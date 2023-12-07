Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, king kong

DC Comics Issues Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

This past week saw DC Comics publish the much-delayed Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong #1 sound cover variant for $15 each.

This past week saw DC Comics publish the much-delayed Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong #1 sound cover variants for $15 each. When you open each of the variant covers, you hear either a Godzilla roar or a King Kong roar. The second comic book to do so (Rick And Morty from Oni Press was the first). Or at least you are meant to hear such a sound. Bleeding Cool has received a number of reports that they just don't work or only work once.

Well, maybe the complainants should turn the lights up. DC Comics has now issued the following instructions via their distributor, Lunar Distribution, saying "JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #1 ROAR VARIANTS ARE LIGHT-SENSITIVE: The sensor chip that activates the roar sound effect is light-sensitive. If you try to activate the roar in low lighting, it may not work. If the sound effect chip doesn't work, try it in a well-lit area before reporting the cover damaged." Looks like they may have had quite a few complaints. Especially when the cover price is $14.99, an extra ten bucks for not hearing Godzilla roar…

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #1 (OF 7) CVR F CHRISTIAN DUCE GODZILLA ROAR SOUND FX GATEFOLD VAR Allocations may occur

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #1 (OF 7) CVR G CHRISTIAN DUCE KONG ROAR SOUND FX GATEFOLD VAR Allocations may occur

(W) Brian Buccellato (A/CA) Christian Duce

HEROES AND MONSTERS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE YEAR! The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point)! Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

