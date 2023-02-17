DC Comics Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations Includes Batman #900
DC Comics has launches their May 2023 solicits, including Brave And The Bold, Spirit World, City Boy, The Vigil, Cybortg and Batman #900.
DC Comics has launches their May 2023 solicits and solicitations list. Including new titles for Green Lantern #1, Titans #1, Shazam #1, The Brave And The Bold #1, Spirit World #1, City Boy #1, The Vigil #1, Cyborg #1, Milestone Initiative, Static: Shadows Of Dakota, Generation Joker, Paecemaker Tried Hard, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, as well as Batman #900. Or Batman #135. You get to decide
TITANS #1
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT
Variant cover by JIM LEE
Variant cover by JEN BARTEL
1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA
1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Blank variant cover
1:100 foil variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team
must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go!
The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger
hero, certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. But
the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the
no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every
corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they've
even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first
issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing,
DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)!
SHAZAM! #1
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS
1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER
1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN
1:100 Spot gloss pulp variant cover by DAN MORA
Spot foil cover by MIKE DEODATO ($5.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal
in a dazzling solo series!
Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and
talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses,
and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild
adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from
its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call
Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when
Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when
you shout "Shazam!" The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora
(Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!
GREEN LANTERN #1
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art and cover by XERMÁNICO
John Stewart backup written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
John Stewart backup art by MONTOS
Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and IVAN REIS
1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN
1:100 variant cover by XERMÁNICO
5th-color variant cover by PETE WOODS
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart
of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the
planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has
sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man
responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy
Adams and Xermánico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a
tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go
home again. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it.
Also featuring part one of John Stewart: War Journal from writer Phillip
Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!
BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1
Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL,
and DAN MORA
Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, and DAN MORA
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG
Variant cover by FRANK CHO
1:25 variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Coming off the spectacular success of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler,
the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite for
a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker
and the Batman. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most
frightening Joker story in a generation. Everyone is going to be shocked.
Everyone is going to be talking about it.
The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the
world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the
story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and
his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to
take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But
this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. "Down with
the Kings" starts here!
Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics)
makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White
short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The
Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding,
bat-costumed hero of urban legend…
In "The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I," from writer Christopher Cantwell
(Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez
(Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret
message—"Save me"—which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery
with ties to the Man of Steel's past.
CYBORG #1
Written by MORGAN HAMPTON
Art by TOM RANEY
Cover by EDWIN GALMON
Variant cover by TOM RANEY
Variant cover by JORGE CORONA
1:25 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY
1:50 design variant cover by JORGE CORONA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor
Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying his return to the simpler
life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was,
rather than as a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since
Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being
Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away.
An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked
engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence…and no one
knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always
comes at a steep human price!
Milestone Initiative writer Morgan Hampton (DC Power: A Celebration)
joins forces with veteran star artist Tom Raney (Green Lantern,
Uncanny X-Men) to give Cyborg the Dawn of DC epic he deserves!
SPIRIT WORLD #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲
Art and cover by HAINING 海凝
Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN
1:25 variant cover by TRUNG LE NGUYEN
1:50 variant cover by HAINING 海凝
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ZU ORZU
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
From the pages of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, a new Chinese hero
emerges who's able to travel to and from the Spirit World, the realm
of the dead, and that of the living. Their name is Xanthe, and their
superpower is being able to burn items folded from joss paper and
immediately turn them into real objects, based on the East Asian
practice of burning joss paper at graveyards in order to send resources
to ancestors in the Spirit World…except Xanthe can retrieve those
items in the world of the living! Their weapon of choice is a large
broadsword (because who doesn't love a big sword when you can
choose to use a big sword?!).
Xanthe is a master of the dark arts who's here to give Constantine a
run for his money…literally. When Constantine shows up saying
Xanthe scammed him into buying something, he finds them and
Batgirl Cass Cain fighting an abnormal influx of jiangshi (Chinese
hopping vampires) and joins in to help. But when a portal opens up
that drags Batgirl into the Spirit World, it's up to Xanthe and
Constantine to travel to the land of the spirits to rescue her! Who
knows what other spirits we'll find in the Spirit World—like that
skateboarding boy wearing hanfu with some headphones and a
gaping hole in his chest?!
THE VIGIL #1
Written by RAM V
Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA
Cover by SUMIT KUMAR
Variant cover by MUKESH SINGH
1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK
1:50 variant cover by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by POP MHAN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
/…/
/Who Are The Vigil?
The shipping vessel Eastwind was taken captive by pirates off the coast of
Thailand. 24 hours after the crew had been taken hostage, before communications
had been established or any demands made, the crew reported an
intervention by a group of unknown individuals. Amid other bizarre claims
by the crew, are reports of an individual who changed his appearance at will
and a woman who seemingly dodged bullets. Once the pirates were taken
out, no attempts were made at rescuing the crew.
There have long been rumors rogue metahumans targeting weaponized
illegal technology. With some hinting that they call themselves The Vigil.
What were they after? Why did they intervene? Are there metas among us?
Stay tuned for more/
/…/
/you are being watched./
CITY BOY #1
Written by GREG PAK
Art by MINKYU JUNG 정민규
Cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규 with SUNNY GHO
Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁
1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHOI
1:50 variant cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
First seen in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special and Lazarus Planet: Legends
Reborn, there's a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that's the
best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim,
is just trying to make a living by using his powers of being able to speak to
cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, and it's only just enough to get
by. And those abilities mean he hears everything everywhere all the time,
including each city's histories and the truths behind them. (It's very loud in
his head and something he has to live with.) As his powers get stronger, the
cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel
alongside him on his adventures. Of course, Gotham is a rat avatar made of
city scraps, but what about Metropolis, Blüdhaven, Amnesty Bay, or even
Themyscira? And not all cities are so kind…
BATMAN #135/#900
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE HAWTHORNE,
and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO
Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Connecting variant covers by JOE QUESADA
Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO,
STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, KAEL NGU, and NEAL ADAMS
1:25 variant cover by LEE BERMEJO
1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU
1:100 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA
Special foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($9.99 US)
$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known
hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that
Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be
able to do it alone.
The conclusion to the bestselling "The Bat-Man of Gotham" is so
big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue
featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild
collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for
Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!
POWER GIRL SPECIAL #1
Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
Art and cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and AMANDA CONNER
1:25 cover by TULA LOTAY
1:50 cover by TAJ TENFOLD
$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/30/23
Power Girl takes center stage!
With new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike
any she's experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the
events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics!
With Omen's guidance, Power Girl now strives to battle the demons—
literal and figurative—lurking within the minds of some of the greatest
superheroes in the DC Universe! But the nefarious Johnny Sorrow has been
searching for a connection to Earth-0, and the superheroines' work may
unwittingly give him the means to make their world his personal stage!
Can Power Girl and her estranged Super-Family bring down the curtain
on Sorrow's evil plans? And at what cost?
GREEN ARROW #2
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE
Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Green Arrow is alive…but where the hell is he?! That's what Roy Harper and Black
Canary want to know, and their search takes them into the bowels of Belle Reve.
But they'd better hurry—the stranded Oliver Queen and another lost member
of the Green Arrow family are both being hunted by a brand-new villain called…
Troublemaker.
NIGHTWING #104
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by TRAVIS MOORE
Cover by BRUNO REDONDO
Backup written by C.S. PACAT
Backup art by EDUARDO PANSICA
Variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV
1:50 foil variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Nightwing and the Titans realize the only way to save Olivia is to…go to hell!
Seeing how ineffective his punching was when he last confronted Neron's demons,
Nightwing is temporarily powered up by magic in order to make it through the
depths of hell alive…literally.
Then, in the backup: Nightwing and Jon Kent find an important clue as to who's
behind the circus murders, and that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…
SUPERMAN #4
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
Variant covers by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, RAMONA FRADON and
SANDRA HOPE, and NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM
1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN
1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Introducing the Kryptonite Klaw!
Superman is vulnerable to Kryptonite, but what happens when
other dangerous superhumans are exposed to it? If Superman
wants to stop Metropolis's newest enemies, he must uncover
Lex Luthor's secret past!
ACTION COMICS #1055
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS,
and DORADO QUICK
Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ
Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID TALASKI
1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO
1:50 foil variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by BERNARD CHANG
$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Superman's true enemy has been revealed: the Cyborg Superman,
Hank Henshaw! Everything the Super-Family has built stands on a
knife's edge, and Superman and Metallo become the unlikeliest of
allies as they hunt for Metallo's missing sister. Can they prevent the
inevitable devolution of Metallo's mind and body long enough to
save his sister from Henshaw's monstrous plans?
ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN:
JON KENT #3
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY
Variant covers by ZU ORZU and AFUA RICHARDSON
1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER
1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
Jon Kent arrives on an Earth he's never seen…the world of Injustice! While a Kal-El
rules this world in seeming peace, why does everyone Jon meets fear the S symbol
on his chest? And why is Batman public enemy number one? Jon has to pick a side,
and the consequences make either choice a dangerous one!
SUPERBOY:
THE MAN OF TOMORROW #2
Written by KENNY PORTER
Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY
Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
1:25 variant cover by JASON HOWARD
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Conner Kent is captured by the young space-adventuring team the Cosmoteers!
On a mission to stop Dominator X, these former experiments believe Superboy is
just another weapon created by the cloning mad scientist. It'll take all of Conner's
charm to convince them he's one of the good guys, or it's lights out for Superboy!
HARLEY QUINN #30
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO
Backup by NICOLE MAINES and MINDY LEE
Variant cover by JENNY FRISON
1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
1:50 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Here I am in the midst of a veritable midlife extradimensional existential crisis
of epic proportions, and if that's not bad enough…I got a giant, bloodthirsty,
killer anthropo-whatsit rabbit man with a big ol' carrot-shaped axe to grind
after me. Good thing I got my hyena spiritual advisors, Bud and Lou, to guide me
on this fiendish foray into a frenzy of ferocious furballs. Plus: the introduction of
my very own cosmic workout gear that is in no way an infringement on the Flash's
intellectual property.
Also, in this month's In-Continuity Dreams of Harley Quinn, we've cooked up a
real doozy for ya! It's got swords, armor, fair maidens, and more side quests than
you can shake your tuchus at!
UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #3
Written by DENNIS CULVER
Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM
Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
The Green Lanterns are in hot pursuit of the World's Strangest Superheroes!
When a brand-new metahuman unwittingly becomes a galactic fugitive, Robotman and
Negative Man embark on a cross-country road trip to save him! Cliff Steele may be the
best driver in the DCU, but can he outrun its best GLs, Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner?!
Find out in the story we had to call "The Fast and the Nebulous"!
STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #4
Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA
Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY
Variant cover by MARCUS WILLIAMS
1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY and MARCELO MAIOLO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
When someone close to Virgil gets abducted, his path ends up crossing
that of the bloodthirsty Ebon—who's just proven his mettle against the
fearsome Blood Syndicate! With light and darkness on a collision course,
who will come out on top? Static faces his greatest foe yet!
NEW TALENT SHOWCASE: THE MILESTONE INITIATIVE #1
Written by VARIOUS
Art by VARIOUS
Cover by DENYS COWAN and others
$3.99 US | 112 pages | One-Shot | Prestige
ON SALE 5/30/23
In May of 2022, 12 writers and 12 artists came to DC headquarters to
hone their skills with some of the best comics creators in the business,
and one year later, we're showing the results of the cohort's hard work!
This special showcases all 12 stories created out of the Ally-sponsored
Milestone Initiative…If you don't grab a copy, you'll be missing some of
the first published work of the stars of the future!
BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #1
Story by SEAN MURPHY
Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK
Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO
Cover by SEAN MURPHY
Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO
1:25 cover by DAN MORA
1:50 B&W cover by SEAN MURPHY
1:100 foil cover by SEAN MURPHY
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
Youth in revolt!
Spinning out of the runaway hit Batman: Beyond the White Knight comes
an unforgettable coming-of-age super-villain tale starring the children of
Harley Quinn and The Joker!
When the rebellious twins run away in a stolen Batmobile, only Joker Jack
Napier's quickly fading hologram has any hope of getting them home safely
and keeping them out of the family business. But a life of crime isn't the only
temptation young Bryce and Jackie are facing: the kids uncover a dark secret
that could bring their dad back to life for good! With a wild array of Batman's
former enemies and allies on their tails, will the kids succeed in reviving the
Dark Knight's greatest foe? Find out as Jackie and Bryce take center stage in
the White Knight Universe!
Sean Murphy reunites with co-writers Katana Collins (Batman: White Knight
Presents: Harley Quinn) and Clay McCormack (Batman: White Knight Presents:
Red Hood) to bring fans the latest chapter of the White Knight story with the
help of rising-star artist Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Superman vs. Lobo).
PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #1
Written by KYLE STARKS
Art by STEVE PUGH
Cover by KRIS ANKA
Variant cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA
Foil-embossed variant cover by ERIC BATTLE ($9.99 US)
1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP
1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to
try and do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone,
including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting
up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest thing to ever
walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been
denied his whole life. That is, until the dog is kidnapped right out from
under him by a super-villain who has some very un-super-heroic plans for
Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an infamously unstable
super-powered criminal steal the world's most valuable—and dangerous—
DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends
on how nicely they ask…
Breakout writer Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton)
and art legend Steve Pugh (Preacher Special: Saint of Killers, Harley Quinn:
Breaking Glass) deliver a brutal and hilarious take on DC's biggest P.O.S. that
will bust guts, break bones, and melt hearts!
SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #1
Written by JOHN LAYMAN
Art by JESUS HERVAS
Cover by DAN PANOSIAN
Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI
1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ
1:50 variant cover by STEVE BEACH
1:100 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/30/23
Before the Suicide Squad kills your favorite heroes in the upcoming
video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, join us for this thrilling
prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum!
Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum,
and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most
secure asylum Gotham has ever known.
But when the cell doors open and the inmates are left in a free-for-all
deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the
strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates of the asylum to serve her
on Task Force X.
Things are gonna get messy in this prequel to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad:
Kill the Justice League!
THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #2
Written by JAMES TYNION IV
Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN
Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI
Variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH
1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
1:50 variant cover by JOELLE JONES
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
The Corinthian and Dream have a deal: the toothy-eyed nightmare
can continue walking the waking world in search of answers about
the Smiling Man, but he's bound to the will of Madison Flynn—who
refuses to let him hurt or kill anyone she finds undeserving. But as
the Corinthian finds himself drawn into the labyrinthian demon club
the King of Pain, he's about to get a taste of just how tight his leash
really is…
BATMAN & THE JOKER:
THE DEADLY DUO #7
Written by MARC SILVESTRI
Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI
Batman & Joker variant cover by SIMON BISLEY
Joker & Batman variant cover by SIMON BISLEY
Variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA
Variant cover by JOCK
1:25 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS
1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI
1:100 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD
$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
Batman and the Joker have fought across streets, rooftops, railways
and caverns, against horrors beyond of their wildest nightmares.
Deep underground, witnesses to an undead wedding from Hell, they
finally go up against their bitterest enemies: each other! Can the Dark
Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime save Commissioner Gordon and
Harley Quinn, or will the flames of their reignited rivalry consume
all? Find out, detail by bloody detail, in the epic conclusion to Marc
Silvestri's dark and brutal Gotham opus. This oversized finale clocks in
at 31 beautiful and horrifying story pages.
THE SANDMAN: MORPHEUS HELM MASTERPIECE EDITION
$500.00 US | 2,872 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-351-8
Direct Market Edition ISBN: 978-1-77952-420-1
ON SALE 11/14/23
New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman's comics masterpiece,
The Sandman, is regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels
of all time. It has won numerous literary awards, been adapted into
an Audible audio drama, and most recently premiered as a highly
acclaimed Netflix live-action show. This highly imaginative and
thought-provoking series has endeared itself to fantasy and comics
fans worldwide.
Now you can own a piece of the Dreaming in the waking world
with this Masterpiece Edition book set, comprising six exclusive
leather-bound, foil-embossed hardcovers and a custom sculpted
book stand resembling Morpheus's helm.
These six volumes collect stories from the entire Sandman saga—
including The Sandman #1-75, the comics and prose editions of The
Sandman: The Dream Hunters, The Sandman: Endless Nights, and
The Sandman: Overture. They are designed to fit perfectly in the
intricately carved book stand that features a highly detailed bone
snout and riveted exterior. Also included is a set of art prints from
legendary illustrator Michael Wm. Kaluta and an original piece of
epistolary fiction from the world of The Sandman–written by Neil
Gaiman himself, and exclusive to this set!
The Masterpiece Edition book set and stand is the perfect way to
display these treasured DC volumes and is the ultimate gift for
fans of The Sandman.
EXPERIENCE THE SANDMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE
WITH THIS HIGHLY COLLECTIBLE BOX SET!
17+
-Helm measures: 15" x 10.9" x 9.3"
-Bone nose length: 7.14"
-Actual product may vary from image
*Helm is for display purposes only.
Some assembly required.
Also available in a direct-market
exclusive edition with a
custom color helm!
THE HUMAN TARGET VOLUME TWO
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-021-0
ON SALE 7/18/23
Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a
man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins
to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case
protecting Lex Luthor, when things go sideways.
An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable
and trying to solve his own murder, and he has twelve days to discover just
who poisoned him. After discovering clues, the death of a Green Lantern,
and a torrid romance with Tora Olafsdotter (a.k.a. Ice), DC's top bodyguard
may meet his match when Beatriz da Costa (otherwise known as Fire) steps
into his life. Only time will tell what secrets this flaming femme fatale might
hold and just how badly the Human Target might get burned.
The Human Target is a hard-boiled, gritty story in the vein of classic
detective noirs, told by bestselling and critically acclaimed creators Tom
King and Greg Smallwood! Collects The Human Target #7-12.
SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL
Written by JEFF LEMIRE
Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE
$29.99 US | 152 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-723-4
ON SALE 8/1/23
The Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island
lost in endless floodwater. The parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot have
united their powers to summon an avatar—a horrific, humanity-killing monster who
could only be stopped by Alec Holland. Shame he's been dead for decades…Collects the
complete miniseries Swamp Thing: Green Hell #1-3.
SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER!
Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO
Art and cover by ALEX MALEEV
$24.99 US | 160 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77952-019-7
ON SALE 7/11/23
When Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, The Joker, she enlists
former Robin—and former Joker murder victim—Jason Todd to track him down and end
his mad reign of terror. But The Joker has plans of his own…including taking full, murderous
control of the Squad itself, and forcing Jason to confront a horrific truth about
his own resurrection! Collects the complete miniseries Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1-3.
BATMAN VS. ROBIN
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR and SCOTT GODLEWSKI
$29.99 US | 248 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-859-0
ON SALE 7/4/23
Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War,
father and son will do battle in one of the most Earth-shattering tales ever told!
Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has
at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination
over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged all magic—anyone who dares use it is
overcome by a demonic evil that boosts their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable,
and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted
by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against
one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the
next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his
triumphant return to DC!
BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY
Written by EVAN NARCISSE
Art by ABEL
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
$24.99 US | 152 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-022-7
ON SALE 7/25/23
A mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid,
yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman and his
Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its
origins. But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city.
Take a trip to Gotham in the mid-1800s and meet the city's first masked vigilante—the
mysterious hero known only as the Runaway—as they, too, find themselves mired in
the mystery of this infection!
This thrilling and horrific tale, split between modern-day Gotham and the Gotham of
1847 and revealing a Court of Owls plot that runs across centuries, leads directly into
the video game Gotham Knights!
INCLUDES SIX DIGITAL CODES FOR
EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME ITEMS!
BATMAN: THE KNIGHT
OM
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
$39.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-850-7
ON SALE 7/25/23
How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and
crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin?
On Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight, he has many hard lessons
to learn before his education is complete. His adventure begins in the City of Lights,
Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and come into contact with
a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite. Will this "first test" for the
young Batman prove deadly?
Collects Batman: The Knight #1-10.
PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME
Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD
Art by GLEB MELNIKOV and MAX RAYNOR
Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV
$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-836-1
ON SALE 8/1/23
Punchline is out of jail and back on the streets of Gotham City. And she's not coming
back for some of what Gotham has to offer—she's coming back for all of it. She wants
to be the queen of crime, and with the help of her Royal Flush Gang, no one will
stand in her way. But Punchline created a lot of angry enemies in Gotham before
she was incarcerated, and they all want payback. Presenting a story that will
redefine the criminal landscape of Gotham City from the bestselling creative
team of Tini Howard (Catwoman, Knights of X), Blake Howard (Batman: Urban Legends),
Gleb Melnikov (Robin, Wonder Woman), and Max Raynor (Detective Comics).
Collects Punchline: The Gotham Game #1-6.
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: MR. FREEZE
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and cover by MATTEO SCALERA
$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-008-1
ON SALE 7/18/23
Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin,
Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A
winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment
suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes
with Mr. Freeze—all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora—but Batman
warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided
his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this
winter… he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative
team of bestselling writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and
Matteo Scalera (White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, Black Science) brings you Mr.
Freeze's most frigid story yet.
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: CATWOMAN
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art and cover by JAMIE McKELVIE
$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-033-3
ON SALE 7/18/23
Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever
seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years
and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out
an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it
sends her into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back.
Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known
as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever. The all-star creative team of
G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and Jamie Mckelvie (The Wicked & The
Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: BANE
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-035-7
ON SALE 8/1/23
A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!
Bane broke the Bat—he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the
Dark Knight—but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane
is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone
dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source
of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's
coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined
his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane's life, expanding on the hopes,
dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC's most legendary villains, brought
to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite
Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: RA'S AL GHUL
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI
$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-061-6
ON SALE 8/15/23
WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?!
For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of
humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle
has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance
to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold
war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from
the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing
the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve.
Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor
(Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics,
Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most
epic to date.
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: CLAYFACE
Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING
Art and cover by XERMÁNICO
$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-047-0
ON SALE 8/1/23
All Basil Karlo ever wanted to be was an actor…no…one of the greatest actors
there's ever been. However, his life went off course when he became the
shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. After years of doing battle with
Batman in Gotham City and distancing himself from his dream, Clayface goes
out west to Los Angeles. Creating a new identity, he pursues his dream of
acting only to find that Gotham City isn't the only place with an overwhelming
sense of dread to it, and that he might not have what it takes to make it in
the City of Angels. So he'll reshape the city to fit his needs in a deadly pursuit
of stardom. From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson
Lanzing (Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and
Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond), this is an epic tragedy not to be missed!
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY BOX SET
$159.99 US | 800 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-404-1
ON SALE 8/15/23
The Riddler. Two-Face. The Penguin. Mr. Freeze. Catwoman. Bane. Clayface. Ra's al Ghul.
Each villain has their reasons for opposing the Caped Crusader. But were they victims
of circumstance who were pushed over the edge, or were they always drawn to
darkness? This complete box set contains all eight Batman – One Bad Day hardcovers
plus a special edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland
featuring the original colors by John Higgins.
YOUNG ALFRED: PAIN IN THE BUTLER
Written by MICHAEL NORTHROP
Art and cover by SAM LOTFI
$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-971-0
ON SALE 8/1/23
When Alfred attends Gotham Servants School, he is a clumsy and nervous
boy going to fulfill his father's last wish—he will become…a butler. But
when he suspects that his new school may be involved in a criminal plot,
Alfred must look within himself to see if he has what it takes to be not only
a butler, but a hero.
From New York Times bestselling writer Michael Northrop (TombQuest,
Dear Justice League), with striking visuals from artist Sam Lotfi (Mosely),
comes the story of a scrappy kid who becomes a legend.
TEEN TITANS:
Written by KAMI GARCIA
Art and covers by GABRIEL PICOLO
ON SALE 8/1/23
Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, New York Times bestselling creators of the Teen Titans
graphic novel series, lead the teen team on the action-adventure of a lifetime.
DC Comics is proud to present new editions of the series featuring connecting covers—when lined up in publication
order, Picolo's art will form a single image! If you haven't jumped on board, here's your chance to start collecting.
TEEN TITANS: RAVEN
A young girl with supernatural
powers loses her mother and
discovers some disturbing truths.
$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9"
Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-353-2
TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY
A teen boy discovers that
the experimental serum
that saved his life left him
with some unusual abilities!
$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9"
Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-354-9
TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN
Raven and Gar are both in
Nashville to learn more about
their powers, but once they
meet up, they're fated for
something better.
$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"
Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-355-6
TEEN TITANS: ROBIN
On the run from Slade and H.I.V.E.,
our teens turn to family for help!
$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"
Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-357-0
CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 3: COUNTDOWN TO CRISIS
Written by GERRY CONWAY, GEORGE PÉREZ, MARV WOLFMAN, and others
Art by DICK DILLIN, GEORGE PÉREZ, RICH BUCKLER, DON HECK, and others
Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN
$39.99 US | 472 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-176-7
ON SALE 6/27/23
The Justice League of America and their predecessors, the Justice Society of America,
return for another collection of Bronze Age team-up stories that will set the stage
for the greatest Crisis event to strike the DC Universe! This final softcover edition of
the Crisis on Multiple Earths series collects Justice League of America #171-172,
#183-185, #195-197, #207-209, #219-220, #231-232; All-Star Squadron #14-15; and
DC Comics Presents Annual #1.
SUPERMAN: CAMELOT FALLS: THE DELUXE EDITION
Written by KURT BUSIEK
Art and cover by CARLOS PACHECO and JESÚS MERINO
$39.99 US | 256 pages | 7 1/6" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-409-6
ON SALE 6/13/23
Kurt Busiek (Astro City), Carlos Pacheco (Superman/Batman), and Jesús Merino's
(Action Comics) legendary Superman run returns to print in deluxe format. All
seems well in Superman's world: he's happily married, Intergang is on the run,
and Metropolis stands as a shining example of a modern-day Camelot. But not
even the Man of Steel may be powerful enough to avert disaster when an ancient
sorcerer prophesizes that Camelot will fall! This volume collects Superman #654-658,
#662-664, #667, and Superman Annual #13 and features a brand-new introduction
from Busiek!
DCEASED BOX SET
$100.00 US | 760 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-280-1
ON SALE 10/17/23
When Darkseid's plan to use Cyborg to spread the Anti-Life Equation goes
horribly awry, it results in the creation of a modified virus that is capable
of spreading through technology. Those afflicted by the plague are not
only robbed of their free will but are left with an insatiable desire to attack
every living creature!
With the fate of all of humanity now at risk, the lines between heroes
and villains no longer exist. There are only survivors and the infected.
This five-book set features softcover editions of DCeased, DCeased:
Unkillables, DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Hope at World's End, and DCeased:
War of the Undead Gods.
BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES OMNIBUS
Written by JAMES TYNION IV and RYAN FERRIER
Art by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II and KEVIN EASTMAN
Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
$100.00 US | 576 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-340-3
ON SALE 7/11/23
New York City's Heroes in a Half Shell and Gotham's Caped Crusader join forces
against their greatest enemies—Krang, the Shredder, The Joker, and more—
in a trio of tales that mash up the dimensions of the Turtles and Batman…
putting all of reality in jeopardy! This massive omnibus collects Batman/Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1-6, and
Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1-6, plus hundreds of pages of
behind-the-scenes material from artist Freddie E. Williams II and a brand-new
introduction by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman!
BATGIRLS #18
Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ
Cover by JORGE CORONA
Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG 水晶孔
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
The Saints are back—well, one of them is, and he's out for revenge on the Batgirls by putting
Mr. D, Alysia Yeoh, and all their other friends in danger. Turns out they have history from long
before the Saints, and no one holds a grudge longer than a man scorned. Is it enough to run the
Batgirls out of town?
BATMAN #181 FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by ROBERT KANIGHER and GARDNER FOX
Art by SHELDON MOLDOFF, CARMINE INFANTINO, and others
Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and MURPHY ANDERSON
Special foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and
MURPHY ANDERSON ($5.99 US)
Blank sketch variant
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US
ON SALE 5/2/23
REPRINTING THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF POISON IVY!
In this historic issue, Batman and Robin encounter the irresistible Poison Ivy, who
is out to prove that she should be public enemy number one! To accomplish this
feat, she enacts a plan to turn the underworld's other female villains against each
other and attempts to seduce the Batman to her side. Will the Caped Crusader be
entranced by her charms? Find out in this facsimile edition featuring all the original
stories and ads from the 1960s.
BATMAN INCORPORATED #8
Written by ED BRISSON
Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS
Variant cover by ALAN QUAH
1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ISAAC GOODHART
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
What's Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all
over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman's global
monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the
launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England
gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker!
Everyone gets a Joker!
BATMAN:
THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE
SEASON THREE #5
Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI
Art by TY TEMPLETON
Cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
Variant cover by DANNY EARLS
Villain variant by FRANCIS MANAPUL
1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
The battle for Straightman's mind concludes as Batman clashes with the Joker and
the Suicide Squad! Can the Dark Knight free Straightman from the clutches of the
Joker or will he be lost forever to the Clown Prince of Crime?
BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #15
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by DANIEL SAMPERE and BRUNO REDONDO
1:25 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON and LAURA MARTIN
1:50 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
The rise of Ultra-Morpho!
Years ago, Professor Anthony Ivo built Amazo, a killer android who could duplicate
the powers of the Justice League. But now an even deadlier android stalks the DC
Universe: Ultra-Morpho! Able to transform into any element, including Kryptonite,
Ultra-Morpho can kill Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho in one fell swoop!
But who created him? Who does he work for? And what has he done to Will Magnus,
inventor of the Metal Men?!
BLACK ADAM #11
Written by PRIEST
Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA
Cover by JOHN GIANG
Variant cover by EDDY BARROWS, EBER FERREIRA, and MATT HERMS
Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS
1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LÓPEZ
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
"Everybody Hates Theo." Black Adam's actions turn everyone against him,
including his own people and even Bolt, as the entire Middle East is brought to
the brink of war and the Akkadian New Gods usher in a new kingdom on Earth…
whether we like it or not.
CATWOMAN #55
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by NICO LEON
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO
Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN
1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES
1:50 foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN
AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by FRANK CHO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Fresh out of lockup, Selina Kyle is ready to make new moves. She won't be working alone,
as more and more Gotham criminals are drawn to her philosophy, but she's not the only
Cat on the streets. Eiko Hasigawa's got a Catsuit of her own, and their plans to change
Gotham forever won't work if they can't get along. Did someone say catfight?
DANGER STREET #6
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS
Variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER
$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 12 | $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
The unforgettable maxiseries takes some startling twists and turns! To survive the
Manhunter's deadly mission, must the Green Team become a solo venture? Only the
Commodore knows for sure! Meanwhile, the Outsiders reveal their plans and, in the
aftermath of Orion's failure, Highfather and Darkseid make a pact to assure their
worlds' survival!
DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #11
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by YASMINE PUTRI
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by EJIKURE
1:25 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
The Trinity have united under a banner of hope as they go to war against the White Martian
threat in this penultimate chapter! But how deep has the betrayal fractured the tentative
alliance? Can bitter differences be set aside to save the planet?
DC/RWBY #4
Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT
Art by SOO LEE
Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK
Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
The Grimm incursion has made its way to Metropolis and Team RWBY faces off against
Lex Luthor! But why is Lex at the center of the Remnant's breach into the DCU?
DETECTIVE COMICS #1072
Written by RAM V
Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI
Cover by EVAN CAGLE
Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER
Backup art by STEFANO RAFFAELE
Variant cover by KELLEY JONES
Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS
1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Batman arrives at the new Orgham grounds (which used to be the ruins of Arkham
Asylum) to investigate what the Orghams have been hiding directly underneath the land
that ties Gotham to the family centuries back…including the existence of Batman.
Then, in the backup, Gordon investigates the reason Sorrow can't be near Batman…
and they find out the difficult way.
FABLES #160
Written by BILL WILLINGHAM
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA
Cover by CORINNE REID
Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
A storm rages outside the Last Story Home. A long-overdue battle plays out in the
wind and rain…Bigby Wolf and Peter Pan have finally come face-to-face. But while
these two deliver their deadly blows, an even greater threat has found its way into
the Wolf cabin, putting Snow and her children at risk!
LOONEY TUNES #272
Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS
Pencils by ROBERT POPE
Inks by SCOTT McRAE
Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS
$2.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 5/9/23
The Galactic Protectorate has developed a time machine and is sending Duck Dodgers
into the future to obtain the elusive and supercritical Element 199. But when
Dodgers accidentally activates the machine in reverse, hurtling backward through
time, will he be able to escape the past versions of himself while finding his way
back (er…forward) to the 24½th century?
MAD MAGAZINE #32
Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS
Cover by AN IDIOT WITH PAINT BRUSH
$5.99 US | 56 pages
ON SALE 6/13/23
Et tu, MAD? America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer
everything pop culture! MAD #32 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and
TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD pop culture parodies and favorites like "Spy vs. Spy",
"MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg, and much
more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #32 will surely cure what ails you with a
shot of humor in the jugular vein.
ICON VS. HARDWARE #4
Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS
Art by DENYS COWAN and YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ
Cover by RAHZZAH
Variant cover by EDWIN GALMON
1:25 variant cover by SEAN DAMIEN HILL
$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
Hardware fooled around…and now he's found out! From outside the walls of the known
universe comes a terrifying, seemingly unbeatable, and deeply unexpected enemy…
Brainiac?! The events of this issue will alter the course of the Multiverse forever!
JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new
team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a
group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay
Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this
tie-in to The Dawn of DC!
POISON IVY #12
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by MARCIO TAKARA
Cover by JESSICA FONG
Variant cover by JENNY FRISON
Variant cover by XERMÁNICO
1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
1:50 foil variant cover by JENNY FRISON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
Ivy and Janet's celebrity wellness excursion comes to a horrifically tantalizing close
as Pamela Isley faces the unintended fruits of her murderous road trip. Will she make
it back home to Harley in one piece or is Ivy going to be added to Gløp's body count?
SUPERMAN: LOST #3
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ
Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ
Variant cover by LEE WEEKS
1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
With the assistance of advanced technology from an unnamed planet, Superman
begins his voyage home—only to discover that, even at fantastic rates of speed,
Earth could still be several lifetimes away. However, hope arrives in the form of a
familiar species allowing Superman to hitch a ride with them, but they encounter
a grave threat to their existence on a mysterious planet along the way.
THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8
Written by SHOLLY FISCH
Art and cover by ERICH OWEN
$2.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 5/9/23
Batman's facing his most fearsome foe: the ancient Bat Spirit! If this supernatural
menace has his way, all other bats will be vanquished, leaving him to rule the world.
Sounds like a job for Mystery Inc.! So why is Batman working with a new teen team?
MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #3
Art by LOGAN FAERBER
Cover by AMANDA CONNER
Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
1:25 variant cover by AMANDA CONNER
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
Harley Quinn…and that OTHER Harley Quinn, well, they got a problem. Somehow, someway,
one of these Harley Quinns rode off in baby Kal-El's lil' rocket ship before he could leave
Krypton way back whenever that was. She also, just MAYBE, distracted Barry Allen before
that lightning bolt could hit, and don't get me started about all the other heroes. So now the
whoooole DC Universe is all screwed up and these two HQs gotta figure out a way to put baby
Supes back in the rocket before Krypton goes boom, Barry back in front of that lightning bolt,
and stop that other Harley before…well, you get the picture. It's going to be bananas.
THE FLASH #798
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER
Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG
1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA
1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite
red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few
surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family!
THE FLASH #799
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER
Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG
1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON
1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
Uncovering the truth about what happened to their third child, Wally and team
must infiltrate the dangerous compound known as the Nest in hopes of saving
their newborn, while battling the formidable Granny Goodness!
THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #8
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA
Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
Variant cover by CLAY MANN
1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO
$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
After getting hit by a train, the Joker awakens in the Gotham sewers, being cared for
by…Solomon Grundy?! While his mind and body are recovering, the Clown Prince of
Crime and his new sidekick learn they're not the only monsters currently calling the
sewers home! And the second Joker has set a course to find and destroy his alter ego…
THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #6
Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE
Art by JEFF STOKELY
Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA
Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN
1:25 variant cover by JILL THOMPSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Thessaly the witch presents Edwin and Charles with an impossible choice in
this series' thrilling conclusion—what would two dead boys be willing to sacrifice
to save themselves from the terrifying unknown, and the very order of magic as
they understand it?
TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #9
Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN
Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/23/23
Batwoman's got blood on her hands as a familiar enemy rears their head and creates
a rift between her and Robin. Do we really know what we're capable of?
WILDC.A.T.S #7
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant cover by CLAY MANN
1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/9/23
With his teammates thinking he's dead, Grifter fights for his life in a future
conquered by…the HALO Corporation?! It's Grifter vs. the Void for the fate
of an enslaved humanity!
WONDER WOMAN #799
Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by TERRY DODSON, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, and more!
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant cover by RAHZZAH
Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
1:25 variant cover by CRIS DELARA
1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
A landmark two-part celebration of Wonder Woman's adventures begins, as
an all-star lineup of creators asks, "Whatever happened to the Warrior of Truth?"
After the events of Revenge of the Gods, Diana enters the caves of Themyscira's
Healing Island for a much-needed respite, but she emerges someplace unexpected…
the fantastical dreams of her greatest allies and enemies! The startling visions
lead directly to next month's Wonder Woman #800 and new twists in the saga
of the Amazing Amazon!
WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #2
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVEN NARCISSE
Art by JESÚS MERINO
Cover by JORGE FORNÉS
Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE
1:25 variant cover by TOM RANEY
$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 ½" x 10 7/8" | (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23
The island nation of Gamorra is eager for American investment—and even more eager
for American metahuman weapons. Amanda Waller has just what they want: the
Cybernary system. But the blood that her mercenaries spilled to get it has put her
directly in Jackson King's sights—so now he's in the sights of the deadly Deathstroke!
ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 2
(2023 EDITION)
Written by WARREN ELLIS
Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
$150.00 US | 544 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-317-4
ON SALE 10/10/23
Offered again! Warren Ellis and Darick Robertson's masterwork of gonzo science fiction and
political soothsaying is available again in this majestic Absolute edition. This second of three
volumes collects issues #19-39 of the original series along with the one-shot special Filth of
the City and features an introduction from Robertson and other extras.
BATMAN ARKHAM: CATWOMAN
Written by MINDY NEWELL, ED BRUBAKER, and others
Art by JOE BROZOWSKI, JIM BALENT, and others
Cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-177-4
ON SALE 7/18/23
Selina Kyle is a dangerous criminal whose claws aren't to be crossed, but she's also
Gotham City's Robin Hood, using her unlawful talents to help those in need. This
rich contradiction has made Catwoman one of the most complex and compelling
antiheroes in comics, and one of the most enduring villains in the Dark Knight's
rogues gallery. This volume collects Selina Kyle's greatest tales from Batman #1, #355;
Catwoman (1989) #1-4; Catwoman (1993) #54; Catwoman (2002) #25; Catwoman Secret
Files and Origins #1; and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #70-71.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN: THE COURT OF OWLS
(2023 EDITION)
Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV
Art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
$125.00 US | 360 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-331-0
ON SALE 11/7/23
Offered again! A brutal assassin is sinking his razor-sharp talons into Gotham City's best and
brightest, as well as its most dangerous and deadly. If the dark legends are true, his masters
are more powerful predators than the Batman could ever imagine—and their nests are everywhere.
From the superstar team of writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire) and artist Greg
Capullo (Batman/Spawn), Batman: The Court of Owls is a soaring saga of mystery and terror
that kicked off one of the decade's most successful comic book runs! This stunning Absolute
edition collects Batman #1-11 as well as character sketches, the full script and pencils to
Batman #1, and an introduction by Scott Snyder.
ABSOLUTE PREACHER VOL. 2
(2023 EDITION)
Written by GARTH ENNIS
Art by STEVE DILLON, STEVE PUGH, CARLOS EZQUERRA, PETER SNEJBJERG,
and RICHARD CASE
Cover by GLENN FABRY
$150.00 US | 720 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-322-8
ON SALE 11/14/23
Offered again! Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's epic chronicle of Reverend Jesse Custer,
Tulip O'Hare, and their vampire companion Cassidy continues as our trio resume
their search for the Almighty while trying to stay ahead of a vengeful Arseface,
Herr Starr, and the Saint of Killers.
This second of three deluxe slipcase volumes collects issues #27-40 of the series
along with the specials Saint of Killers, Cassidy—Blood and Whiskey, One Man's War,
The Good Old Boys, and The Story of You-Know-Who and features an introduction by
actor Graham McTavish—the Saint of Killers from AMC's Preacher.
BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: FEAR STATE
Written by MARIKO TAMAKI
Art by DAN MORA and VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Cover by DAN MORA
$19.99 US | 240 pages | Softcover| 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-018-0
ON SALE 6/27/23
Batman is seen by many as judge and executioner of the city's vilest villains. Well, it's time
for him to meet the Jury!
Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy
of the Jury's Vile serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed
vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will this plan backfire? Can a violent rage machine
packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and
his Jury? Fear State grips Gotham City! When Mayor Nakano's city hall office finds itself under
siege, the only hero who can help the embattled local official is the man Nakano pledged to rid
from Gotham: Batman. The top vigilante in the city must protect the man who's fought so hard
to put an end to masked heroes.
Includes Detective Comics #1040-1046 and Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1.
DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR PART 1
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by PASQUALE QUALANO, HAINING, and others
Cover by ALAN QUAH
$19.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-034-0
ON SALE 7/4/23
The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack led by Deathstroke take shelter with
Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine
prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario
in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile, the mysterious vampire Lord
Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…
You won't want to miss this thrilling companion collection to DC vs. Vampires!
Collects DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1-3 and DC vs. Vampires – Hunters.
DC: MECH
Written by KENNY PORTER
Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-858-3
ON SALE 7/11/23
JUSTICE GETS AN UPGRADE! The age of the superhero ended after World War II, when
an invasion from Darkseid and his parademons ushered in the age of the mech.
The world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors waiting for
another invasion, and it's finally here. The Earth's greatest mech pilots—Batman, The
Flash, the Green Lanterns, Wonder Woman, and the last son of a dying world named
Kal-El—must suit up and join forces. Collecting DC: Mech #1-6.
DEATHSTROKE INC. VOL. 1:
KING OF THE SUPER-VILLAINS
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-037-1
ON SALE 7/4/23
After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When
he's enlisted to work with an age-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. that wants
to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new
team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the
DCU. Including a new partner…Black Canary!
Collects Deathstroke Inc. #1-7 and Batman: Urban Legends #6.
GREEN LANTERN CORPS BY PETER J. TOMASI AND PATRICK GLEASON OMNIBUS VOL. 1
Written by PETER J. TOMASI, GEOFF JOHNS, and others
Art by PATRICK GLEASON and others
Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
$150.00 US | 1,240 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-291-7
ON SALE 8/1/23
One of the greatest creative duos in modern comics—Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason—
returns for another collection that covers their entire collective Green Lantern Corps run…
and more! This first volume reprints Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1-5; Green Lantern Corps
#1-3, #7-38; Green Lantern #21-25; Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1; and stories
from Showcase '95 #7-8, Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps #1-3, and Untold Tales
of Blackest Night #1.
I AM BATMAN VOL. 1
Written by JOHN RIDLEY
Art and cover by OLIVIER COIPEL and STEPHEN SEGOVIA
$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-779521-020-3
ON SALE 7/11/23
In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice, and
Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Batsuit, Jace hits the streets
to inspire and protect as he seeks out the voice of misinformation and violence—
the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance a plan
to foment armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a
city?! Collects I Am Batman #0-5.
SWORD OF AZRAEL
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-036-4
ON SALE 7/4/23
The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever
again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. But when a young woman who
claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives, he
won't have a choice but to don the violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her. From
the critically acclaimed creative team of Dan Watters (Arkham City: The Order of the World,
Lucifer) and Nikola Cižmešija (Batman: Urban Legends, Future State: Gotham), this story will
redefine one of the Batman world's most iconic and fierce characters. This volume collects
Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul #1 and Sword of Azrael #1-6.
TEEN TITANS GO! BOX SET 2: THE HUNGRY GAMES
$29.99 US | 384 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-180-4
ON SALE 10/17/23
The high jinks are higher and the pizza crust is crustier as our fun-loving teen heroes
return for another collection of rib-tickling tales. Come along for the ride as the
Titans engage in epic prank wars, try out some temporary living accommodations,
take on villainous punk rockers, try to kick their coffee habits, and…well, you'll just
have to find out for yourself!
From writers Sholly Fisch (The All-New Batman: The Brave and the Bold) and Ivan Cohen
(The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and artists Derek Fridolfs (Batman: Li'l Gotham),
Marcelo Di Chiara (Batman – Knightwatch), Sandy Jarrell (Batman '66), and more, this
second collector's edition box set contains Teen Titans Go! Vol. 4: Smells Like Teen
Titans Spirit, Teen Titans Go! Vol. 5: Falling Stars, and Teen Titans Go!: Weirder Things!
THE FLASH VOL. 18: THE SEARCH FOR BARRY ALLEN
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
$24.99 US | 248 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-017-3
ON SALE 6/27/23
The next collection of Jeremy Adams's acclaimed Flash run is here! In this volume, Wally West
clashes with Mirror Master at the Flash Museum, investigates mysterious activity at Iron
Heights Prison, and joins the Flash Family in a quest across the Multiverse to rescue Barry Allen
from Pariah's clutches in a story that directly ties into Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths! Also, Wally
competes for an intergalactic wrestling tag-team championship with a rowdy alien visitor to
Central City. Collects The Flash #780-789.
THE UNWRITTEN COMPENDIUM ONE
Written by MIKE CAREY and PETER GROSS
Art by PETER GROSS, VINCE LOCKE, and others
Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU
$59.99 US | 984 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-175-0
ON SALE 6/20/23
Boy wizard Tommy Taylor is the main character in a series of fantasy novels by author
Wilson Taylor that have become a cultural phenomenon. However, as a result of
Tommy's success, the real Tom Taylor—the son Wilson long abandoned—is worshiped
worldwide as a literary legend made flesh. As Tom's life begins to take on eerie and
deadly parallels with Tommy's, he's drawn into a strange literary underworld where
the power of storytelling is as strong as any spell. This first book in a series of two
compendiums collects The Unwritten #1-30 plus the original graphic novel
The Unwritten: Tommy Taylor and the Ship That Sank Twice.
YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS
Written by GREG WEISMAN
Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES
$16.99 US | 144 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-857-6
ON SALE 7/18/23
Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched
the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and
Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes
around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita!
Spinning directly out of the hit HBO Max show, this collection is a must-read for
every Young Justice fan!
THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art by JESUS MERINO, JOSHUA HIXSON, KERON GRANT, DANI, VICENTE CIFUENTES,
DOMINIKE DOMO STANTON, JUNI BA, VANESA DEL REY, RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ,
CHRISTOPHER MOONEYHAM, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, SHAWN CRYSTAL, JUAN DOE
and MIKE NORTON
Cover by RYAN BROWNE
$24.99 US | 248 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-038-8
ON SALE 7/18/23
You can call the Joker a lot of things, but one thing no one would call him, regardless
of what side of the law they fall on, is dependable. Yet when it comes to solving
one of the strangest mysteries to ever hit Gotham, the the Clown Prince of Crime's
testimony is all the GCPD has as a lead. But how much of what the Joker says can you
believe? Collects The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1-7.
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023
Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #3 4v
Batman #135 10v
Batman #181 Facsimile Edition 2v
Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #7 7v
Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1 5v
Poison Ivy #12 4v
Shazam! #1 6v
Static: Shadows of Dakota #4 2v
The Flash #798 4v
The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 3v
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023
Batman Incorporated #8 3v
Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #5 3v
Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker #1 4v
Danger Street #6 1v
Green Lantern #1 6v
Icon vs. Hardware #4 2v
Looney Tunes #272
Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #3 2v
Spirit World #1 4v
Superman: Lost #3 2v
The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #8
The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #2 3v
WildC.A.T.s #7 2v
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023
Batgirls #18 3v
Batman/Superman: World's Finest #15 3v
Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 4v
Black Adam #11 3v
Catwoman #55 5v
Cyborg #1 4v
Fables #160 1v
Nightwing #104 4v
Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #2 2v
Superman #4 6v
The Flash #799 4v
The Vigil #1 4v
Titans #1 7v
Waller vs. Wildstorm #2 2v
Wonder Woman #799 4v
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023
Action Comics #1055 5v
City Boy #1 4v
Dark Knights of Steel #11 2v
DC/RWBY #4 1v
Detective Comics #1072 4v
Green Arrow #2 3v
Harley Quinn #30 3v
Justice Society of America #6 2v
The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #6 2v
Tim Drake: Robin #9 1v
Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 2v
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2023
New Talent Showcase: The Milestone Initiative #1
Power Girl Special #1 4v
Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 4v
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023
MAD Magazine #32
COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023
Superman: Camelot Falls: The Deluxe Edition
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
The Unwritten Compendium One
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023
Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Fear State
Crisis on Multiple Earths Book 3: Countdown to Crisis
The Flash Vol. 18: The Search For Barry Allen
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
Batman vs. Robin
DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War Part 1
Deathstroke Inc. Vol. 1: King of the Super-Villains
Sword of Azrael
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023
Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus
DC: Mech
I Am Batman Vol. 1
Suicide Squad: Get Joker!
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2023
Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman
Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze
Batman Arkham: Catwoman
The Human Target Volume Two
The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox
Young Justice: Targets
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023
Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City
Batman: The Knight
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023
Batman – One Bad Day: Bane
Batman – One Bad Day: Clayface
Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol. 1
Punchline: The Gotham Game
Swamp Thing: Green Hell
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
Batman – One Bad Day: Ra's al Ghul
Batman – One Bad Day Box Set
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2023
Absolute Transmetropolitan Vol. 2 (2023 Edition)
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
DCeased Box Set
Teen Titans Go! Box Set 2: The Hungry Games
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023
Absolute Batman: The Court of Owls (2023 Edition)
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2023
Absolute Preacher Vol. 2 (2023 Edition)
The Sandman: Morpheus Helm Masterpiece Edition
The Sandman: Morpheus Helm Masterpiece Edition (Direct Market Edition)
ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVELS:
AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023
Teen Titans: Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)
Teen Titans: Beast Boy (Connecting Cover Edition)
Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)
Teen Titans: Robin (Connecting Cover Edition)
Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler