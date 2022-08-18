DC Celebrates Image's 30th Anniversary With WildCATS Comic & More

DC Comics is reviving WILDC.A.T.S. #1, created by its publisher Jim Lee thirty years ago, when he was at Image Comics, before DC Comics bought his publishing imprint Wildstorm. Now by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia, it will be accompanied by a four-issue mini-series Waller vs Wildstorm by Spencer Ackerman, Evan Narcisse and Eric Battles on the 15th of November. And DC will also collect the previous Batman/Spawn comics in Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection before the new Batman/Spawn #1 in December. Oh and there will be tonnes of Wildstorm variant covers across the line. Basically, however Image Comics is celebrating its 30th anniversary, DC Comics wants to join in too.

WILDC.A.T.S. #1

Spinning from the pages of BATMAN comes the senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the 'Cats mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

WILDC.A.T.s# 2

The mission has gone sideways for the 'Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the LAST group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It's the fight of the year with Talon vs Zealot!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM # 1

In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up…for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. The armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them… National-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (The Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Black Panther, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City), and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) celebrate WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ERIC BATTLE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL # 1

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. 30 years later the impact of the imprint, character and creators is felt to this day! In honor of this legacy comes a 100 page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!– short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen and more…and also included will be new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC Core line, charting their future in the DC Universe.

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, JOSHUA WILLLIAMSON, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON, and more!

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and more!

Cover by JIM LEE

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, BRYAN HITCH, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL,

and LEE BERMEJO

1:25 Glow in the Dark cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 Foil Variant by SOZOMAIKA

$7.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

With Wildstorm variant covers on the following titles:

Action Comics #1049 by ROGER CRUZ

Batman #129 by RYAN BENJAMIN

Batman Incorporated #2 by CHRIS BURNHAM

Batman vs Robin #3 by CARLO BARBERI

Batman/Superman World's Finest #9 by CHIP ZDARSKY

Batgirls #12 by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Black Adam #6 by CARLO BARBERI

Catwoman #49 by JIM BALENT

Detective Comics #1066 by KYLE HOTZ

Harley Quinn #24 by JONBOY MEYERS

I am Batman #15 by KHARY RANDOLPH

Nightwing #98 by BRIAN STELFREEZE

Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 by STEVEN BUTLER

The Flash #788 by TODD NAUCK

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 by KELLEY JONES

Tim Drake: Robin #3 by TODD NAUCK

WildC.A.T.s #1 by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE (above)

Wonder Woman #793 by JEN BARTEL