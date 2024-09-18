Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, all in

DC Comics Announce Batman, Absolute, All In & Jim Lee Panels For NYCC

DC Comics to announce their big panels for New York Comic Con, held at the Javits Center in New York City next month.

DC's Gotham City panel explores Batman, Nightwing, and more on Thursday, October 17, from 5:15-6pm.

DC's Absolute/All In Universes panel on Friday, October 18, from 4-5:15pm reveals new 2024 initiative.

Jim Lee & Friends panel on Saturday, October 19, from 1:45-2:30pm features surprise announcements.

New York Comic Con begins a day early this year, on Wednesday, the 16th of October, just four weeks away. Which is just the time for DC Comics to announce their big panels for the event, held at the Javits Center in New York City for five days. What DC Comics will hold on the Wednesday for comic book retailers has yet to be revealed…

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

DC's Gotham City, 5:15-6pm Room 406.3

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with Alex Segura (The Question: All Along the Watchtower), Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness), Dan Watters (Nightwing), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), and more, for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Moderated by: DC Group Editor Rob Levin.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

DC's Absolute/All In Universes, 4-5:15pm Room 406.2

Description: Join Al Ewing (Absolute Green Lantern), Clayton Henry (Action Comics), Dan Mora (Superman, Justice League Unlimited), Daniel Sampere (Wonder Woman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman), Jeff Lemire (JSA, Absolute Flash), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Joshua Williamson (Superman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Nick Robles (Absolute Flash), Ram V. (The New Gods), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Tom King (Wonder Woman), and more, in an oversized can't-miss NYCC panel that dives deep into DC Comics' new 2024 "All In" comics initiative and looks toward what's coming up in 2025! Moderated by: DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy, DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Jim Lee & Friends, 1:45-2:30pm Location: Room 409

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by: DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee

