Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: power girl, shazam

DC Comics Cancels Shazam, Two Face… And Power Girl Too?

DC Comics cancels Shazam with #21 and Two-Face with #6... and Power Girl too with #20?

Article Summary DC Comics cancels Shazam with issue #21 and Two-Face with issue #6.

No future Power Girl comics solicited; possible cancellation with #20.

Christian Ward confirms Two-Face series ends, teases potential follow-up.

Supergirl series launching, possibly replacing Power Girl in DC lineup.

DC Comics is launching a new Supergirl series in May. But that seems to have come with the cancellation of Power Girl, as there is no solicitation listing for such in DC Comics' solicitations for that month. It is also notable that DC has no Shazam solicit for May or April. The last issue solicited of each is Shazam #21 for March and Power Girl #20 for April. While Christian Ward has confirmed that Two-Face will end with #6, saying, "Two-Face #6 and I'm sorry to say the last in the series is out May 7th. It's been such an honour to write Harvey's first ever self titled solo series and seeing the outpouring of love on here has been incredible. I'm beyond thrilled with the script for #6 and Fábio is currently hard at work drawing. It's a complete and emotionally satisfying story but I have ideas of where it could go should we get a follow up series (akin to how DC handle Si Spurrier's Hellblazer run) so never say never. But for now #4-6 are the best of the series so I can't wait to see how you all respond."

SHAZAM #21

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Gleb Melnikov

THE WIZARD AND THE FAMILY SHAZAM! Mr. Mind has wormed his way across the entire world, and it will take way more than a single champion of Shazam to stop him! And finally, will the Shazamily become an official family? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2025

POWER GIRL #20

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Yanick Paquette

Karen Starr has triumphantly returned to Metropolis. But there's a problem…the person using that alias isn't Power Girl! Paige can't just stand by as this new Karen gets involved in ventures and schemes she would never dream of. It's up to her to expose this imposter before they ruin her reputation for good! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

TWO-FACE #6 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

HARVEY DENT MAKES THE ULTIMATE CHOICE! One half of Harvey Dent wanted to be a better man living a better life. The other wanted freedom and control for the first time. The body known as Two-Face is up for grabs, court is in session, and a verdict will be rendered. This one will come down to more than a coin toss, and the fallout could be deadly. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2025

The new Power Girl series launches in 2023 from Leah Williams and Eduardo Pansica, spinning out of her strips in Action Comics, as part of the Dawn Of DC initiative and the Knight Terrors event. As a result of those goings-on, there was an ancient Kryptonian threat which was woken, and only Power Girl could stop it. Shazam #1 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora was also launched as part of the Dawn Of DC initiative. Two-Face by Christian Ward and Fábio Veras was launched as part of the more recent DC All In initiative, in which Two-Face explores the good and bad sides of Harvey Dent as two characters operating and living in the same body, as a Perry Mason-like life as an attorney-at-law.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!