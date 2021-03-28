DC To Collect Entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus

Just before the end of the year, DC Comics is to collect the entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, all three of them, into one 576-page Omnibus format. Created by James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II, the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus will contain all issues and spin-offs, out on the 28th of December, 2021.

Written by top comics author James Tynion IV and beautifully illustrated by Freddie Williams II, the New York Times bestselling crossover series, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now collected in an omnibus format!

Join the Bat and some teenage turtles as they try to save their cities from the baddest of the bad guys!

NEW YORK CITY. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face the battle of a lifetime, fighting both the fearsome Foot Clan and their leader, the Shredder, and the alien forces of General Krang… which is exactly Krang's plan. Now a single dimensional warp can rid him of both of his greatest rivals at once.

GOTHAM CITY. From the Penguin to Killer Croc to Ra's al Ghul and beyond, the caped crime-fighter called Batman already has his hands full protecting his city. Suddenly, a new enemy emerges—the Shredder and his ninja followers, transported to Gotham and unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now they're on the hunt for the technology that will help them return home…and conquer Gotham City in the process. But heroes come in all shapes, and the Dark Knight does not fight alone.

As the Caped Crusader joins forces with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and Master Splinter, can the Bat, the Rat and the Turtles take down the most vicious villains from two dimensions?

DC Comics and IDW Publishing proudly present the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles omnibus which collects Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6; Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Edition, and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.