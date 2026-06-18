Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Act 4, artists edition, jose luis garcia-lopez, scott dunbier

Scott Dunbier On José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist's Edition

Scott Dunbier returns to DC Comics to curate their José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist’s Edition for 2027

Article Summary DC Comics will publish José Luis García-López’s DC Classics Artist’s Edition on March 23, 2027, curated by Scott Dunbier.

The 240-page oversized hardcover scans José Luis García-López original art at full 12" x 17" size for collectors.

Highlights include DC Comics Presents #1, Secret Origins #6, Superman #322, Style Guide art, and seven complete stories.

José Luis García-López’s clean lines and defining DC style are showcased with full-color scans of original black-and-white pages.

DC Comics has announced José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist's Edition, a prestige oversize hardcover presenting the original artwork of the comic book creator, in the fashion innovated by Scott Dunbier at IDW Publishing and now Act 4 through Skybound/Image Comics. And even though DC Comics fired him back in the day, he has returned to curate this collection for DC. José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist's Edition will be published on the 23rd of March, 2027, 240 pages long, published at full size and scanned directly from the original pages for $150.

"For more than six decades, José Luis García-López has defined the visual language of the DC Universe. His work on the DC Comics Style Guide became the foundation for how generations of fans, and the world at large, recognize DC's iconic Super Heroes. From Batman to Superman to the New Teen Titans, García-López's clean lines, dynamic compositions, and impeccable storytelling have made him a cornerstone of the company's artistic legacy. This volume represents the most significant collection of García-López's original art ever presented in this format. To celebrate this legacy, DC is offering an early look at several pieces included in the collection, spanning some of García-López's most iconic eras." "Among the highlights are the original cover art to DC Comics Presents #1, a page featuring Lois Lane from the DC Comics Style Guide, interior pages from DC Comics Presents #4 and #24, and the covers to Secret Origins #6 and Superman #322. Together, these selections showcase the range, precision, and elegance that define García-López's body of work. José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist's Edition features seven complete stories, including Batman, Jonah Hex, Cinder and Ashe, and others, along with a curated selection of covers, pages, and rare pieces from across the artist's extraordinary career."

Many pages are inked by García-López himself, offering an intimate look at his process and evolution. Although the artwork appears in black and white, each page has been scanned in full color to capture every nuance of the original boards, showcasing the blue pencil, ink gradients, white-out corrections, margin notes, and all the subtle textures that make original art so compelling. Printed at the full 12" x 17" size of the original pages, this volume offers the closest possible experience to holding the art in your hands. Curated by Act 4's Scott Dunbier, known for his groundbreaking Artist's Edition format, this new collection is designed for serious collectors, original-art enthusiasts, and anyone who has been shaped by García-López's timeless vision of the DC Universe."

José Luis García-López's DC Classics Artist's Edition

ISBN: 978-1-79951-633-0

240 pages • Hardcover • 12" x 17" • $150.00

On sale March 23, 2027

Cover and art by José Luis García-López

Stories by Alan Brennert, Gerry Conway, Paul Dini, Michael Fleisher, Paul Levitz, and more

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