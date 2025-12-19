Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: batwoman, lobo

Article Summary Explore all the major DC Comics titles launching or returning in March 2026, with creative teams and release details

Superman/Spider-Man #1 headlines the month with a massive crossover and superstar creators involved

Major milestones like Green Lantern #600, new Batwoman, Lobo, Deathstroke series, and status quo shifts follow DC K.O.

Check out upcoming DC horror, Black Label, and facsimile editions, including classic Batman and Wonder Woman issues

The DC Comics Full March 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped and while images are being uploaded, here is how it is looking so far…

LOBO #1

Writer(s): SKOTTIE YOUNG

Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Foil variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

VRRRRROOOOOOMMMMMMMM! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! The Eisner-nominated creative team that brought you a fantastic parable of adolescence in the Midwest, the story of an artist who embraces darkness a little too closely, and the tale of a gunslinger with too much grit to stay buried brings you a classic yarn spun in the star-kissed threads of the cosmic DC Universe. It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don't you do it!

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #1

Writer(s): TONY FLEECS

Artist(s): CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist(s): CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by TONY FLEECS

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire Slade Wilson has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way. Prepare for brutal violence with over-the-top action and intrigue from the twisted mind of writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Uncanny Valley) with pulse-pounding art by Carmine Di Giandomenico (Flash). DC's contract killing bogeyman is back and bloodier than ever!

BATWOMAN #1

Writer(s): GREG RUCKA

Artist(s): DANI

Cover Artist(s): DANI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by STANLEY ARTGERM LAU and STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM LAU

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY SWABY

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

Batwoman. Daughter. Sister. Soldier. Hero. But since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy and the machinations of a religion devoted to the end of all things. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? And how do you win? Acclaimed writer and co-creator of the modern Batwoman Greg Rucka returns to the story of Kate Kane alongside visionary artist DaNi for a DC Next Level series that will redefine Batwoman and her mission for a new generation.

DC X AEW #1

Writer(s): STEVE ORLANDO

Artist(s): TRAVIS MERCER

Cover Artist(s): LUCAS MEYER

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and EDWIN GALMON

Foil variant cover by LUCAS MEYER

Logo variant cover

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

THE SUPERSTARS OF ALL ELITE WRESTLING EXPLODE OUT OF THE RING AND INTO THE DC UNIVERSE! The Intergalactic Title is far more than a championship belt! This Big Galactic Belt is made of pure Element X—the most powerful metal in the universe! Ruptured in a post-match beatdown, the belt scatters across the DC Universe—but every single shard is a weapon that can rewrite reality itself. With the world at stake, the Justice League teams with AEW's roster to crisscross the globe and recover the shards of the belt before DC's worst villains use them to turn our world into their deadly playground. It's the Justice League Elite as you've never seen them before—with Excalibur and Booster Gold calling the action!

DC X AEW #2

Writer(s): STEVE ORLANDO

Artist(s): TRAVIS MERCER

Cover Artist(s): SERG ACUNA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ and GIAN GALANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

It's the most dangerous heel turn in history as Injustice Incorporated is born! The Big Galactic Belt rests on Lex Luthor's waist—with a snap, he can remix reality to his whim. With the Justice League and AEW's most iconic wrestlers spread across the globe, locked in battle with the DC Universe's most notorious villains, it's a race against time to stop Lex before he locks in his control of Earth. As the stakes skyrocket by the second, a challenge is issued—for all its power, the Big Galactic Belt is still a championship. Once called out, its owner has no choice but to defend it. The fate of reality comes down to a tornado tag match! The cosmically-empowered Lex Luthor versus Wonder Woman and their tag team partners—two of the most iconic faces to ever set foot in the squared circle!

DC K.O. #5

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): JAVI FERNANDEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVI FERNANDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE DEL MUNDO, JEROME OPENA, and IAN BERTRAM

1:25 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Darkseid variant cover by STEVE SKROCE

Bracket variant cover by DAN MORA

Foil variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

Face-off variant cover by BEN OLIVER

AEW Cameo variant cover by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler—so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): ERIC CANETE

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MAHMUD ASRAR, and DECLAN SHALVEY

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #18

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, KENDRICK KUNKKA LIM, and YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

What happens when you send a witch to kill a witch? Time to find out as the daughters of the most powerful magic users in the universe come together at last, forced into combat with devastating stakes—it's the Witch of the Wild Isle versus Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #17

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): JUAN FERREYRA

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, RILEY ROSSMO, and MIRKA ANDOLFO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

Superman must save Metropolis from being devoured by his most terrifying enemy yet, the all-consuming Parasite—while the happiest man in the Absolute Universe, a simple family man named Lex Luthor, receives a fateful visitor…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #10

Writer(s): DENIZ CAMP

Artist(s): JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by WERTHER DELL'EDERA, DECLAN SHALVEY, and JAMES HARREN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

John takes on the Agency while his family—and his world—crumbles around him! Bridget starts to see through the smoke to the malevolent force inside her own house! And where exactly is the Green Martian?!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #13

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLO PAGULAYAN, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

Wally tries to pick up the pieces of his life after the battle at Fort Fox. Adrift and unsure what to do, the young speedster looks for a way forward.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #12

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by HAINING, SANFORD GREENE, and GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

Jo Mullein faces down the mighty Obsidian beast! But how can she defeat this monster, and where did it come from?



GREEN LANTERN #600

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS, RON MARZ, and more!

Artist(s): XERMANICO, DARRYL BANKS, V KEN MARION, and more!

Cover Artist(s): XERMANICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and DAVID AJA

Glow In The Dark variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Legacy wraparound variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Corner Box variant cover by XERMANICO

Symbol variant cover

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

In this special, oversize 600th issue, Hal Jordan will be tested as never before…and a new Lantern stands poised to step in should he fail. Hal embarks on a mysterious mission while Kyle Rayner finally moves back to Los Angeles and again takes up the mantle of Green Lantern of Earth. Join Kyle as he finds a job, navigates traffic, and chases down escaped villains from Oa! All this, plus a host of legendary guest artists and writers from Lanterns past, and an answer to the question posed to Star Sapphire in the last issue…

BATMAN #7

Writer(s): MATT FRACTION

Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

Corner box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 3/4/26

As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker.

WONDER WOMAN #31

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, and MATTIA DE IULIS

Corner Box variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet!

CATWOMAN #85

Writer(s): TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist(s): DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist(s): SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MAHMUD ASRAR, and W. SCOTT FORBES

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

Selina Kyle's blood-soaked international tour has come to an end! Finally home in Gotham City, she discovers things have changed in her absence, and she'll have to learn how to survive the new status quo. Amid these changes, one constant remains—a very powerful enemy has been awaiting her return…and he won't remain masked any longer.



BATGIRL #17

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover Artist(s): DAVID TALASKI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood—the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as "The Curse of the Bloodbegins here!

HARLEY QUINN #60

Writer(s): ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist(s): CARLOS OLIVERAS

Cover Artist(s): BRANDT & STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and ASET KAIRAMBAYEV

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

My body is full of DC K.O. energy! After the thrilling conclusion of our latest crossover, I've got a new lease on life—and it's darker and grittier than ever! You know Batman? Well, you can call me Batquinn now! I'm like Batman, but I do things…a little differently! Bricks are gonna be flying tonight, baby!!!

POISON IVY #42

Writer(s): G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): MARCIO TAKARA

Cover Artist(s): JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA, and NOOBOVICH

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #49

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): MARCUS TO

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, ADRIAN GUTIERREZ, and KARL KERSCHL

Corner Box variant by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

Escape from Earth-Three! Superman and Batman are trapped on a parallel world where evil reigns, facing their counterparts Ultraman and Owlman…and their powerful allies. If our heroes are to save themselves, they may have to find the darkness within themselves!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1107

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Cover Artist(s): MIKEL JANIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ESAD RIBIC and OZGUR YILDIRIM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

The Dark Knight Detective is hot on the trail of an abducted teenager with a mysterious past, but he has found himself at a dead end. In a rare moment of desperation, Batman teams up with Black Canary and Gotham City's newest resident, Green Arrow, to investigate a case with unexpected and terrifying implications for Bruce, Dinah, and Oliver's shared history. Will this trio be enough to rescue this girl and unravel the mystery of her past? Find out in this thrilling new storyline!



NIGHTWING #136

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist(s): JORGE FORNES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and JAE LEE

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover—and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore… in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer.



ACTION COMICS #1096

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RYAN SOOK and ETHAN YOUNG

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

As Clark Kent reaches the spring of his sophomore year at Smallville High, things have changed for Superboy. Yes, he's become Smallville's protector, but at what cost? Buckling under the weight of his super-secret, Clark now feels more alone than ever. Could there be more out there like him? Find out as the Boy of Steel's world is turned upside down by the truth!



SUPERGIRL #11

Writer(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL, TERRY DODSON, and SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?



SUPERMAN #36

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, TAURIN CLARKE, and ROD REIS

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe!

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #15

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, KYUYONG EOM, ANTHONY MARQUES, and GUILLEM MARCH

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis…and beyond! After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur's ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power?

THE FLASH #31

Writer(s): RYAN NORTH

Artist(s): GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND and GERALD PAREL

Foil variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Corner Box variant by GAVIN GUIDRY

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

Wally West: father, husband, and fastest man alive. And now with DC K.O. in the rearview mirror, Wally can finally relax and live his best life. Or can he? Because an awful lot of people are suddenly relying on the Flash to save them— and intentionally putting themselves in danger to ensure that he does! Something sinister is happening behind the scenes…and Wally is right in the crosshairs. Also in this issue: shenanigans! Science! And the debut of an all-new all-star creative team for the Scarlet Speedster!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #17

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, BRIAN BOLLAND, KEVIN WADA, and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant by DAN MORA

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

In the aftermath of DC K.O., the Justice League has to work even harder to protect mankind—and that means it's time for new blood to face new challenges! Who will join Wonder Woman and Batman to lead the new JLU?

NEW TITANS #33

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant cover by SAMI BASRI

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

After helping save the world from yet another world-ending event, the Titans have earned some much-deserved rest. Back in Titans Tower, they're glad to be reunited again…But it almost feels too good to be true. Are these Titans who they claim to be? And if they can't trust each other… can they even trust themselves? Tate Brombal and Sami Basri kick off a brand-new era for the next generation of superheroes!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

Writer(s): MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ARIEL COLON and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Corner Box variant cover by FERNANDO PASARIN

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

JSA #17

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Corner Box variant cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

The heroes have assembled, but can they work together long enough to face down this existential threat to the citizens of Gotham?

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #8

Writer(s): JAMES TYNION IV

Artist(s): ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Cover Artist(s): ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JOHN J. PEARSON

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

The invasion of the Nice House on the Lake has begun! Shots have been fired, the walls have been breached…and for some reason, the stars have gone missing from the night sky…

BLEEDING HEARTS #2

Writer(s): DENIZ CAMP

Artist(s): STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist(s): STIPAN MORIAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN and DILLON SNOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

A world overrun by flesh-eating zombies is the only world young Rabbit has ever known…and her mother, Cara, has done everything she can to get her ready to survive in it. But she never expected to meet a zombie who seemed to want to help her with this goal!

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY #2

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover Artist(s): JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN and LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/25/26

Karl Meyer is missing, and an anvil with occult powers has been stolen, and only Ezra Cain sees the connection. But a visit with his old professor, Dr. Morris, comes with a caution: the anvil's power is more dangerous than Ezra realizes. After a tip sends Ezra to the Clockworkers' Union in Brooklyn, he'll come face to face with the mechanical menace that wields that power!

END OF LIFE #2

Writer(s): KYLE STARKS

Artist(s): STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist(s): GERALD PAREL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TYLER BOSS and JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/18/26

Okay, so maybe hiding out in this podunk town with his sick father, estranged ex, and nauseatingly pleasant townsfolk was a bad idea. But Eddie has a plan to make things right. If he can just give back what he stole from the Raven, no harm no foul, right? His accomplices, the Murder Brothers, will help him out…right? Wrong, dog. Very wrong.

SIRENS: LOVE HURTS #2

Writer(s): TINI HOWARD

Artist(s): BABS TARR

Cover Artist(s): BABS TARR

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Connecting variant cover by TULA LOTAY

(all covers are card stock)

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4

On Sale: 3/11/26

Things heat up in Gotham City as Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and their reluctant new partner in crime—solving, that is—Black Canary hunt down leads in their serial killer case. Catwoman ropes Batman into some steamy surveillance work, Harley and Ivy pour out the wine as they pore over evidence, and Canary… well, the only thing keeping her sane amidst wedding dress shopping and her too-fancy engagement party is getting her knuckles a little bruised and bloody during suspect interrogations. But as the bodies pile up and Halloween looms large over Gotham, the Sirens realize working together across enemy lines proves harder than your average Justice League team-up. When the killer suddenly turns the sharp point of their knife from the city's most vulnerable women to the Sirens themselves, will the threat unite them at long last? Or tear their alliance apart for good?

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND #4

Writer(s): EVAN NARCISSE

Artist(s): MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover Artist(s): NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MIGUEL MENDONCA and LUCAS MEYER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

With the world plunged into darkness, Batman and Static suit up to bring back the light! Meanwhile, across the galaxy, Icon and Superman negotiate Earth's induction into the planetary alliance known as the Cooperative, but after countless decades of crises and reality-shaping events, not all of their representatives are keen on welcoming the Earthlings with open arms…

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #6

Writer(s): BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist(s): MARCO FERRARI

Variant Covers:

Cover and variant by KARL KERSCHL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6

On Sale: 3/4/26

Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow—and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels—Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #7

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and STEPHANIE HANS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/4/26

A son of Superman reigns as King of Apokolips! How will the universe's most radical Kryptonian supremacist respond to the true Last Son of Krypton, and what does the Red King want with Osul-Ra?

HARLEY & IVY: LIFE & CRIMES #4

Writer(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX and MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 3/11/26

Harley and Ivy are on the run with almost nothing but the shirts on their backs (and they barely even have those)! With all of Gotham City out to get them, the recently friendlier-than-before super-villains appear to have nowhere to go! I legally can't make any promises, but it's very possible that [censored to protect the innocence of middle-aged adults everywhere] in this issue!

MAD MAGAZINE #49

Writer(s): THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover Artist(s): AN IDIOT WITH A PEN TOOL

$5.99 US | 56 pages

On Sale: 4/8/26

Keep your giggles going way into the wee hours by turning off all your devices and flipping through MAD #49! This issue skewers late night television, online banter, and everything pop culture! Featuring new MAD favorites like "MAD Look at… by Sergio Aragones, "Spy vs. Spy, and a new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson. Includes more new MAD content too. Plus, a whole slew of classic MAD movie and TV parodies from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #49 will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein.

THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): FRANK MILLER

Artist(s): FRANK MILLER

Cover Artist(s): FRANK MILLER

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER and JOCK

Foil variant cover by FRANK MILLER ($7.99 US)

Cardstock cover ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 3/25/26

In a future where corruption and apathy have gone unchecked since Batman's disappearance years ago, his return to action begins to seriously upend the status quo. When the activities of the Mutant gang reach a violent crescendo, the Dark Knight must force a final, brutal confrontation with their monstrous leader—while a young girl seizes her chance to come to the hero's aid.

DETECTIVE COMICS #475 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): STEVE ENGLEHART

Artist(s): MARSHALL ROGERS

Cover Artist(s): MARSHALL ROGERS

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by MARSHALL ROGERS ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 3/11/26

Holy mackerel! The Joker has surfaced again in Gotham City, enacting his most insane plan yet: a chemical concoction that fixes fish up and down the coast with the Joker's own ghastly grimace! Now, the Clown Prince of Cod wants to cash in on the copyright—and will gleefully eliminate bureaucrat after bureaucrat until he gets what he's after!

ACTION COMICS #242 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): OTTO BINDER

Artist(s): AL PLASTINO, JIM MOONEY, and HOWARD SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 3/11/26

From out of the cold depths of space, a malevolent master of super-science has turned his technological terror toward Earth, shrinking the world's major cities and taking them as his own! When Superman infiltrates the alien's ship, what he discovers will change the Man of Steel's life forever! Witness the first appearance of Brainiac—and the bottled city of Kandor!

WONDER WOMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON

Artist(s): HARRY PETER

Cover Artist(s): HARRY PETER

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by HARRY PETER ($12.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($10.99 US)

$9.99 US | 64 pages

On Sale: 3/18/26

Learn the incredible lost history of the Amazons and discover how their princess, Diana, earned the right to become Wonder Woman, fighting against the evils of war in Man's World! All this and three more thrilling tales of the Amazing Amazon's early exploits by Wonder Woman's creator, William Moulton Marston!

DETECTIVE COMICS #576 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): MIKE W. BARR

Artist(s): TODD McFARLANE

Cover Artist(s): TODD McFARLANE

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by TODD McFARLANE ($6.99)

Blank cardstock sketch cover ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 3/18/26

The Reaper's deadly campaign against the criminal underworld continues as Batman faces the decision to break a sacred oath. When the police fail to make ground on the Reaper investigation, Batman strikes a deal with Gotham's crime families, forcing him to team up with the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents—Joe Chill!

DC PRIDE: THE HEART WANTS

Writer(s): TIM SHERIDAN, VITA AYALA, JOSH TRUJILLO, SAM MAGGS, MAYA HOUSTON, JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE, JENNY BLAKE, and others

Artist(s): EMILIO PILLIU, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, A.L. KAPLAN, MAX SARIN, VINCENT CECIL, and others

Cover Artist(s): KRIS ANKA

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505709

On Sale: 5/26/26

When a 100-year-old queer speakeasy-turned-bar-turned-restaurant-and-community- space in Gotham announces that it will soon be closing its doors, generations of patrons come to pay their respects—including Alan Scott, the Green Lantern. After all, this is the place where he and his first love, Johnny Ladd, long ago carved their names into the basement wall before it all went to hell…and a love lost is never a love forgotten. But they weren't the only ones to put their names in the wall over the years, and suddenly queer heroes, villains, and civilians alike from across the DCU—the Question, Midnighter and Apollo, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern Jo Mullein, Bunker, Connor Hawke, and Blue Snowman among them—find themselves spirited away to a strange alternate dimension that seems to provide everything they could possibly want…but at what cost? In this oversize story of interweaving narratives, the vanished will need to come together and look into the very depths of the Starheart itself if they hope to escape that which ensnares them in this triumphant and timely story of community amid chaos! The DC Pride: The Heart Wants hardcover collection also features an array of additional short stories and illustrations from queer and allied talent, an autobiographical story from Black Lightning creator Jenny Blake, and a very special DC Pride letters column!

Collects DC Pride 2025 #1.

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT

Writer(s): DAN JURGENS

Artist(s): MIKE PERKINS

Cover Artist(s): MIKE PERKINS

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 8 3/4 x 11 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505662

On Sale: 5/5/26

The year is 1940, and most of the Western world is embroiled in a war against a fascist regime whose march across Europe shows no sign of defeat. With global war looming and a vicious killer on the loose, it's a time of fear and paranoia for those living in Gotham! It's only been a few months since the city was rescued from undead monsters by the masked vigilante known as the Bat-Man, but a vicious killer has been on a murder spree that's taking the city to its breaking point. Bodies are turning up in theatrically gruesome ways…all staged with the killer's calling card: a hangman's noose. While the Bat-Man endeavors to solve the spate of murders, a young reporter from the Daily Star named Lois Lane arrives in Gotham. Though she is meant to cover a movie premiere, it doesn't take long for Lane to find herself caught in the grips of a new villain in Gotham. One whose mastery of fear will plunge the city into chaos! The creative team of legendary writer Dan Jurgens (The Death of Superman, Booster Gold) and superstar artist Mike Perkins (The Swamp Thing) continue their pulp-noir adventure of the caped crusader in the early years of his vigilante career.

Collects The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1-3.

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN

Writer(s): KYLE HIGGINS and MATT GROOM

Artist(s): ERICA D'URSO, DAN MORA, and DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506393

On Sale: 5/12/26

From the void between our universe and its shadow come horrific apparitions craving nothing but destruction. But from this terror…an immortal legend known as Batman is born. Aided by Nightwing and Robin, this Dark Knight battles unceasingly against deadly shadow monsters who want to destroy our universe. But to fully triumph against a rogues gallery of cosmic evil, Batman must face how his incredible abilities are tied to the shadow universe itself!

Collecting Immortal Legend Batman #1-6.

THE DEMON BY JACK KIRBY: ABSOLUTE EDITION

Writer(s): JACK KIRBY

Artist(s): JACK KIRBY

Cover Artist(s): JACK KIRBY

$125.00 US | 632 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509028

On Sale: 9/1/26

Part man, part elemental fury, Etrigan the Demon was bound to Jason Blood by Merlin to defend Camelot! Now a demonologist in the streets of 1970s Gotham, he must face a barrage of gothic terror—Morgaine le Fey, Klarion the Witch Boy, and more!

Collecting The Demon #1-16, featuring nearly 200 pages of original pencils and inks, as presented by the Kirby Museum with brand-new essays by the creators that carried forward the legacy of Etrigan, a brand-new foreword by horror legend Stephen Bissette, and more!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN: REBIRTH (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS

Artist(s): ETHAN VAN SCIVER, PRENTIS ROLLINS, MARLO ALQUIZA, and others

Cover Artist(s): ETHAN VAN SCIVER

$100.00 US | 224 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509035

On Sale: 9/15/26

Hal Jordan was the greatest Green Lantern of them all until his shocking fall from grace. Now witness his awe-inspiring redemption at the hands of writer Geoff Johns and artist Ethan Van Sciver! This amazing Absolute Edition collects the bestselling miniseries that relaunched one of DC Comics' greatest heroes and is the first part of a trilogy that spans "Sinestro Corps War" and "Blackest Night!"

This deluxe slipcase volume also includes Johns's original series proposal, the full script to issue #1, sketches from Van Sciver, and the breathtaking story "Flight, illustrated by acclaimed artist Darwyn Cooke.

GREEN ARROW BY JEFF LEMIRE AND ANDREA SORRENTINO: THE DELUXE EDITION (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover Artist(s): ANDREA SORRENTINO

$49.99 US | 480 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508007

On Sale: 5/26/26

Six years ago, Oliver Queen was marooned on a mysterious island, where the man he had been died…and his new life as Green Arrow began. But as Oliver soon learns, his ordeal was no accident. A new archer's arrival in Seattle leads Oliver to follow a trail of clues around the world and then back to the island where it all began. Powerful forces believe that Oliver's destiny remains on the island and want him to return to claim it. But given the chance, will he accept the role that was chosen for him or return to the life he built for himself? Green Arrow's origin gets twisted inside out in this critically acclaimed storyline from the top-tier creative team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Andrea Sorrentino (I, Vampire).

Collects Green Arrow (2011) #17-34 and #23.1; Secret Origins (2014) #4; Future's End: Green Arrow #1.

ZATANNA BY PAUL DINI OMNIBUS

Writer(s): PAUL DINI

Artist(s): STEPHANE ROUX, JOE QUINONES, CLIFF CHIANG, and others

Cover Artist(s): ADAM HUGHES

$100.00 US | 720 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508045

On Sale: 5/5/26

The enchanting Zatanna Zatara has the hottest stage act in Las Vegas. And unlike the parlor tricks peddled by other would-be Houdinis, Zatanna's magic is no illusion. It's real. The dazzling Mistress of Magic can warp reality with just a few backward words. But the supernatural is powerful…and in the wrong hands, it's deadly. So, when mystical menaces start causing trouble, Zee steps in to stop them—from the evil sorcerer Brother Night to possessed puppets to nightmare demons. Not to mention a supernatural team-up with the Mistress of Martial Arts—Black Canary!

Collects Detective Comics (1937) #824 and 833-834; Zatanna (2010) #1-16; Zatanna: Everyday Magic #0; Black Canary and Zatanna: Bloodspell #1; Zatanna: The Mistress of Magic #1; and stories from DC Infinite Halloween Special #1 and Secrets of Sinister House #1.

JLA: A LEAGUE OF ONE DELUXE EDITION

Writer(s): CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

Artist(s): CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

Cover Artist(s): CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

$24.99 US | 256 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508014

On Sale: 5/12/26

In JLA: A League of One, the Justice League will die in battle against a dragon—it is prophesized! Fearing what the future holds, Wonder Woman must defeat the JLA and slay the dragon single-handedly…or risk its fated demise becoming reality. From Christopher Moeller comes the fully painted prestige fantasy saga and the fully painted science fiction mecha/alien invasion Cold Steel. Escape into in their beauty in the oversized hardcover presentation they always deserved.

Collects JLA: A League of One and JLA: Classified: Cold Steel #1-2 along with brand-new introductory essays by Moeller, a sketchbook gallery, a never-before-seen dragon maquette from the making of the book, and more!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer(s): CHIP ZDARSKY, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATTHEW ROSENBERG and others

Artist(s): EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, and others

Cover Artist(s): DAVID FINCH and DANNY MIKI

$100.00 US | 808 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508038

On Sale: 5/26/26

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham, but there are other heroes and villains prowling the streets…from Tim Drake and Zatanna, to Harley Quinn and Professor Pyg…and they have stories to tell! All of these stories and more are in Batman: Urban Legends Omnibus Vol. 1!

Collecting Batman: Urban Legends #1-12.

SUICIDE SQUAD BY JOHN OSTRANDER OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): JOHN OSTRANDER, KIM YALE, PAUL KUPPERBERG, and others

Artist(s): LUKE McDONNELL, JOHN K. SNYDER III, and more

Cover Artist(s): LUKE McDONNELL and KARL KESEL

$150.00 US | 1008 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508021

On Sale: 5/19/26

The explosive saga continues in Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 2 as the infamous Task Force X dives deeper into the shadows of the DC Universe. Under the iron command of Amanda Waller, this team of expendable villains faces impossible odds, moral ambiguity, and the crushing weight of consequence. As betrayals mount and body counts rise, the line between justice and survival grows razor-thin. This volume collects more of John Ostrander's groundbreaking run that redefined the Squad as the ultimate weapon in a war that no one else will fight and that no one truly wins.

Collecting Suicide Squad (1987) #19-39 and Annual (1988) #1; Deadshot (1988) #1-4; Firestorm (1982) #82; Firestorm, the Nuclear Man (1982) #86-87; Secret Origins (1986) #37; Checkmate (1988) #15-18; Manhunter (1988) #6-7 and #14; Captain Atom (1987) #30; Justice League America #27; Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #4, #6, and #18; Who's Who Update '88 #1-3; Who's Who in the DC Universe '92 #14 and #16; The Flash (1987) #12; and pages from Invasion! #1-3 while featuring a new introduction and commentary by Ostrander!

TEEN TITANS: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): BOB HANEY, BOB ROZAKIS, STEVE SKEATES, and others

Artist(s): NICK CARDY, GEORGE TUSKA, IRVA NOVICK, and others

Cover Artist(s): KARL KERSCHL

$100.00 US | 795 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508069

On Sale: 5/19/26

Teen Titans: The Bronze Age Omnibus collects Teen Titans (1965) #25-53; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #94, #102 and #149; and Batman Family #6 and #8-9, from such talented writers and artists as Nick Cardy, Bob Haney, Bob Rozakis, George Tuska, and more.

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

Writer(s): SHEA FONTANA

Artist(s): YANCEY LABAT

Cover Artist(s): YANCEY LABAT

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505822

On Sale: 6/2/26

It's the 10th anniversary of DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis, and modern-day, grown-up Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley, Ivy, and Beast Boy have received invitations to the most exclusive party in town—their high school reunion. It has been a while since the group has been able to get together, and they are more excited than ever to see their friends again! But this "reunion isn't what it seems…no other classmates are present when they arrive for the party! Who could have summoned everyone to Super Hero High? What is really going on? To find the answers to their questions and the way out of this trap, the heroes will have to take a walk down memory lane. But will this deep dive into their past bring the heroes back to their B.F.F. ways or reopen old wounds?

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED

Writer(s): SALADIN AHMED

Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509479

On Sale: 5/12/26

The Justice League has a new spec-ops team so covert, the founders can't know it exists. And its leader is the only hero who can keep it off the league's radar… because he is the radar. Red Tornado is the heart and mind of the Watchtower— watching, projecting into the future—and his projections point to an apocalypse as a direct result of the concentrated power of the JLU. When your Justice League ID card lights up red, Reddy needs you. For the fate of humanity, and for yourself, you'd better answer the call, because you don't want to find out what Red can do with what he knows about you. Join a best-in-the-biz creative team—Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine, Daredevil) and Clayton Henry (Action Comics, We Are Yesterday)—to find out how far an all-star team of heroes will go to keep the peace…and keep Red Tornado's secrets

Collecting Justice League Red #1-6.

JLA: SALVATION RUN (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): LILAH STURGES and BILL WILLINGHAM

Artist(s): SEAN CHEN, JOE BENNETT, WALDEN WONG, and others

Cover Artist(s): SEAN CHEN and WALDEN WONG

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799514282

On Sale: 4/21/26

Earth's super-villain problem has gotten out of control, and Rick Flagg and Amanda Waller have decided that it's time to put away the bad guys for good. Since normal prisons have repeatedly failed to contain the metahuman criminals and their powers, Flagg and Waller have come up with a more permanent solution: the worst of the worst will be exiled to an uninhabited planet called Salvation. There, they can choose to build their own society—or destroy each other. Will Earth's most dangerous villains be torn apart by civil war, or will they learn to cooperate when faced with an even greater threat from the skies?

Collects Salvation Run #1-7.

JLA BOOK THREE

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON, DEVIN GRAYSON, MARK MILLAR, and others

Artist(s): HOWARD PORTER, PHIL JIMENEZ, MARK PAJARILLO, and others

Cover Artist(s): KEVIN MAGUIRE

$39.99 US | 592 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507932

On Sale: 4/21/26

The Justice League faces threats across time and space—from the 853rd century to a full-scale war with the Titans. As Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League confront cosmic crises, Morrison's visionary storytelling redefines what it means to be a superhero team in the modern age.

Collects DC One Million #1-4, JLA #1,000,000 and #24-26, Green Lantern #1,000,000, Starman #1,000,000, Detective Comics #1,000,000, Adventures of Superman #1,000,000, Martian Manhunter #1,000,000, Resurrection Man #1,000,000, Superman: Man of Tomorrow #1,000,000, JLA in Crisis Secret Files & Origins #1, JLA / Titans #1-3, and stories from DC One Million: 80-Page Giant #1.

BATMAN IN THE SEVENTIES (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): GARDNER FOX, DENNIS O'NEIL, PAUL KUPPERBERG, and others

Artist(s): IRV NOVICK, GIL KANE, and KURT SCHAFFENBERGER

Cover Artist(s): NEAL ADAMS

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508137

On Sale: 5/12/26

The ten stories collected in this edition run the gamut of the seventies Batman experience. The villains, the sidekicks, the lovers—all their stories are brought to life by a collection of comicdom's greatest writers and artists. Welcome to the tales that defined comics' greatest hero for decades to come.

Collecting Batman (1940) #232, #237, and #260; Batman Family (1975) #1; DC Super-Stars #17; and Detective Comics (1937) #407, #410, #442, #457, and #481.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: TOMORROW'S HEROES

Writer(s): DAVE WIELGOSZ, BRENDAN HAY, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and others

Artist(s): NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, MARCO SANTUCCI, CHRIS MITTEN, and others

Cover Artist(s): SIMONE DI MEO

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506751

On Sale: 4/28/26

Discover all of these and more (including the secret history of Zatanna and Bat-Mite!) in these selections from Batman: The Brave and the Bold #14 and #16-20.

TEEN TITANS BY GEOFF JOHNS COMPENDIUM ONE

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS, JUDD WINICK, GAIL SIMONE, and others

Artist(s): MIKE McKONE, TOM GRUMMETT, ALE GARZA, and others

Cover Artist(s): MICHAEL TURNER

$59.99 US | 1112 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507925

On Sale: 4/28/26

Collects Beast Boy #1-4; Titans / Young Justice: Graduation Day #1-3; Teen Titans / Outsiders: Secret Files #1; Teen Titans (2003) #1/2 and #1-28, Teen Titans / Legion Special #1; Outsiders (2003) #24-25′ DC Special: Return of Donna Troy #1; Supergirl (2005) #2, and a story from Legends of the DC Universe 80-Page Giant #1.

NIGHTWING: A KNIGHT IN BLÜDHAVEN COMPENDIUM THREE

Writer(s): CHUCK DIXON, DEVIN GRAYSON, GREG RUCKA, and others

Artist(s): TREVOR McCARTHY, RICK LEONARDI, PETE WOODS, and others

Cover Artist(s): SCOTT McDANIEL

$59.99 US | 1176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508120

On Sale: 5/5/26

Dick Grayson is caught in the crossfire of universe-shaking events and personal reckonings. With Gotham in upheaval and global crises threatening from all sides, Nightwing must navigate high-stakes missions alongside Batman, Oracle, the Flash, and more.

Collects Nightwing: Our Worlds at War #1; Nightwing (1996) #60-82; Joker's Last Laugh #1-6; Birds of Prey #37; Batman: The 10-Cent Adventure #1; Batman (1940) #605; Flash Plus #1; Batman: Gotham Knights #14, #16-17 and #20-21; and a story from Joker's Last Laugh: Secret Files & Origins #1; and Batman (1940) #600.

DC FINEST: WONDER WOMAN: DAWN BEFORE DARKNESS

Writer(s): GAIL SIMONE and GREG RUCKA

Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT, AARON LOPRESTI, and others

Cover Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT

$39.99 US | 456 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508113

On Sale: 5/12/26

Award-winning writer Gail Simone's critically lauded run on Wonder Woman concludes in this volume leading up to the series' monumental 600th issue. Following the events of "Rise of the Olympian, Diana must fight for her life and her birthright after she is ousted from the Amazons by Achilles in "Warkiller. In "A Murder of Crows, five mysterious kids with supernatural abilities seem intent on planting seeds of mistrust against Wonder Woman. And in "Wrath of the Silver Serpent, Diana must defend Earth from an alien invasion led by someone with close family ties. Collects Wonder Woman (2006) #36-44 and #600; Secret Six (2008) #10-14; Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3; and a story from DCU Halloween Special '09 #1.

DC FINEST: THE JOKER: THE LAST HA HA

Writer(s): DENNIS O'NEIL, BOB HANEY, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, and others

Artist(s): NEAL ADAMS, IRV NOVICK, JIM APARO, and others

Cover Artist(s): NEAL ADAMS

$39.99 US | 552 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510253

On Sale: 4/28/26

After taking a cartoonish turn in the Silver Age, The Joker returned to his darker, more homicidal roots in the Bronze Age, staging capers that were twistedly humorous but still had lethal consequences. This collection showcases the Clown Prince of Crime back in deadly form against his archnemesis, Batman, in classic tales by Dennis O'Neil, Neal Adams, Steve Englehart, Marshall Rogers, Terry Austin, and more.

Collects stories published between December 1969 and September 1981 from Batman (1940) #251, #260, #286, #291-294, and #321; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #111, #118, #129-130, and #141; Detective Comics (1937) #475-476 and #504; The Joker (1975) #1-10; Justice League of America (196) #77; and backup tales from Wonder Woman (1942) #280-283.

DC FINEST: BATMAN: A DEATH IN THE FAMILY

Writer(s): JIM STARLIN, ALAN GRANT, JOHN WAGNER, and others

Artist(s): JIM APARO, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, M.D. BRIGHT, and others

Cover Artist(s): JIM APARO

$39.99 US | 640 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508571

On Sale: 4/21/26

Two of the most controversial Batman stories—"The Cult and "A Death in the Family— are featured together for the first time in this DC Finest volume that showcases the Caped Crusader's lowest moments of despair as he is pushed to his mental limits.

Collects Batman (1940) #423-429 and Annual (1988) #12; Batman: The Cult #1-4, Detective Comics (1937) #590-595 and Annual (1988) #1.

GREEN ARROW: YEAR ONE: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): ANDY DIGGLE

Artist(s): JOCK

Cover Artist(s): JOCK

$9.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508083

On Sale: 5/5/26

Oliver Queen is a frivolous playboy with little care for anyone or anything— apparently even himself. But when he's double-crossed and marooned on a jungle island, he finds that he does care about something: justice! Armed with nothing more than a makeshift bow and arrows, Queen struggles to survive in his new, unforgiving environment—all while battling the violent drug-runners who are responsible for his abandonment. Green Arrow: Year One is the definitive origin story of everyone's favorite Emerald Archer, brought to you by the award-winning team behind The Losers—writer Andy Diggle (Batman, Adam Strange) and artist Jock (Swamp Thing, Hellblazer).

Collecting Green Arrow: Year One #1-6.

