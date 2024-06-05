Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, Deadpool And Wolverine, from the ashes, krakoa, taylor swift, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

Dazzler Is Taylor Swift In X-Men, Marvel Editor Reveals He's A Swiftie

Alison Blaire, Dazzler, gets teased in today's X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700, ahead of her solo series spinning out of the X-Men relaunch.

Article Summary Alison Blaire as Dazzler teased in X-Men #35, with solo series on the horizon.

Rumors suggest Taylor Swift may portray Dazzler in Deadpool And Wolverine film.

Marvel's new series by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro to reflect Swift's music career.

Editor Tom Brevoort reveals his Swiftie status, hinting at Dazzler's new musical direction.

Alison Blaire, Dazzler, gets teased in today's X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700, ahead of her solo series spinning out of the X-Men relaunch From The Ashes. And it accompanies plenty of rumours that Taylor Swift will play Dazzler in the upcoming Deadpool And Wolverine movie. Which Marvel is certainly leaning into.

This is how she has been foreshadowed in previous issues of The Rise Of The Powers Of X.

And how she looks in her new solo comic book launching in September by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro as part of her World Tour. Dazzler's that is. The mutant singer who can turn sound into light, and destined to one day be President of the United States. And Bleeding Cool continues to hear that Taylor Swift's recent career and media profile will be a major reference point for this series about a mutant who can turn sound into light, and has a global music career.

Which may be no surprise as new Group X-Men Editor Tom Brevoort is an OG Swifty, posting front-seat photos from a performance a fair few years ago now, as he says on Substack "I have no fear of the Swifties, Jason, for I have lived among them, going back to a time when it was possible to affordably get seats like this."

"No stranger to headlining, Alison Blaire enjoyed a successful solo career outside the X-Men in the 1980s with the fondly remembered and long-running Dazzler series. Now, she's back to inspire a whole new generation, spreading a message of love and acceptance one sold-out show at a time. Her tour is for everyone, but backstage, Alison is joined by a crew of fellow mutants—head of security Domino, personal guard Strong Guy, one-man roadie Multiple Man, drummer Shark-Girl, and expert publicist Wind Dancer! Anti-mutant fervor has never felt more personal, but anyone who tries to dim Dazzler's light will just have to face the music! "OUT & PROUD AS A MUTANT AND BACK ON THE ROAD! Dazzler, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun… "Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour!" Loo said. "Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she's facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she's not going down without a fight." "Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler—I absolutely had to jump at the chance!" Loureiro shared. "When I read Jason's script, I kept thinking to myself 'Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!' Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw. I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!" "Each issue of DAZZLER will also feature all-new song lyrics from Ali's notebook. "Get ready to sing along to some new, original songs off of her new album!" Loo added. "Some of them may be about her exes."

DAZZLER #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

On Sale 9.18

Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!