DC Comics Curing The Joker In Batman #7, Out Today? (Spoilers)

DC Comics curing The Joker in Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, out today? It could be.... (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Joker receives radical treatment at Arkham Tower in Batman #7, promising a shocking transformation.

Dr. Zeller, funded by Wayne Enterprises, uses the Crown Of Storms to cure Gotham's most dangerous minds.

Batman faces a changed Joker, questioning if true redemption or clarity is even possible for his greatest foe.

This storyline challenges Batman's darkest beliefs as The Joker may become more unpredictable than ever.

Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is published today by DC Comics, in which Batman gets the word to visit The Joker, kept in captivity, being treated by Dr Zeller of Arkham Tower.

The same one being funded by Wayne Enterprises, creating the Crown Of Storms to cure mentally disturbed people.

Pioneering a new treatment for mental illness and distress, like some kind of mad scientist. Well, she is also dating Bruce Wayne…

And today, that means dealing with the new gooseberry in their relationship, The Joker.

No, apparently that's not asking how he came back from the dead after the events of DC's K.O #4.

Just saying that in today's DC K.O. finale, there's a lot of Alpha energy around. So, how is The Joker feeling now? In his own headspace, I mean?

The Joker with some kind of clarity of thought? Is that exactly what we really want? How about a road to redemption?

Superman may always think the best of people. But Batman always thinks the worst. And he's usually right. Superman may have trusted Lex Luthor in DC's K.O. But Batman killed The Joker. And now?

This time, the scorpion is telling the frog never to have him on his back. And the frog knows better, anyway. But… no one knows the frog like the scorpion.

The Joker and The Batman, best buddies to come? Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is published by DC Comics on Wednesday.

BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

