DC Comics Makes Superman: Son Of Kal-El's Cian Tormey An Exclusive

Cian Tormey time! DC Comics appears to be playing the role of Pokemon, gotta catch them all. No sooner have they made Tom Taylor an exclusive comic book creator (which basically means he can keep his Boom and Image creator-owned comics, but no more Marvel) than they have made his artistic partner on Superman: Son Of Kal-El and exclusive DC Comics creator as well. Cian Tormey announced on Twitter;

I am very proud to say that as of this week, I am a signed, Exclusive Artist with @DCComics. A massive thank you to the editors and collaborators who have made this the best job in the world already… I guess I'm moving the studio to Metropolis

Bruno Redondo tweeted "Now you are one of us (disturbing chorus: ONE OF US) with Tormey's response"I didn't even resist. I'm like the guy in the zombie apocalypse who goes out to get bitten"

Alex Antone added "That's great news! Congratulations!" to Tormey's acclaim "Thank you Alex! And thank you for giving me my start, I'll always be immensely grateful, I really will"

Matthew Rosenberg added "Amazing! Congrats Cian. And congrats DC. Hopefully we can flood some more cities together soon", with Tormey adding "Hahaha, at the very least! Thanks Matt, I'd absolutely love to"

Christopher Cantwell stated "congratulations man!!!! Well deserved!!" and a nostalgic response "Cheers Chris, I was only looking over our Doom story the other day, been a crazy couple of years since then right?"

With an intriguing response to Zack Kaplan's "Congratulations Cian!!!" saying "Cheers Zack! Apologies I couldn't get involved in your project, otherwise I would have really enjoyed working with you man". What could have been?

The next issue of Superman: Son Of Kal-El by Tom Taylor and Cian Tormey goes to FOC tomorrow and is published in April.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #10 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Henry Bendix's plans are now clear. Gamorra's president won't stop until he has total control. He's now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes. Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix's dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed. A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022