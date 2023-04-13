DC Comics Giving Away Green Lantern Rings Again With New #1 The new Green Lantern #1 for May will come with free rings. For every 50 copies of #1 ordered, retailers will qualify to order one free bag.

In 2009, DC Comics lucked onto a new promotion for the Blackest Night Green Lantern event. Giving away plastic Black Lantern rings with Blackest Night #1 saw sales rocket. So they decided to keep that going. For every 25 copies of Doom Patrol #4, Booster Gold #26, R.E.B.E.L.S. #10, Outsiders #24, retailers could order a bag of fifty Sinestro rings, Agent Orange rings, Indigo Tribe rings and Star Sapphire rings respectively. And for every 50 copies of Justice League of America #39, Blackest Night #5 and Adventure Comics #4 came with a bag of fifty Red Lantern rings, Green Lantern rings and Blue Lantern rings, also respectively. Every issue involved put on sizeable 5 figure sales increases.

Then in 2013, DC Comics introduced new creative teams on the Green Lantern books and the launch of the new Larfleeze comic, which saw DC bring them back, with for every 25 issues of each book ordered, retailers could buy a batch of fifty rings to give away, or sell.

Green Lantern #21 got the Green Lantern Rings, Green Lantern Corps #21 got the Blue Lantern Rings, Green Lantern Corps #22 got the White Lantern Rings, New Guardians #21 got Indigo Lantern Rings, New Guardians #22 got Yellow Lantern Rings, Larfleeze #1 got the Orange Lantern Rings. Larfleeze #2 got the Black Lantern Rings, Red Lanterns #21 got the Red Lantern Rings, Red Lanterns #22 got the Violet Lantern Rings. The rings had a matte finish rather than a glossy finish to distinguish them from the original promotional items.

And now it's back. The new Green Lantern #1 for May will come with free Green Lantern rings. For every 50 copies of #1 ordered, retailers will qualify to order one free bag of 50 rings. What will differentiate them from previous rings, I don't know. Maybe they found a couple of cases out back in Burbank and need to clear the space.

And just like the Blackest Night promotion of old, Green Lantern #1 and #2 will be fully returnable to retailers.

GREEN LANTERN #1 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Xermanico, Montos (CA) Xermanico

Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermanico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go home again. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. Also featuring part one of John Stewart: War Journal from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!

