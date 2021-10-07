DC Comics Cancels John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman Special For Now

DC Comics has informed comic book readers that "initial orders for Batman/Catwoman Special #1" by Tom King and John Paul Leon "originally solicited in DC Connect #12 for release in July, have been cancelled. The issue will be re-solicited at a later date, with more details coming soon."

Comic book creatorJohn Paul Leon died of cancer while drawing this comic book, on the 2nd of May 2021, aged 49. Originally intended to run between two arcs of the Batman/Catwoman series, it reunited him with Tom King, after previously working together on Black Death in America for Vertigo CMYK: Black. Planned to be published in July 2021, comic book retailers were initially told that the issue in question had been delayed for the 21st of December. We expected it to be published as a tribute to John Paul Leon, with contributions from other comic creators in honour of the man. Whatever is being planned, however, is delayed until 2022. Maybe we might learn more at New York Comic Con today, as there is a John Paul Leon Tribute panel at 5pm ET, with guests Bernard Chang, Tommy Lee Edwards and Sean Chen, which will showcase amongst other things, the portfolio that got him hired by Michael Davis to draw Static at Milestone. It may also feature the Artist's Edition of The Winter Men, his Wildstorm series created with writer Brett Lewis, being crowdfunded on Zoop, including guest art by Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, Bill Sienkiewicz, Lee Weeks, Duncan Fegredo, Sean Phillips, Walter Simonson, Denys Cowan, Kim Jung Gi and Joe Quesada.

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Tom King (A/CA) John Paul Leon

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics. Retail: $5.99