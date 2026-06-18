Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New NECA Deep-Cut Construction Donatello TMNT Figure Revealed

NECA reveals Construction Donatello, a deep-cut 7-inch action figure from the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, featuring all-new sculpting and an accessory-heavy loadout.

Article Summary NECA reveals TMNT Construction Donatello, a deep-cut 1987 cartoon figure based on “Corporate Raiders from Dimension X.”

The 7-inch TMNT Donatello action figure features an all-new sculpt, full articulation, and screen-accurate cartoon styling.

Construction Donatello packs interchangeable heads and hands, plus a tool bag, pickaxe, hammer, jackhammer, and briefcase.

NECA’s retro VHS-style packaging and obscure animated TMNT inspiration make this Donatello a standout Summer release.

NECA continues mining the deeper corners of the classic 1987 animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series with its latest reveal: Construction Worker Donatello. This new 7" scale release leans into one of the show's more offbeat disguises, pulling Donatello's undercover "worksite" look. This design comes straight from the episode "Corporate Raiders from Dimension X," and NECA has faithfully turned this disguise into a fully realized collector piece.

Rather than relying on a standard Donatello body with reused parts, NECA delivers an all-new sculpt that captures the era's exaggerated cartoon styling. Construction Donatello features full articulation, impressive coloring, and updated sculpts to please new and returning collectors. NECA did take things one step further by adding some fun construction accessories: a pickaxe, a hammer, a jackhammer, and a briefcase.

NECA was sure to give essentially everything Donnie needs for a very suspicious-looking day job. As expected from NECA's cartoon TMNT line, the figure comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box with VHS-style retro artwork and a window flap. With its deep-cut inspiration, screen-accurate sculpting, and accessory-heavy build, Construction Donatello just showcases that there are still plenty of fun, unique, and wild designs that they can still bring to life. Get ready to go undercover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles once again this Summer, so stay tuned for more pre-order info as it comes. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) – Construction Donatello

"These are the Turtles in your neighborhood. Based on the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, NECA brings you Construction Donatello as seen in the episode "Corporate Raiders from Dimension X." This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure features all-new sculpting and incredible attention to detail. Donatello is equipped with interchangeable heads and hands, tool bag, pickaxe, hammer, jackhammer, and briefcase. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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