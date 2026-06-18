Posted in: Amazon Studios, MGM Television, TV | Tagged: mgm, The Westies

The Westies Trailer Previews MGM+'s J.K. Simmons-Starring Series

Set to premiere on July 12th, here's a look at the official trailer for MGM+'s J.K. Simmons-starring crime drama The Westies.

Article Summary MGM+ releases a new The Westies trailer, offering a fresh look at the upcoming crime drama before its July debut.

The Westies premieres July 12 on MGM+, with the first two episodes launching together to kick off the eight-episode run.

The Westies follows NYC's infamous Irish gang in 1980s Hell's Kitchen as the Javits Center project sparks new conflict.

Created by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes, The Westies stars J.K. Simmons leading a gritty ensemble crime saga.

MGM+ dropped a brand-new trailer today for their upcoming series, The Westies, showing off more of the show ahead of its July 2026 debut. In case you haven't heard of this one yet, it is an eight-episode crime drama co-created by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes that centers on the titular NYC Irish crime gang during the construction of the Javits Center in Manhattan. The show scored big, with J.K. Simmons leading the ensemble cast alongside Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan, Sarah Bolger, and Jessica Frances Dukes, to name a few. The series will debut on the platform on July 12th with two episodes immediately out of the gate. Enjoy the trailer!

The Westies Arrives For MGM+ With 8 Episodes Next Month

The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s, when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies' home turf in Hell's Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies' legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI's ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia.

The cast includes J.K. Simmons as Eamon Sweeney, Titus Welliver as Glenn Keenan, Tom Brittney as Jimmy Roarke, Stanley Morgan as Mickey Flanagan, Sarah Bolger as Bridget Walsh, Jessica Frances Dukes as Agent Birdie Polk, Hamish Allan-Headley as John Gotti, Vincent Walsh as Eddie Breen, Allen Leech as Brendan Cahill, and Hillary McCormack as Erin Malone. Recurring cast members include Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Jeremy Walmsley, Dylan Taylor, and Rohan Mead.

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