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New LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família Set Revealed with 12,060 Pieces

A new LEGO Architecture set has been revealed as the iconic Sagrada Família landmark comes to life with 12,060 pieces

Article Summary LEGO Architecture Sagrada Familia 21065 is officially revealed, bringing Gaudí’s iconic Barcelona basilica to brick form.

The massive Sagrada Familia set includes 12,060 pieces, six spires, stained-glass details, foliage, and a display base.

This premium LEGO Sagrada Familia model measures 24 inches tall and is designed as a challenging build for fans and collectors.

LEGO has priced the Sagrada Familia set at $799.99, with the landmark Architecture release scheduled for November 1, 2026.

LEGO is stepping up its game, unveiling a brand-new, mighty LEGO Architecture set as the Sagrada Família comes to life. Originally designed in 1882, the project became the lifelong work of visionary architect Antoni Gaudí, who transformed it with nature-inspired forms into one of the more ambitious architectural undertakings in history. Despite Gaudí's death in 1926, construction of theSagrada Família continued across generations, turning the basilica into a living symbol, and now LEGO is translating that legacy into brick form with their LEGO Architecture collection like never before.

The LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família (21065) is an enormous 12,060-piece set that recreates the iconic Spanish landmark brick by brick. When fully built, this impressive model stands 24" tall, 18.5" wide, and 15" deep. The entire cathedral is packed with incredible details, from its six towering spires and surrounding foliage to its beautiful stained-glass windows. Architecture enthusiasts, history buffs, and LEGO collectors alike will definitely want to add this stunning display piece to their collections. LEGO has priced the set at a whopping $799.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can check out the full LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família set on the LEGO Store right now. The set is scheduled for release on November 1, 2026.

LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família

"Recreate an iconic Spanish landmark with the LEGO® Architecture Sagrada Família (21065) model kit. This 12,060 piece set (the largest LEGO building set to date) is a challenging and rewarding adventure for yourself or any travel lover. The build, inspired by the actual construction, begins with the Apse with Crypt, the Nativity façade – the only part Gaudí completed before his passing – and the Passion façade. It then moves on to the naves and the Western Sacristy."

"Complete the 6 towers and finish the basilica with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade. Once the last brick is in place, you can display this spectacular piece with an elegant nameplate on the base. As you create, enjoy enhanced building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating with 3D instructions while saving and tracking progress – all from the app. This premium set makes an inspiring architecture gift for you or anyone who loves travel, Spanish history and architecture. Set contains 12,060 pieces."

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