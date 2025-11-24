Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, KO

DC Comics Dominates Top Twenty Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

DC Comics Dominates Top Twenty Anticipated Comics This Wednesday with Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC's K.O.

Comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base with over a hundred retailers using their services, managing pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXologyu did when they first started. And the website records how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, whether connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. As of reporting, Absolute Batman #14, releasing this coming week, has 41,283 pulls, making it the most popular book of the week. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. And the top ten is all DC. All of it. Absolute at the top and Detective Comics beating DC K.O. While Marvel's Thor, Black Cat, Daredevil/Punisher and Infernal Hulk make it into the top twenty, alongside Image titles Geiger, Department Of Truth, Skinbreaker and Gunslinger Spawn. There is not a single X-Men title in the top twenty; the highest is Undeadpool #2 at #24.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to joinng the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!