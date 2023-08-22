Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dark knights, Dark Knights of Steel, Tom Taylor

DC Comics Is All Set To Publish A Dark Knights Sequel (Spoilers)

Today sees the last issue of Tom Taylor & Yasmine Putri's Dark Knights Of Steel. But is this all that is for these knights in shining capes?

Today sees the final issue of Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri's Dark Knights Of Steel twelve-issue mini-series that has imagined the icons of the DC Comics Universe in a medieval reality of kings, knights and feudalism. And superheroism maps itself onto the chivalrous status of knightdom rather well. But is this all that will be for these knights in shining capes?

Maybe, maybe not. Dark Knights Of Steel writer Tom Taylor has already shown how he can keep things like the Injustice: Gods Among Us universe alive by having Jon Kent, the new Superman of Metropolis, make an interdimensional visit. Equally, the worlds of DCeased and DC Vs Vampires have found ways to live on beyond the initial high-concept series. And with the final page of today's Dark Knights Of Steel, the suggestion of more to come, albeit potentially with a different name.

The League Of Steel? The League Of Knights? The League Of The Round Table? All sorts of names start to suggest themselves, but I bet Tom Taylor already knows what it will be called. If DC Comics come a'calling that is. And we get a good idea just who those Dark Knights will be going forward. And Tom Taylor has set up DC Comics to publish a Dark Knights Of Steel sequel – or indeed a full franchise – if they ever feel the need.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #12 (OF 12) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

The cataclysmic conclusion to the bestselling series is here. The Three Kingdoms are united for the first time in a generation against a common threat–but can even their combined might prevail? Will a traitor in their midst turn the tide of the final battle? The shocking finale…but is this truly the end?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!