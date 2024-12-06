Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dc rebirth, Dollar Tree

DC Comics At Dollar Tree… For A Dollar Twenty-Five Cents

First issues of DC comic books are now on display at Dollar Tree locations across the USA... for a dollar twenty-five cents each.

Cam posts to X, "THEYRE SELLING DC COMICS AT DOLLAR TREE NOW!! ABSOLUTE W… Between this and the compact comics DC is making rlly good choices lately." And including images of the DC Comics titles being sold at Dollar Tree, the comics available and the Point Of Sale that displays them.

Dollar Tree is an American discount store with over 15,000 stores across the country, as well as the additional Dollar Bills and Family Dollar stores. A representative of the company that has been distributing these titles to Dollar Tree got in touch with Bleeding Cool to tell us about the titles they have been supplying. "We have 38 titles currently in the stores, all #1 issues. List below. We are launching additional #1 issues early next year. Limited release per issue. All titles are DC."

This is not the first time that Dollar Tree has stocked DC Comics, often with grab bags or trade paperbacks, but this seems a wider and more focused sale than before. It initially looked to me like these were overstocked from somewhere, but it seems not; they were specially created for the company. I asked if these were the same comics sold at comic stores and was told that the "stories are the same with different ads." All the prices are at $1.25 at Dollar Tree, available polybagged to avoid the mauling that similar comics have had in the likes of Walmart. And at $1.25, that's considerably below the $3.99 or $4.99 cover price that was common on these titles. Here's the list of the titles I was told. Remember, DC Comics launched DC Rebirth with a special Rebirth #1 one-shot, and the continuing DC Rebirth series is starting with a new #1 again. So there may be some confusion over which title is which, but here is the list… more to come.

Aquaman #1 DC Universe Rebirth Aquaman Rebirth #1 Batman '89 #1 Batman & Robin #1 The New 52 Batman #1 DC Universe Rebirth Batman Adventures #1 Batman Rebirth #1 Batman: Eternal #1 Batman: The Brave & The Bold #1 Batman: The Joker War #1 Green Arrow #1 Dawn of DC Green Arrow #1 DC Universe Rebirth Green Arrow Rebirth #1 Green Lantern Corps #1 Green Lantern: War Journal #1 Dawn of DC Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #1 DC Universe Rebirth Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps Rebirth #1 Harley Quinn #1 DC Universe Rebirth Harley Quinn #1 The New 52 Justice League Rebirth #1 Nightwing #1 DC Universe Rebirth Nightwing #1 The New 52 Nightwing Rebirth #1 Suicide Squad #1 DC Universe Rebirth Suicide Squad #1 The New 52 Suicide Squad Rebirth #1 Super Sons #1 Superman #1 DC Universe Rebirth Superman Rebirth #1 Teen Titans #1 DC Universe Rebirth Teen Titans Rebirth #1 The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 The Flash #1 DC Universe Rebirth The Flash #1 The New 52 The Flash Rebirth #1 Wonder Woman #1 DC Universe Rebirth Wonder Woman Rebirth #1

