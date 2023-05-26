DC Comics Launches Gotham War Event Between Batman And Catwoman They were going to get married. Then we had The Joker War instead. And now we have The Gotham War between the two of them.

They were going to get married. Then we had The Joker War instead. And now we have The Gotham War between the two of them. Which side are you on? Is this DC Comics doing a Civil War for Batman? Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War will run through each character's ongoing series as well as one-shots and miniseries and will spin out of Knight Terrors: Batman #2. Gotham War is showrun by Batman writer Chip Zdarsky and Catwoman writer Tini Howard.

And it begins with Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battle Lines written by Zdarsky & Howard and drawn by Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto:, retro-solicited for the 29th of August. The story will end in October, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Scorched Earth, also from Zdarsky, Howard, Hawthorne, and Di Benedetto.

A coordinated effort in Gotham City has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham: Catwoman. A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! The special kickoff issue features a main cover by Jorge Jimenez, open-to-order variants by Joe Quesada and Kael Ngu, a 1:25 variant by Otto Schmidt, a 1:50 variant by Ngu, and a 1:100 inked version of Quesada's cover.

From there, the storyline continues in September and October's Batman #137 & 138 by Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez and Catwoman #57 & 58 by Howard and Nico Leon, as well as in a two-issue tie-in miniseries, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Red Hood, by Matthew Rosenberg and Nikola Čižmešija. Here's info on all of those entries: The second part of Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War takes place in the pages of Batman #137 written by Chip Zdarsky with art and main cover by Jorge Jimenez. Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The issue will also feature open-to-order variant covers by Joe Quesada, Gabriele Dell'otto and Rose Besch. A 1:25 variant will be available from Salvador Larroca and Quesada's cover will also be available as a 1:50 variant.

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War continues in Catwoman #57, written by Tini Howard with art by Nico Leon. While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist. Catwoman #57 is available on September 19 with a main cover by David Nakayama, open-to-order variants by Jamie McKelvie and Joshua "Sway" Swaby, a 1:25 variant by Rian Gonzales, and Sway's cover available in a 1:50 version. The Gotham War will also feature the two-issue miniseries Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood from writer Matthew Rosenberg with artist Nikola Čižmešija. The Gotham War has fractured the Bat-Family in dramatic ways—none more intensely than with Jason Todd. This stunning event will forever alter the destiny of the man who wears the Red Hood! "From the moment Tini and I started working on these titles, we realized we had a huge opportunity to build toward something that would shake up the power structure of Gotham City," said Batman writer Chip Zdarsky. "The Gotham War is just that: relationships explode, relationships are formed, and it all leads to massive changes! Being able to take these kinds of big swings together has been extremely exciting." "Comics thrive on team-ups. Whether it's a team of creators or a heroic partnership, all of my favorite stories are about two strong personalities and the space between them," said Catwoman writer Tini Howard. "On the page, we've got one of comics' greatest love stories: the world's greatest detective and the world's greatest criminal. And they both love Gotham City. But the course of true love never did run smooth." "I don't want to spoil anything, but with Selina's recent breakout from jail and Bruce's struggles with Zur-En-Arrh, things are going to get intense in Gotham," added Zdarsky. I feel like things are already usually pretty intense in Gotham. How much more tension can that city take? We'll find out when Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War kicks off on Tuesday, August 29th.

