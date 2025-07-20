Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: justice league of america, New History of the DC Universe

DC Comics Now States That There Never Was A Justice League Of America

DC Comics now states that there never was a Justice League Of America... in The New History Of The DC Universe #2

This week, DC Comics will state that, in the history of the DC Universe, there never was a Justice League Of America. There was only the Justice League.

The team known as the Justice League of America first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #28 in 1960 published by DC Comics, conceived of by Gardner Fox as a Silver Age revival of the Golden Age Justice Society of America from the 1940s, teaming up the biggest DC Comics names from their own titles, initially Superman, Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, Green Lantern, the Martian Manhunter, and Wonder Woman.

In 1986, DC Comics created a new Justice League title and name, dropping the "of America" and later adding International, creating Justice League International. It then split into two books, Justice League Of America and Justice League Europe. In 1997, the book was relaunched under the initials JLA for the first time, returning to Justice League of America in 2006. It has facilitated between the titles ever since.

The DC New 52 rebooted DC Comics and gave us a Justice League but also a Justice League Of America simultaneously, with the Zack Snyder movie named Justice League. Recently, the series was relaunched as Justice League International. But this week's New DC Universe History tackled the period of time in the DC Universe covered by the Silver Age, and reveals that there never was a Justice League of America. It was always the Justice League from the very beginning now. And "of America" has been excised from DC Comics history. The New History Of The DC Universe #2 by Mark Waid, Brad Walker and Michael Allred is published this Wednesday from DC Comics. And it's not the only big change to Justice League history about to be established…

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2 (OF 4)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Brad Walker, Michael Allred (CA) Chris Samnee

SUPERMAN CRASH-LANDS AND BATMAN EMERGES! The DC Universe as we know it begins to take shape as a mysterious ship crash-lands in Smallville, and years later, Superman makes his debut. Meanwhile, in Gotham City, Batman emerges from the shadows to clean its crime-ridden streets, and after years of isolation from Man's World, Wonder Woman leaves the paradise of Themyscira for modern society. A new age of heroes dawns as Barry Allen recounts the formation of the Justice League through the events up to and leading to his death during the Crisis on Infinite Earths! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!