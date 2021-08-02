DC Comics Finally Collect All 300 Issues Of Hellblazer – And More

Next week sees the collection, John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 25: Another Season published, collecting John Constantine: Hellblazer #276 – 291. That's a mighty sixteen issues for much less than a measly eight issues of Sandman will set you back these days. But does that mean only nine issues in a potential final volume, collecting #292 to the final #300? Not a bit of it. DC Comics has confirmed a final collection for the original run that lasted twenty-five years, and they are shoving as much in it as they can.

John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 26: The Curse of the Constantines out on the 22nd of March 2022, will contain Hellblazer #292-300 by Peter Milligan and Giuseppe Camuncoli, sure but also Bad Blood #1-4 and Hellblazer Annual #1. Bad Blood was a a series by original series writer Jamie Delano and Philip Bond, with John Constantine, several decades after the end of his adventuring. Which fiuts rather well with the conclusion to #300. While Hellblazer Annual, presumably never begfore colelcted in the previous volumes, was from 1989, also by Delano with John Ridgley and Bryan Talbot, and ran dyirng the series' second year. There are a lot of begins and ending in this one…

John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 26: The Curse of the Constantines It's up to the old mage to solve a few mysteries, but is John Constantine ready for what's about to be thrown at him? A dying woman's desperate need to see her long lost son sends John Constantine on a mission in "Suicide Bridge," a haunting tale of evil and melancholy that finds John using his occult connections to learn why so many young people are going missing. It's a story full of strange places and desperate lives that leads Constantine to unearth his own connection to the mysterious disappearance of a boyhood friend…and that's just the beginning of Constantine's troubles in John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 26: The Curse of the Constantines. Collecting Hellblazer #292-300; Hellblazer Special: Bad Blood #1-4; Hellblazer Annual #1!