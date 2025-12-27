Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, jorge jimenez

DC Changes Name Of New Batman #5 Villain, Lady Death Man To 'The Ojo'

DC Comics is changing the name of their new Batman #5 villain, 'Lady Death Man' to 'The Ojo' but they are not telling anyone

Article Summary DC Comics renames Batman #5’s new villain from Lady Death Man to The Ojo with no formal announcement.

Original Lady Death Man variant covers by Jorge Jimenez have already appeared in early solicitation images.

Solicitations still mention Lady Death Man, but updated text on Amazon now calls the character The Ojo.

This is how the upcoming Batman #5 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, planned to be released on the 7th of January, but already being sold in some places, was initially solicited by DC Comics.

"A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller—it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man!"

And coming with a "Lady Death Man design variant by JORGE JIMÉNEZ".

With Jorge Jimenez posting, "And another new character design in the run. Lady Death Man. BATMAN #5 I promise this issue is one of the best I've ever done. Matt's script has allowed me to explore new narrative avenues in this issue. I really enjoyed it, and I sincerely hope you like it!!""

Originally, Death Man, the sixties Batman villain, was reinvented as Lord Death Man, thanks to Jiro Kuwata and Grant Morrison in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. And now reinvented again as Lady Death Man. Although… not that fast. When the lettering was dropped on the main cover, it looked like the above, but just before it went to print, it changed to this.

She's no longer called Lady Death Man, she is now called The Ojo, Japanese for young lady.

No announcement has been made, and although the images have been updated, the solicitation remains the same on Lunar. Conversely, the image has not changed on Amazon, but the text has, now reading;

"A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller—it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as The Ojo!"

… although Amazon still hasn't fixed the image, it still reads Lady Death Man there. Now, The Ojo may be named after Professor Ojo, another DC Comics supervillain, this time from the Bronze Age, whose main enemies are Green Arrow, Green Lantern and Richard Dragon, and first appeared in Richard Dragon, Kung Fu Fighter #16 in 1977. But probably not. The main thing is that the character is no longer known as Lady Death Man. No reason has been given, but of course, the unrelated character Lady Death first appeared in Eternity Comics' Evil Ernie #1 in 1991, currently published by Coffin Comics, and owned by Brian Pulido.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!