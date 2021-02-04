DC Comics To Now Publish Infinite Frontier #1 In July 2021

DC Comics is publishing DC Infinite Frontier #0 in the first week of March 2021, an 80-page one-shot anthology setting up the post-Future State DC Omniverse storytelling in their ongoing superhero comic books going forward.

Well, Bleeding Cool can tell you, exclusively, that DC Comics will be following that up with a DC Infinite Frontier #1 out in July. What will be in it? I have no idea. Will it be more of the same? Possibly. Content that wasn't ready for Infinite Frontier #0? Maybe. Setting up other series that will be launching from DC Comics in July? Yes, that sounds more like it.

Is this where DC Comics starts to claw things back? And for those conspiracy theorists declaring that DC Comics was closing its publishing line in June 2021, it seems not.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN JURGENS & MIKEL JANIN WRAPAROUND

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Jurgens, Mikel Janin

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021.

Retail: $5.99