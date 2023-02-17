DC Comics Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations Includes Batman #900 DC Comics has launches their May 2023 solicits, including Brave And The Bold, Spirit World, City Boy, The Vigil, Cybortg and Batman #900.

DC Comics has launches their May 2023 solicits and solicitations list. Including new titles for Green Lantern #1, Titans #1, Shazam #1, The Brave And The Bold #1, Spirit World #1, City Boy #1, The Vigil #1, Cyborg #1, Milestone Initiative, Static: Shadows Of Dakota, Generation Joker, Paecemaker Tried Hard, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, as well as Batman #900. Or Batman #135. You get to decide

TITANS #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by JIM LEE

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Blank variant cover

1:100 foil variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team

must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go!

The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger

hero, certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. But

the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the

no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every

corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they've

even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first

issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing,

DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)!

SHAZAM! #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:100 Spot gloss pulp variant cover by DAN MORA

Spot foil cover by MIKE DEODATO ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal

in a dazzling solo series!

Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and

talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses,

and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild

adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from

its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call

Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when

Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when

you shout "Shazam!" The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora

(Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!

GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

John Stewart backup written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

John Stewart backup art by MONTOS

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and IVAN REIS

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:100 variant cover by XERMÁNICO

5th-color variant cover by PETE WOODS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart

of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the

planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has

sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man

responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy

Adams and Xermánico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a

tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go

home again. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it.

Also featuring part one of John Stewart: War Journal from writer Phillip

Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL,

and DAN MORA

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, and DAN MORA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Coming off the spectacular success of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler,

the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite for

a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker

and the Batman. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most

frightening Joker story in a generation. Everyone is going to be shocked.

Everyone is going to be talking about it.

The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the

world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the

story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and

his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to

take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But

this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. "Down with

the Kings" starts here!

Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics)

makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White

short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The

Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding,

bat-costumed hero of urban legend…

In "The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I," from writer Christopher Cantwell

(Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez

(Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret

message—"Save me"—which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery

with ties to the Man of Steel's past.

CYBORG #1

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by TOM RANEY

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

1:50 design variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor

Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying his return to the simpler

life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was,

rather than as a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since

Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being

Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away.

An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked

engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence…and no one

knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always

comes at a steep human price!

Milestone Initiative writer Morgan Hampton (DC Power: A Celebration)

joins forces with veteran star artist Tom Raney (Green Lantern,

Uncanny X-Men) to give Cyborg the Dawn of DC epic he deserves!

SPIRIT WORLD #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by TRUNG LE NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by HAINING 海凝

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ZU ORZU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

From the pages of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, a new Chinese hero

emerges who's able to travel to and from the Spirit World, the realm

of the dead, and that of the living. Their name is Xanthe, and their

superpower is being able to burn items folded from joss paper and

immediately turn them into real objects, based on the East Asian

practice of burning joss paper at graveyards in order to send resources

to ancestors in the Spirit World…except Xanthe can retrieve those

items in the world of the living! Their weapon of choice is a large

broadsword (because who doesn't love a big sword when you can

choose to use a big sword?!).

Xanthe is a master of the dark arts who's here to give Constantine a

run for his money…literally. When Constantine shows up saying

Xanthe scammed him into buying something, he finds them and

Batgirl Cass Cain fighting an abnormal influx of jiangshi (Chinese

hopping vampires) and joins in to help. But when a portal opens up

that drags Batgirl into the Spirit World, it's up to Xanthe and

Constantine to travel to the land of the spirits to rescue her! Who

knows what other spirits we'll find in the Spirit World—like that

skateboarding boy wearing hanfu with some headphones and a

gaping hole in his chest?!

THE VIGIL #1

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by MUKESH SINGH

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

1:50 variant cover by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by POP MHAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

/…/

/Who Are The Vigil?

The shipping vessel Eastwind was taken captive by pirates off the coast of

Thailand. 24 hours after the crew had been taken hostage, before communications

had been established or any demands made, the crew reported an

intervention by a group of unknown individuals. Amid other bizarre claims

by the crew, are reports of an individual who changed his appearance at will

and a woman who seemingly dodged bullets. Once the pirates were taken

out, no attempts were made at rescuing the crew.

There have long been rumors rogue metahumans targeting weaponized

illegal technology. With some hinting that they call themselves The Vigil.

What were they after? Why did they intervene? Are there metas among us?

Stay tuned for more/

/…/

/you are being watched./

CITY BOY #1

Written by GREG PAK

Art by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규 with SUNNY GHO

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHOI

1:50 variant cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

First seen in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special and Lazarus Planet: Legends

Reborn, there's a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that's the

best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim,

is just trying to make a living by using his powers of being able to speak to

cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, and it's only just enough to get

by. And those abilities mean he hears everything everywhere all the time,

including each city's histories and the truths behind them. (It's very loud in

his head and something he has to live with.) As his powers get stronger, the

cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel

alongside him on his adventures. Of course, Gotham is a rat avatar made of

city scraps, but what about Metropolis, Blüdhaven, Amnesty Bay, or even

Themyscira? And not all cities are so kind…

BATMAN #135/#900

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE HAWTHORNE,

and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Connecting variant covers by JOE QUESADA

Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO,

STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, KAEL NGU, and NEAL ADAMS

1:25 variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:100 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Special foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($9.99 US)

$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known

hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that

Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be

able to do it alone.

The conclusion to the bestselling "The Bat-Man of Gotham" is so

big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue

featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild

collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for

Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

POWER GIRL SPECIAL #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art and cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and AMANDA CONNER

1:25 cover by TULA LOTAY

1:50 cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/30/23

Power Girl takes center stage!

With new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike

any she's experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the

events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics!

With Omen's guidance, Power Girl now strives to battle the demons—

literal and figurative—lurking within the minds of some of the greatest

superheroes in the DC Universe! But the nefarious Johnny Sorrow has been

searching for a connection to Earth-0, and the superheroines' work may

unwittingly give him the means to make their world his personal stage!

Can Power Girl and her estranged Super-Family bring down the curtain

on Sorrow's evil plans? And at what cost?

GREEN ARROW #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Green Arrow is alive…but where the hell is he?! That's what Roy Harper and Black

Canary want to know, and their search takes them into the bowels of Belle Reve.

But they'd better hurry—the stranded Oliver Queen and another lost member

of the Green Arrow family are both being hunted by a brand-new villain called…

Troublemaker.

NIGHTWING #104

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Backup written by C.S. PACAT

Backup art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 foil variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Nightwing and the Titans realize the only way to save Olivia is to…go to hell!

Seeing how ineffective his punching was when he last confronted Neron's demons,

Nightwing is temporarily powered up by magic in order to make it through the

depths of hell alive…literally.

Then, in the backup: Nightwing and Jon Kent find an important clue as to who's

behind the circus murders, and that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…

SUPERMAN #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, RAMONA FRADON and

SANDRA HOPE, and NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Introducing the Kryptonite Klaw!

Superman is vulnerable to Kryptonite, but what happens when

other dangerous superhumans are exposed to it? If Superman

wants to stop Metropolis's newest enemies, he must uncover

Lex Luthor's secret past!

ACTION COMICS #1055

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS,

and DORADO QUICK

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:50 foil variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Superman's true enemy has been revealed: the Cyborg Superman,

Hank Henshaw! Everything the Super-Family has built stands on a

knife's edge, and Superman and Metallo become the unlikeliest of

allies as they hunt for Metallo's missing sister. Can they prevent the

inevitable devolution of Metallo's mind and body long enough to

save his sister from Henshaw's monstrous plans?

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN:

JON KENT #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ZU ORZU and AFUA RICHARDSON

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Jon Kent arrives on an Earth he's never seen…the world of Injustice! While a Kal-El

rules this world in seeming peace, why does everyone Jon meets fear the S symbol

on his chest? And why is Batman public enemy number one? Jon has to pick a side,

and the consequences make either choice a dangerous one!

SUPERBOY:

THE MAN OF TOMORROW #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by JASON HOWARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Conner Kent is captured by the young space-adventuring team the Cosmoteers!

On a mission to stop Dominator X, these former experiments believe Superboy is

just another weapon created by the cloning mad scientist. It'll take all of Conner's

charm to convince them he's one of the good guys, or it's lights out for Superboy!

HARLEY QUINN #30

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by NICOLE MAINES and MINDY LEE

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:50 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Here I am in the midst of a veritable midlife extradimensional existential crisis

of epic proportions, and if that's not bad enough…I got a giant, bloodthirsty,

killer anthropo-whatsit rabbit man with a big ol' carrot-shaped axe to grind

after me. Good thing I got my hyena spiritual advisors, Bud and Lou, to guide me

on this fiendish foray into a frenzy of ferocious furballs. Plus: the introduction of

my very own cosmic workout gear that is in no way an infringement on the Flash's

intellectual property.

Also, in this month's In-Continuity Dreams of Harley Quinn, we've cooked up a

real doozy for ya! It's got swords, armor, fair maidens, and more side quests than

you can shake your tuchus at!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #3

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

The Green Lanterns are in hot pursuit of the World's Strangest Superheroes!

When a brand-new metahuman unwittingly becomes a galactic fugitive, Robotman and

Negative Man embark on a cross-country road trip to save him! Cliff Steele may be the

best driver in the DCU, but can he outrun its best GLs, Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner?!

Find out in the story we had to call "The Fast and the Nebulous"!

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #4

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by MARCUS WILLIAMS

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY and MARCELO MAIOLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

When someone close to Virgil gets abducted, his path ends up crossing

that of the bloodthirsty Ebon—who's just proven his mettle against the

fearsome Blood Syndicate! With light and darkness on a collision course,

who will come out on top? Static faces his greatest foe yet!

NEW TALENT SHOWCASE: THE MILESTONE INITIATIVE #1

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by DENYS COWAN and others

$3.99 US | 112 pages | One-Shot | Prestige

ON SALE 5/30/23

In May of 2022, 12 writers and 12 artists came to DC headquarters to

hone their skills with some of the best comics creators in the business,

and one year later, we're showing the results of the cohort's hard work!

This special showcases all 12 stories created out of the Ally-sponsored

Milestone Initiative…If you don't grab a copy, you'll be missing some of

the first published work of the stars of the future!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #1

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 cover by DAN MORA

1:50 B&W cover by SEAN MURPHY

1:100 foil cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

Youth in revolt!

Spinning out of the runaway hit Batman: Beyond the White Knight comes

an unforgettable coming-of-age super-villain tale starring the children of

Harley Quinn and The Joker!

When the rebellious twins run away in a stolen Batmobile, only Joker Jack

Napier's quickly fading hologram has any hope of getting them home safely

and keeping them out of the family business. But a life of crime isn't the only

temptation young Bryce and Jackie are facing: the kids uncover a dark secret

that could bring their dad back to life for good! With a wild array of Batman's

former enemies and allies on their tails, will the kids succeed in reviving the

Dark Knight's greatest foe? Find out as Jackie and Bryce take center stage in

the White Knight Universe!

Sean Murphy reunites with co-writers Katana Collins (Batman: White Knight

Presents: Harley Quinn) and Clay McCormack (Batman: White Knight Presents:

Red Hood) to bring fans the latest chapter of the White Knight story with the

help of rising-star artist Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Superman vs. Lobo).

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #1

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

Foil-embossed variant cover by ERIC BATTLE ($9.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to

try and do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone,

including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting

up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest thing to ever

walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been

denied his whole life. That is, until the dog is kidnapped right out from

under him by a super-villain who has some very un-super-heroic plans for

Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an infamously unstable

super-powered criminal steal the world's most valuable—and dangerous—

DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends

on how nicely they ask…

Breakout writer Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton)

and art legend Steve Pugh (Preacher Special: Saint of Killers, Harley Quinn:

Breaking Glass) deliver a brutal and hilarious take on DC's biggest P.O.S. that

will bust guts, break bones, and melt hearts!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #1

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by JESUS HERVAS

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:50 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:100 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/30/23

Before the Suicide Squad kills your favorite heroes in the upcoming

video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, join us for this thrilling

prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum!

Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum,

and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most

secure asylum Gotham has ever known.

But when the cell doors open and the inmates are left in a free-for-all

deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the

strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates of the asylum to serve her

on Task Force X.

Things are gonna get messy in this prequel to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad:

Kill the Justice League!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by JOELLE JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

The Corinthian and Dream have a deal: the toothy-eyed nightmare

can continue walking the waking world in search of answers about

the Smiling Man, but he's bound to the will of Madison Flynn—who

refuses to let him hurt or kill anyone she finds undeserving. But as

the Corinthian finds himself drawn into the labyrinthian demon club

the King of Pain, he's about to get a taste of just how tight his leash

really is…

BATMAN & THE JOKER:

THE DEADLY DUO #7

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman & Joker variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

Joker & Batman variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

Variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

Variant cover by JOCK

1:25 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Batman and the Joker have fought across streets, rooftops, railways

and caverns, against horrors beyond of their wildest nightmares.

Deep underground, witnesses to an undead wedding from Hell, they

finally go up against their bitterest enemies: each other! Can the Dark

Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime save Commissioner Gordon and

Harley Quinn, or will the flames of their reignited rivalry consume

all? Find out, detail by bloody detail, in the epic conclusion to Marc

Silvestri's dark and brutal Gotham opus. This oversized finale clocks in

at 31 beautiful and horrifying story pages.

THE SANDMAN: MORPHEUS HELM MASTERPIECE EDITION

$500.00 US | 2,872 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-351-8

Direct Market Edition ISBN: 978-1-77952-420-1

ON SALE 11/14/23

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman's comics masterpiece,

The Sandman, is regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels

of all time. It has won numerous literary awards, been adapted into

an Audible audio drama, and most recently premiered as a highly

acclaimed Netflix live-action show. This highly imaginative and

thought-provoking series has endeared itself to fantasy and comics

fans worldwide.

Now you can own a piece of the Dreaming in the waking world

with this Masterpiece Edition book set, comprising six exclusive

leather-bound, foil-embossed hardcovers and a custom sculpted

book stand resembling Morpheus's helm.

These six volumes collect stories from the entire Sandman saga—

including The Sandman #1-75, the comics and prose editions of The

Sandman: The Dream Hunters, The Sandman: Endless Nights, and

The Sandman: Overture. They are designed to fit perfectly in the

intricately carved book stand that features a highly detailed bone

snout and riveted exterior. Also included is a set of art prints from

legendary illustrator Michael Wm. Kaluta and an original piece of

epistolary fiction from the world of The Sandman–written by Neil

Gaiman himself, and exclusive to this set!

The Masterpiece Edition book set and stand is the perfect way to

display these treasured DC volumes and is the ultimate gift for

fans of The Sandman.

EXPERIENCE THE SANDMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE

WITH THIS HIGHLY COLLECTIBLE BOX SET!

17+

-Helm measures: 15" x 10.9" x 9.3"

-Bone nose length: 7.14"

-Actual product may vary from image

*Helm is for display purposes only.

Some assembly required.

Also available in a direct-market

exclusive edition with a

custom color helm!

THE HUMAN TARGET VOLUME TWO

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-021-0

ON SALE 7/18/23

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a

man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins

to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case

protecting Lex Luthor, when things go sideways.

An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable

and trying to solve his own murder, and he has twelve days to discover just

who poisoned him. After discovering clues, the death of a Green Lantern,

and a torrid romance with Tora Olafsdotter (a.k.a. Ice), DC's top bodyguard

may meet his match when Beatriz da Costa (otherwise known as Fire) steps

into his life. Only time will tell what secrets this flaming femme fatale might

hold and just how badly the Human Target might get burned.

The Human Target is a hard-boiled, gritty story in the vein of classic

detective noirs, told by bestselling and critically acclaimed creators Tom

King and Greg Smallwood! Collects The Human Target #7-12.

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$29.99 US | 152 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-723-4

ON SALE 8/1/23

The Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island

lost in endless floodwater. The parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot have

united their powers to summon an avatar—a horrific, humanity-killing monster who

could only be stopped by Alec Holland. Shame he's been dead for decades…Collects the

complete miniseries Swamp Thing: Green Hell #1-3.

SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER!

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by ALEX MALEEV

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-019-7

ON SALE 7/11/23

When Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, The Joker, she enlists

former Robin—and former Joker murder victim—Jason Todd to track him down and end

his mad reign of terror. But The Joker has plans of his own…including taking full, murderous

control of the Squad itself, and forcing Jason to confront a horrific truth about

his own resurrection! Collects the complete miniseries Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1-3.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$29.99 US | 248 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-859-0

ON SALE 7/4/23

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War,

father and son will do battle in one of the most Earth-shattering tales ever told!

Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has

at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination

over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged all magic—anyone who dares use it is

overcome by a demonic evil that boosts their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable,

and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted

by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against

one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the

next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his

triumphant return to DC!

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

$24.99 US | 152 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-022-7

ON SALE 7/25/23

A mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid,

yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman and his

Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its

origins. But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city.

Take a trip to Gotham in the mid-1800s and meet the city's first masked vigilante—the

mysterious hero known only as the Runaway—as they, too, find themselves mired in

the mystery of this infection!

This thrilling and horrific tale, split between modern-day Gotham and the Gotham of

1847 and revealing a Court of Owls plot that runs across centuries, leads directly into

the video game Gotham Knights!

INCLUDES SIX DIGITAL CODES FOR

EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME ITEMS!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT

OM

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$39.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-850-7

ON SALE 7/25/23

How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and

crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin?

On Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight, he has many hard lessons

to learn before his education is complete. His adventure begins in the City of Lights,

Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and come into contact with

a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite. Will this "first test" for the

young Batman prove deadly?

Collects Batman: The Knight #1-10.

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-836-1

ON SALE 8/1/23

Punchline is out of jail and back on the streets of Gotham City. And she's not coming

back for some of what Gotham has to offer—she's coming back for all of it. She wants

to be the queen of crime, and with the help of her Royal Flush Gang, no one will

stand in her way. But Punchline created a lot of angry enemies in Gotham before

she was incarcerated, and they all want payback. Presenting a story that will

redefine the criminal landscape of Gotham City from the bestselling creative

team of Tini Howard (Catwoman, Knights of X), Blake Howard (Batman: Urban Legends),

Gleb Melnikov (Robin, Wonder Woman), and Max Raynor (Detective Comics).

Collects Punchline: The Gotham Game #1-6.

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: MR. FREEZE

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and cover by MATTEO SCALERA

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-008-1

ON SALE 7/18/23

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin,

Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A

winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment

suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes

with Mr. Freeze—all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora—but Batman

warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided

his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this

winter… he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative

team of bestselling writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and

Matteo Scalera (White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, Black Science) brings you Mr.

Freeze's most frigid story yet.

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: CATWOMAN

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art and cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-033-3

ON SALE 7/18/23

Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever

seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years

and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out

an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it

sends her into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back.

Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known

as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever. The all-star creative team of

G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and Jamie Mckelvie (The Wicked & The

Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: BANE

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-035-7

ON SALE 8/1/23

A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!

Bane broke the Bat—he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the

Dark Knight—but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane

is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone

dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source

of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's

coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined

his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane's life, expanding on the hopes,

dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC's most legendary villains, brought

to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite

Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: RA'S AL GHUL

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-061-6

ON SALE 8/15/23

WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?!

For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of

humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle

has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance

to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold

war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from

the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing

the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve.

Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor

(Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics,

Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most

epic to date.

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: CLAYFACE

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-047-0

ON SALE 8/1/23

All Basil Karlo ever wanted to be was an actor…no…one of the greatest actors

there's ever been. However, his life went off course when he became the

shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. After years of doing battle with

Batman in Gotham City and distancing himself from his dream, Clayface goes

out west to Los Angeles. Creating a new identity, he pursues his dream of

acting only to find that Gotham City isn't the only place with an overwhelming

sense of dread to it, and that he might not have what it takes to make it in

the City of Angels. So he'll reshape the city to fit his needs in a deadly pursuit

of stardom. From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson

Lanzing (Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and

Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond), this is an epic tragedy not to be missed!

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY BOX SET

$159.99 US | 800 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-404-1

ON SALE 8/15/23

The Riddler. Two-Face. The Penguin. Mr. Freeze. Catwoman. Bane. Clayface. Ra's al Ghul.

Each villain has their reasons for opposing the Caped Crusader. But were they victims

of circumstance who were pushed over the edge, or were they always drawn to

darkness? This complete box set contains all eight Batman – One Bad Day hardcovers

plus a special edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland

featuring the original colors by John Higgins.

YOUNG ALFRED: PAIN IN THE BUTLER

Written by MICHAEL NORTHROP

Art and cover by SAM LOTFI

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-971-0

ON SALE 8/1/23

When Alfred attends Gotham Servants School, he is a clumsy and nervous

boy going to fulfill his father's last wish—he will become…a butler. But

when he suspects that his new school may be involved in a criminal plot,

Alfred must look within himself to see if he has what it takes to be not only

a butler, but a hero.

From New York Times bestselling writer Michael Northrop (TombQuest,

Dear Justice League), with striking visuals from artist Sam Lotfi (Mosely),

comes the story of a scrappy kid who becomes a legend.

TEEN TITANS:

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and covers by GABRIEL PICOLO

ON SALE 8/1/23

Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, New York Times bestselling creators of the Teen Titans

graphic novel series, lead the teen team on the action-adventure of a lifetime.

DC Comics is proud to present new editions of the series featuring connecting covers—when lined up in publication

order, Picolo's art will form a single image! If you haven't jumped on board, here's your chance to start collecting.

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN

A young girl with supernatural

powers loses her mother and

discovers some disturbing truths.

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-353-2

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY

A teen boy discovers that

the experimental serum

that saved his life left him

with some unusual abilities!

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-354-9

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN

Raven and Gar are both in

Nashville to learn more about

their powers, but once they

meet up, they're fated for

something better.

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-355-6

TEEN TITANS: ROBIN

On the run from Slade and H.I.V.E.,

our teens turn to family for help!

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-357-0

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 3: COUNTDOWN TO CRISIS

Written by GERRY CONWAY, GEORGE PÉREZ, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Art by DICK DILLIN, GEORGE PÉREZ, RICH BUCKLER, DON HECK, and others

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

$39.99 US | 472 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-176-7

ON SALE 6/27/23

The Justice League of America and their predecessors, the Justice Society of America,

return for another collection of Bronze Age team-up stories that will set the stage

for the greatest Crisis event to strike the DC Universe! This final softcover edition of

the Crisis on Multiple Earths series collects Justice League of America #171-172,

#183-185, #195-197, #207-209, #219-220, #231-232; All-Star Squadron #14-15; and

DC Comics Presents Annual #1.

SUPERMAN: CAMELOT FALLS: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art and cover by CARLOS PACHECO and JESÚS MERINO

$39.99 US | 256 pages | 7 1/6" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-409-6

ON SALE 6/13/23

Kurt Busiek (Astro City), Carlos Pacheco (Superman/Batman), and Jesús Merino's

(Action Comics) legendary Superman run returns to print in deluxe format. All

seems well in Superman's world: he's happily married, Intergang is on the run,

and Metropolis stands as a shining example of a modern-day Camelot. But not

even the Man of Steel may be powerful enough to avert disaster when an ancient

sorcerer prophesizes that Camelot will fall! This volume collects Superman #654-658,

#662-664, #667, and Superman Annual #13 and features a brand-new introduction

from Busiek!

DCEASED BOX SET

$100.00 US | 760 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-280-1

ON SALE 10/17/23

When Darkseid's plan to use Cyborg to spread the Anti-Life Equation goes

horribly awry, it results in the creation of a modified virus that is capable

of spreading through technology. Those afflicted by the plague are not

only robbed of their free will but are left with an insatiable desire to attack

every living creature!

With the fate of all of humanity now at risk, the lines between heroes

and villains no longer exist. There are only survivors and the infected.

This five-book set features softcover editions of DCeased, DCeased:

Unkillables, DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Hope at World's End, and DCeased:

War of the Undead Gods.

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES OMNIBUS

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and RYAN FERRIER

Art by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II and KEVIN EASTMAN

Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN

$100.00 US | 576 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-340-3

ON SALE 7/11/23

New York City's Heroes in a Half Shell and Gotham's Caped Crusader join forces

against their greatest enemies—Krang, the Shredder, The Joker, and more—

in a trio of tales that mash up the dimensions of the Turtles and Batman…

putting all of reality in jeopardy! This massive omnibus collects Batman/Teenage

Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1-6, and

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1-6, plus hundreds of pages of

behind-the-scenes material from artist Freddie E. Williams II and a brand-new

introduction by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman!

BATGIRLS #18

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG 水晶孔

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

The Saints are back—well, one of them is, and he's out for revenge on the Batgirls by putting

Mr. D, Alysia Yeoh, and all their other friends in danger. Turns out they have history from long

before the Saints, and no one holds a grudge longer than a man scorned. Is it enough to run the

Batgirls out of town?

BATMAN #181 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER and GARDNER FOX

Art by SHELDON MOLDOFF, CARMINE INFANTINO, and others

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and MURPHY ANDERSON

Special foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and

MURPHY ANDERSON ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 5/2/23

REPRINTING THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF POISON IVY!

In this historic issue, Batman and Robin encounter the irresistible Poison Ivy, who

is out to prove that she should be public enemy number one! To accomplish this

feat, she enacts a plan to turn the underworld's other female villains against each

other and attempts to seduce the Batman to her side. Will the Caped Crusader be

entranced by her charms? Find out in this facsimile edition featuring all the original

stories and ads from the 1960s.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #8

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ISAAC GOODHART

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

What's Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all

over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman's global

monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the

launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England

gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker!

Everyone gets a Joker!

BATMAN:

THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE

SEASON THREE #5

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by DANNY EARLS

Villain variant by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

The battle for Straightman's mind concludes as Batman clashes with the Joker and

the Suicide Squad! Can the Dark Knight free Straightman from the clutches of the

Joker or will he be lost forever to the Clown Prince of Crime?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #15

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DANIEL SAMPERE and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON and LAURA MARTIN

1:50 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

The rise of Ultra-Morpho!

Years ago, Professor Anthony Ivo built Amazo, a killer android who could duplicate

the powers of the Justice League. But now an even deadlier android stalks the DC

Universe: Ultra-Morpho! Able to transform into any element, including Kryptonite,

Ultra-Morpho can kill Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho in one fell swoop!

But who created him? Who does he work for? And what has he done to Will Magnus,

inventor of the Metal Men?!

BLACK ADAM #11

Written by PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by JOHN GIANG

Variant cover by EDDY BARROWS, EBER FERREIRA, and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LÓPEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

"Everybody Hates Theo." Black Adam's actions turn everyone against him,

including his own people and even Bolt, as the entire Middle East is brought to

the brink of war and the Akkadian New Gods usher in a new kingdom on Earth…

whether we like it or not.

CATWOMAN #55

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Fresh out of lockup, Selina Kyle is ready to make new moves. She won't be working alone,

as more and more Gotham criminals are drawn to her philosophy, but she's not the only

Cat on the streets. Eiko Hasigawa's got a Catsuit of her own, and their plans to change

Gotham forever won't work if they can't get along. Did someone say catfight?

DANGER STREET #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 12 | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

The unforgettable maxiseries takes some startling twists and turns! To survive the

Manhunter's deadly mission, must the Green Team become a solo venture? Only the

Commodore knows for sure! Meanwhile, the Outsiders reveal their plans and, in the

aftermath of Orion's failure, Highfather and Darkseid make a pact to assure their

worlds' survival!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #11

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

The Trinity have united under a banner of hope as they go to war against the White Martian

threat in this penultimate chapter! But how deep has the betrayal fractured the tentative

alliance? Can bitter differences be set aside to save the planet?

DC/RWBY #4

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

The Grimm incursion has made its way to Metropolis and Team RWBY faces off against

Lex Luthor! But why is Lex at the center of the Remnant's breach into the DCU?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1072

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Batman arrives at the new Orgham grounds (which used to be the ruins of Arkham

Asylum) to investigate what the Orghams have been hiding directly underneath the land

that ties Gotham to the family centuries back…including the existence of Batman.

Then, in the backup, Gordon investigates the reason Sorrow can't be near Batman…

and they find out the difficult way.

FABLES #160

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

A storm rages outside the Last Story Home. A long-overdue battle plays out in the

wind and rain…Bigby Wolf and Peter Pan have finally come face-to-face. But while

these two deliver their deadly blows, an even greater threat has found its way into

the Wolf cabin, putting Snow and her children at risk!

LOONEY TUNES #272

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/9/23

The Galactic Protectorate has developed a time machine and is sending Duck Dodgers

into the future to obtain the elusive and supercritical Element 199. But when

Dodgers accidentally activates the machine in reverse, hurtling backward through

time, will he be able to escape the past versions of himself while finding his way

back (er…forward) to the 24½th century?

MAD MAGAZINE #32

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH PAINT BRUSH

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 6/13/23

Et tu, MAD? America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer

everything pop culture! MAD #32 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and

TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD pop culture parodies and favorites like "Spy vs. Spy",

"MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg, and much

more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #32 will surely cure what ails you with a

shot of humor in the jugular vein.

ICON VS. HARDWARE #4

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN and YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:25 variant cover by SEAN DAMIEN HILL

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

Hardware fooled around…and now he's found out! From outside the walls of the known

universe comes a terrifying, seemingly unbeatable, and deeply unexpected enemy…

Brainiac?! The events of this issue will alter the course of the Multiverse forever!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new

team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a

group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay

Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this

tie-in to The Dawn of DC!

POISON IVY #12

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 foil variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Ivy and Janet's celebrity wellness excursion comes to a horrifically tantalizing close

as Pamela Isley faces the unintended fruits of her murderous road trip. Will she make

it back home to Harley in one piece or is Ivy going to be added to Gløp's body count?

SUPERMAN: LOST #3

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

With the assistance of advanced technology from an unnamed planet, Superman

begins his voyage home—only to discover that, even at fantastic rates of speed,

Earth could still be several lifetimes away. However, hope arrives in the form of a

familiar species allowing Superman to hitch a ride with them, but they encounter

a grave threat to their existence on a mysterious planet along the way.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/9/23

Batman's facing his most fearsome foe: the ancient Bat Spirit! If this supernatural

menace has his way, all other bats will be vanquished, leaving him to rule the world.

Sounds like a job for Mystery Inc.! So why is Batman working with a new teen team?

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #3

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

Harley Quinn…and that OTHER Harley Quinn, well, they got a problem. Somehow, someway,

one of these Harley Quinns rode off in baby Kal-El's lil' rocket ship before he could leave

Krypton way back whenever that was. She also, just MAYBE, distracted Barry Allen before

that lightning bolt could hit, and don't get me started about all the other heroes. So now the

whoooole DC Universe is all screwed up and these two HQs gotta figure out a way to put baby

Supes back in the rocket before Krypton goes boom, Barry back in front of that lightning bolt,

and stop that other Harley before…well, you get the picture. It's going to be bananas.

THE FLASH #798

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER

Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite

red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few

surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family!

THE FLASH #799

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MIKE SPICER

Variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

Uncovering the truth about what happened to their third child, Wally and team

must infiltrate the dangerous compound known as the Nest in hopes of saving

their newborn, while battling the formidable Granny Goodness!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #8

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

After getting hit by a train, the Joker awakens in the Gotham sewers, being cared for

by…Solomon Grundy?! While his mind and body are recovering, the Clown Prince of

Crime and his new sidekick learn they're not the only monsters currently calling the

sewers home! And the second Joker has set a course to find and destroy his alter ego…

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #6

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by JILL THOMPSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Thessaly the witch presents Edwin and Charles with an impossible choice in

this series' thrilling conclusion—what would two dead boys be willing to sacrifice

to save themselves from the terrifying unknown, and the very order of magic as

they understand it?

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #9

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/23/23

Batwoman's got blood on her hands as a familiar enemy rears their head and creates

a rift between her and Robin. Do we really know what we're capable of?

WILDC.A.T.S #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/9/23

With his teammates thinking he's dead, Grifter fights for his life in a future

conquered by…the HALO Corporation?! It's Grifter vs. the Void for the fate

of an enslaved humanity!

WONDER WOMAN #799

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by TERRY DODSON, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, and more!

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

1:25 variant cover by CRIS DELARA

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

A landmark two-part celebration of Wonder Woman's adventures begins, as

an all-star lineup of creators asks, "Whatever happened to the Warrior of Truth?"

After the events of Revenge of the Gods, Diana enters the caves of Themyscira's

Healing Island for a much-needed respite, but she emerges someplace unexpected…

the fantastical dreams of her greatest allies and enemies! The startling visions

lead directly to next month's Wonder Woman #800 and new twists in the saga

of the Amazing Amazon!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #2

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVEN NARCISSE

Art by JESÚS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by TOM RANEY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 ½" x 10 7/8" | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/16/23

The island nation of Gamorra is eager for American investment—and even more eager

for American metahuman weapons. Amanda Waller has just what they want: the

Cybernary system. But the blood that her mercenaries spilled to get it has put her

directly in Jackson King's sights—so now he's in the sights of the deadly Deathstroke!

ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 2

(2023 EDITION)

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$150.00 US | 544 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-317-4

ON SALE 10/10/23

Offered again! Warren Ellis and Darick Robertson's masterwork of gonzo science fiction and

political soothsaying is available again in this majestic Absolute edition. This second of three

volumes collects issues #19-39 of the original series along with the one-shot special Filth of

the City and features an introduction from Robertson and other extras.

BATMAN ARKHAM: CATWOMAN

Written by MINDY NEWELL, ED BRUBAKER, and others

Art by JOE BROZOWSKI, JIM BALENT, and others

Cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-177-4

ON SALE 7/18/23

Selina Kyle is a dangerous criminal whose claws aren't to be crossed, but she's also

Gotham City's Robin Hood, using her unlawful talents to help those in need. This

rich contradiction has made Catwoman one of the most complex and compelling

antiheroes in comics, and one of the most enduring villains in the Dark Knight's

rogues gallery. This volume collects Selina Kyle's greatest tales from Batman #1, #355;

Catwoman (1989) #1-4; Catwoman (1993) #54; Catwoman (2002) #25; Catwoman Secret

Files and Origins #1; and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #70-71.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: THE COURT OF OWLS

(2023 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

$125.00 US | 360 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-331-0

ON SALE 11/7/23

Offered again! A brutal assassin is sinking his razor-sharp talons into Gotham City's best and

brightest, as well as its most dangerous and deadly. If the dark legends are true, his masters

are more powerful predators than the Batman could ever imagine—and their nests are everywhere.

From the superstar team of writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire) and artist Greg

Capullo (Batman/Spawn), Batman: The Court of Owls is a soaring saga of mystery and terror

that kicked off one of the decade's most successful comic book runs! This stunning Absolute

edition collects Batman #1-11 as well as character sketches, the full script and pencils to

Batman #1, and an introduction by Scott Snyder.

ABSOLUTE PREACHER VOL. 2

(2023 EDITION)

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by STEVE DILLON, STEVE PUGH, CARLOS EZQUERRA, PETER SNEJBJERG,

and RICHARD CASE

Cover by GLENN FABRY

$150.00 US | 720 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-322-8

ON SALE 11/14/23

Offered again! Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's epic chronicle of Reverend Jesse Custer,

Tulip O'Hare, and their vampire companion Cassidy continues as our trio resume

their search for the Almighty while trying to stay ahead of a vengeful Arseface,

Herr Starr, and the Saint of Killers.

This second of three deluxe slipcase volumes collects issues #27-40 of the series

along with the specials Saint of Killers, Cassidy—Blood and Whiskey, One Man's War,

The Good Old Boys, and The Story of You-Know-Who and features an introduction by

actor Graham McTavish—the Saint of Killers from AMC's Preacher.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: FEAR STATE

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by DAN MORA and VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by DAN MORA

$19.99 US | 240 pages | Softcover| 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-018-0

ON SALE 6/27/23

Batman is seen by many as judge and executioner of the city's vilest villains. Well, it's time

for him to meet the Jury!

Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy

of the Jury's Vile serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed

vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will this plan backfire? Can a violent rage machine

packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and

his Jury? Fear State grips Gotham City! When Mayor Nakano's city hall office finds itself under

siege, the only hero who can help the embattled local official is the man Nakano pledged to rid

from Gotham: Batman. The top vigilante in the city must protect the man who's fought so hard

to put an end to masked heroes.

Includes Detective Comics #1040-1046 and Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR PART 1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO, HAINING, and others

Cover by ALAN QUAH

$19.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-034-0

ON SALE 7/4/23

The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack led by Deathstroke take shelter with

Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine

prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario

in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile, the mysterious vampire Lord

Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…

You won't want to miss this thrilling companion collection to DC vs. Vampires!

Collects DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1-3 and DC vs. Vampires – Hunters.

DC: MECH

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-858-3

ON SALE 7/11/23

JUSTICE GETS AN UPGRADE! The age of the superhero ended after World War II, when

an invasion from Darkseid and his parademons ushered in the age of the mech.

The world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors waiting for

another invasion, and it's finally here. The Earth's greatest mech pilots—Batman, The

Flash, the Green Lanterns, Wonder Woman, and the last son of a dying world named

Kal-El—must suit up and join forces. Collecting DC: Mech #1-6.

DEATHSTROKE INC. VOL. 1:

KING OF THE SUPER-VILLAINS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-037-1

ON SALE 7/4/23

After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When

he's enlisted to work with an age-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. that wants

to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new

team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the

DCU. Including a new partner…Black Canary!

Collects Deathstroke Inc. #1-7 and Batman: Urban Legends #6.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS BY PETER J. TOMASI AND PATRICK GLEASON OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by PETER J. TOMASI, GEOFF JOHNS, and others

Art by PATRICK GLEASON and others

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

$150.00 US | 1,240 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-291-7

ON SALE 8/1/23

One of the greatest creative duos in modern comics—Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason—

returns for another collection that covers their entire collective Green Lantern Corps run…

and more! This first volume reprints Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1-5; Green Lantern Corps

#1-3, #7-38; Green Lantern #21-25; Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1; and stories

from Showcase '95 #7-8, Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps #1-3, and Untold Tales

of Blackest Night #1.

I AM BATMAN VOL. 1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by OLIVIER COIPEL and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-779521-020-3

ON SALE 7/11/23

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice, and

Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Batsuit, Jace hits the streets

to inspire and protect as he seeks out the voice of misinformation and violence—

the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance a plan

to foment armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a

city?! Collects I Am Batman #0-5.

SWORD OF AZRAEL

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-036-4

ON SALE 7/4/23

The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever

again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. But when a young woman who

claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives, he

won't have a choice but to don the violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her. From

the critically acclaimed creative team of Dan Watters (Arkham City: The Order of the World,

Lucifer) and Nikola Cižmešija (Batman: Urban Legends, Future State: Gotham), this story will

redefine one of the Batman world's most iconic and fierce characters. This volume collects

Sword of Azrael: Dark Knight of the Soul #1 and Sword of Azrael #1-6.

TEEN TITANS GO! BOX SET 2: THE HUNGRY GAMES

$29.99 US | 384 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-180-4

ON SALE 10/17/23

The high jinks are higher and the pizza crust is crustier as our fun-loving teen heroes

return for another collection of rib-tickling tales. Come along for the ride as the

Titans engage in epic prank wars, try out some temporary living accommodations,

take on villainous punk rockers, try to kick their coffee habits, and…well, you'll just

have to find out for yourself!

From writers Sholly Fisch (The All-New Batman: The Brave and the Bold) and Ivan Cohen

(The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and artists Derek Fridolfs (Batman: Li'l Gotham),

Marcelo Di Chiara (Batman – Knightwatch), Sandy Jarrell (Batman '66), and more, this

second collector's edition box set contains Teen Titans Go! Vol. 4: Smells Like Teen

Titans Spirit, Teen Titans Go! Vol. 5: Falling Stars, and Teen Titans Go!: Weirder Things!

THE FLASH VOL. 18: THE SEARCH FOR BARRY ALLEN

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$24.99 US | 248 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-017-3

ON SALE 6/27/23

The next collection of Jeremy Adams's acclaimed Flash run is here! In this volume, Wally West

clashes with Mirror Master at the Flash Museum, investigates mysterious activity at Iron

Heights Prison, and joins the Flash Family in a quest across the Multiverse to rescue Barry Allen

from Pariah's clutches in a story that directly ties into Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths! Also, Wally

competes for an intergalactic wrestling tag-team championship with a rowdy alien visitor to

Central City. Collects The Flash #780-789.

THE UNWRITTEN COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by MIKE CAREY and PETER GROSS

Art by PETER GROSS, VINCE LOCKE, and others

Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU

$59.99 US | 984 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-175-0

ON SALE 6/20/23

Boy wizard Tommy Taylor is the main character in a series of fantasy novels by author

Wilson Taylor that have become a cultural phenomenon. However, as a result of

Tommy's success, the real Tom Taylor—the son Wilson long abandoned—is worshiped

worldwide as a literary legend made flesh. As Tom's life begins to take on eerie and

deadly parallels with Tommy's, he's drawn into a strange literary underworld where

the power of storytelling is as strong as any spell. This first book in a series of two

compendiums collects The Unwritten #1-30 plus the original graphic novel

The Unwritten: Tommy Taylor and the Ship That Sank Twice.

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

$16.99 US | 144 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-857-6

ON SALE 7/18/23

Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched

the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and

Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes

around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita!

Spinning directly out of the hit HBO Max show, this collection is a must-read for

every Young Justice fan!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESUS MERINO, JOSHUA HIXSON, KERON GRANT, DANI, VICENTE CIFUENTES,

DOMINIKE DOMO STANTON, JUNI BA, VANESA DEL REY, RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ,

CHRISTOPHER MOONEYHAM, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, SHAWN CRYSTAL, JUAN DOE

and MIKE NORTON

Cover by RYAN BROWNE

$24.99 US | 248 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-038-8

ON SALE 7/18/23

You can call the Joker a lot of things, but one thing no one would call him, regardless

of what side of the law they fall on, is dependable. Yet when it comes to solving

one of the strangest mysteries to ever hit Gotham, the the Clown Prince of Crime's

testimony is all the GCPD has as a lead. But how much of what the Joker says can you

believe? Collects The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1-7.

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #3 4v

Batman #135 10v

Batman #181 Facsimile Edition 2v

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #7 7v

Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1 5v

Poison Ivy #12 4v

Shazam! #1 6v

Static: Shadows of Dakota #4 2v

The Flash #798 4v

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 3v

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023

Batman Incorporated #8 3v

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #5 3v

Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker #1 4v

Danger Street #6 1v

Green Lantern #1 6v

Icon vs. Hardware #4 2v

Looney Tunes #272

Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #3 2v

Spirit World #1 4v

Superman: Lost #3 2v

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #8

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #2 3v

WildC.A.T.s #7 2v

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023

Batgirls #18 3v

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #15 3v

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 4v

Black Adam #11 3v

Catwoman #55 5v

Cyborg #1 4v

Fables #160 1v

Nightwing #104 4v

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #2 2v

Superman #4 6v

The Flash #799 4v

The Vigil #1 4v

Titans #1 7v

Waller vs. Wildstorm #2 2v

Wonder Woman #799 4v

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023

Action Comics #1055 5v

City Boy #1 4v

Dark Knights of Steel #11 2v

DC/RWBY #4 1v

Detective Comics #1072 4v

Green Arrow #2 3v

Harley Quinn #30 3v

Justice Society of America #6 2v

The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #6 2v

Tim Drake: Robin #9 1v

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 2v

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2023

New Talent Showcase: The Milestone Initiative #1

Power Girl Special #1 4v

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 4v

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023

MAD Magazine #32

COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023

Superman: Camelot Falls: The Deluxe Edition

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023

The Unwritten Compendium One

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Fear State

Crisis on Multiple Earths Book 3: Countdown to Crisis

The Flash Vol. 18: The Search For Barry Allen

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Batman vs. Robin

DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War Part 1

Deathstroke Inc. Vol. 1: King of the Super-Villains

Sword of Azrael

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus

DC: Mech

I Am Batman Vol. 1

Suicide Squad: Get Joker!

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2023

Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman

Batman – One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze

Batman Arkham: Catwoman

The Human Target Volume Two

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox

Young Justice: Targets

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City

Batman: The Knight

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023

Batman – One Bad Day: Bane

Batman – One Bad Day: Clayface

Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol. 1

Punchline: The Gotham Game

Swamp Thing: Green Hell

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023

Batman – One Bad Day: Ra's al Ghul

Batman – One Bad Day Box Set

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2023

Absolute Transmetropolitan Vol. 2 (2023 Edition)

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023

DCeased Box Set

Teen Titans Go! Box Set 2: The Hungry Games

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2023

Absolute Batman: The Court of Owls (2023 Edition)

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Absolute Preacher Vol. 2 (2023 Edition)

The Sandman: Morpheus Helm Masterpiece Edition

The Sandman: Morpheus Helm Masterpiece Edition (Direct Market Edition)

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVELS:

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023

Teen Titans: Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy (Connecting Cover Edition)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)

Teen Titans: Robin (Connecting Cover Edition)

Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler