mysterious Quiet Man.

They've done it again. It looks like DC Comics was continuing to publish their Batman and Robin series while Phillip Kennedy Johnson was writing it. And now that he is taking the Marvel Comics exclusive shilling? There is no Batman And Robin #31 in the recent DC March 2026 solicits and solicitations. The comic is gone with #30, it seems. However, it also appears that Damian Wayne is also entirely absent from the DC Comics March 2026 solicitations. Is it all going to end badly for him? Surely not… They are going to cancel Heterosexual Robin and His Dad after only thirty issues. They had better not follow the 'Kill Your Straights' trope, like Russell T. Davies just did on The War Between the Land And The Sea?

BATMAN AND ROBIN #29

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Nimit Malavia

THE RETURN OF SCARFACE! Arnold Wesker had been thought cured–he'd left the Ventriloquist moniker behind and started a new life. But now his ol' pal Scarface is back, and he's pulling Wesker's strings once again. Meanwhile, Batman and Robin find themselves at odds over how to handle the recently apprehended Quiet Man, who may have more in common with Batman than it seems. A convergence of evil is on the horizon–will Batman and Robin be able to work together to stop it? $4.99 1/14/2026

BATMAN AND ROBIN #30

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Nimit Malavia

EVIL CONVERGES ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Scarface has returned, the Quiet Man is still on the loose, and Two-Face and Penguin encircle it all. Batman and Robin have found themselves caught in the middle, desperate for answers and on the brink of defeat! The Dark Knight Detective and the Boy Wonder have one more trick up their sleeve, but will it be enough? Find out in the thrilling final issue of Phillip Kennedy Johnson's epic run! $4.99 2/11/2026

